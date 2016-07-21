Pacific Beach Hotel Unveils Plans for $115 Million Redevelopment

The new ‘Alohilani Resort at Waikiki Beach will feature renovated

interiors designed by Rockwell Group, a destination pool deck and

exclusive restaurant concepts by celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hawaiiresorts—Pacific

Beach Hotel has announced plans for a $115 million redevelopment

that will completely transform the legendary Waikiki hotel. The hotel’s

exterior façade, 839 guestrooms and suites, and public areas including a

280,000-gallon lobby aquarium will be re-conceptualized, and a

destination pool deck with two new pools will be added. Two new

restaurants by celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto will be created

exclusively for the hotel. Acclaimed design firm, Rockwell

Group, and architectural firms WATG

and Pacific

Asia Design Group have been enlisted to reimagine the guestrooms and

public areas.





Following the transformation, the hotel will enter the market as

‘Alohilani Resort at Waikiki Beach. Renovation of the guestrooms is

underway with a select number of new rooms available to book. Work on

the public areas will commence in the coming weeks. The hotel will

remain operational during the 18-month transformation with expected

completion in fall 2017.

“Our team is delighted with the opportunity to welcome guests to an

all-new experience next year,” said Rob Robinson, general manager,

Pacific Beach Hotel. “We’re committed to honoring our unique history and

the Hawaiian culture in a thoughtful and authentic way which will serve

as the foundation for everything that we do; from our cultural

programming to our elevated levels of service.”

‘ALOHILANI RESORT AT WAIKIKI BEACH

Hawaiian for “the heavenly brightness,” the name ‘Alohilani Resort at

Waikiki Beach was chosen to honor Queen Liliuokalani, Hawaii’s last

reigning monarch. The area surrounding the hotel was once known to house

the highest concentration of royal residences, including Queen

Liliuokalani’s home and beachside cottage that she fondly referred to as

Kealohilani – the Royal Light or Heavenly Brightness. The hotel

currently sits on land held by the Queen Liliuokalani Trust.

GUESTROOMS & SUITES

Situated steps from world-famous Waikiki Beach and boasting unrivalled

ocean and Diamond Head views, the hotel will meld distinctive Hawaiian

style with a fresh aesthetic to reflect a modern beach house ambiance.

Rockwell Group’s design concepts are inspired by Honolulu’s culture and

the island’s lush landscape to create a tranquil oasis in the midst of a

bustling city. Natural materials, including wood, stone and concrete,

and a tone-on-tone palette of white and beige, accented by hues of blues

and greens, create a light, airy guest environment. From lava stone

mosaic accents, to woven columns, to the artwork, thoughtful design

touches that pay homage to the native Hawaiian culture are woven into

the interior.

PUBLIC SPACES

The extensive plans for the hotel’s public spaces include a completely

reimagined hotel exterior and lobby that will feature an open floor

plan, new guest services and concierge areas, lobby bar, an exclusive

group arrival lounge, as well as a business and education center. Guests

will arrive via a landscaped porte cochere leading to the resort. Four

oversized louvered shutters flank the entry. Designs include numerous

‘pocket’ gardens to bring the island’s lush tropical landscape and

natural rock formations indoors. Rockwell is designing custom

furnishings to complement the serene space; a limestone reception desk,

white slip-covered sofas, organic live-edge tables and light fixtures

that invoke a tropical, yet refined island aesthetic.

DESTINATION POOL DECK

The stunning pool deck will feature a new saltwater infinity pool

overlooking the pristine shoreline, a pool bar, tiered day beds, and

stepping stones leading to exclusive cabanas perched above a new shallow

water pool for kids. Guests will bask under lush palm trees for an

unparalleled experience, lounge by custom teak furniture, driftwood

sculptures, lanterns, festoon lights and glowing fire pits.

OCEANARIUM

The hotel’s famous oceanarium will also undergo an extensive upgrade

with the interior of the aquarium boasting new coral that will mimic the

coral reef formations found in the waters of Waikiki Beach. The

saltwater aquarium, which has a one-of-kind replenishment system that

filters directly from the ocean, will serve as the home to more than

1,000 protected marine animals.

“Education will play a key role in our new oceanarium experience and we

look forward to offering unique programming to our guests that will

promote greater awareness and appreciation for the ocean,” added

Robinson.

DINING

The hotel will boast contemporary dining concepts ranging from a

farm-fresh buffet breakfast to fine Asia-Pacific cuisine. Conceived by

internationally acclaimed chef Masaharu Morimoto, the hotel will feature

two Morimoto concepts. Located on the second floor, Morimoto Asia will

serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant featuring Chef Morimoto’s

world-renowned dishes, which seamlessly integrate Western and

traditional Asian ingredients. For a more casual dining experience at

street level, Momosan Waikiki will feature yakitori, ramen, and a wide

variety of small plates for lunch and dinner, along with a beer garden.

“Oahu is a place where I have always had a great affinity for the

island’s people and culture, and I consider it to be a home away from

home,” said Chef Morimoto. “I have enjoyed working with the Highgate and

Pacific Beach Hotel team to develop Morimoto Asia and Momosan Waikiki

and on behalf of myself and my team, we look forward to opening these

two beautiful restaurants at the ‘Alohilani Resort in fall 2017.”

“We are thrilled to be working on the redevelopment of the Pacific Beach

Hotel,” said Shawn Sullivan, partner, Rockwell Group. “Influenced by

Kuhio beach, we are blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor

to connect guests to the ocean. The Morimoto restaurants and pool deck

will have stunning views of the water, while neutral hues and organic

forms will transform the lobby, retail areas and guestrooms into warm,

welcoming spaces.”

Pacific Beach Hotel is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate

investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio

includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide.

For more information on the transformation or reservations visit www.pacificbeachhotel.com/transformation

or call 808-922-1233.

