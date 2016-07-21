Pacific Beach Hotel Unveils Plans for $115 Million Redevelopment

The new ‘Alohilani Resort at Waikiki Beach will feature renovated
interiors designed by Rockwell Group, a destination pool deck and
exclusive restaurant concepts by celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto
HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hawaiiresorts—Pacific
Beach Hotel has announced plans for a $115 million redevelopment
that will completely transform the legendary Waikiki hotel. The hotel’s
exterior façade, 839 guestrooms and suites, and public areas including a
280,000-gallon lobby aquarium will be re-conceptualized, and a
destination pool deck with two new pools will be added. Two new
restaurants by celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto will be created
exclusively for the hotel. Acclaimed design firm, Rockwell
Group, and architectural firms WATG
and Pacific
Asia Design Group have been enlisted to reimagine the guestrooms and
public areas.
Following the transformation, the hotel will enter the market as
‘Alohilani Resort at Waikiki Beach. Renovation of the guestrooms is
underway with a select number of new rooms available to book. Work on
the public areas will commence in the coming weeks. The hotel will
remain operational during the 18-month transformation with expected
completion in fall 2017.
“Our team is delighted with the opportunity to welcome guests to an
all-new experience next year,” said Rob Robinson, general manager,
Pacific Beach Hotel. “We’re committed to honoring our unique history and
the Hawaiian culture in a thoughtful and authentic way which will serve
as the foundation for everything that we do; from our cultural
programming to our elevated levels of service.”
‘ALOHILANI RESORT AT WAIKIKI BEACH
Hawaiian for “the heavenly brightness,” the name ‘Alohilani Resort at
Waikiki Beach was chosen to honor Queen Liliuokalani, Hawaii’s last
reigning monarch. The area surrounding the hotel was once known to house
the highest concentration of royal residences, including Queen
Liliuokalani’s home and beachside cottage that she fondly referred to as
Kealohilani – the Royal Light or Heavenly Brightness. The hotel
currently sits on land held by the Queen Liliuokalani Trust.
GUESTROOMS & SUITES
Situated steps from world-famous Waikiki Beach and boasting unrivalled
ocean and Diamond Head views, the hotel will meld distinctive Hawaiian
style with a fresh aesthetic to reflect a modern beach house ambiance.
Rockwell Group’s design concepts are inspired by Honolulu’s culture and
the island’s lush landscape to create a tranquil oasis in the midst of a
bustling city. Natural materials, including wood, stone and concrete,
and a tone-on-tone palette of white and beige, accented by hues of blues
and greens, create a light, airy guest environment. From lava stone
mosaic accents, to woven columns, to the artwork, thoughtful design
touches that pay homage to the native Hawaiian culture are woven into
the interior.
PUBLIC SPACES
The extensive plans for the hotel’s public spaces include a completely
reimagined hotel exterior and lobby that will feature an open floor
plan, new guest services and concierge areas, lobby bar, an exclusive
group arrival lounge, as well as a business and education center. Guests
will arrive via a landscaped porte cochere leading to the resort. Four
oversized louvered shutters flank the entry. Designs include numerous
‘pocket’ gardens to bring the island’s lush tropical landscape and
natural rock formations indoors. Rockwell is designing custom
furnishings to complement the serene space; a limestone reception desk,
white slip-covered sofas, organic live-edge tables and light fixtures
that invoke a tropical, yet refined island aesthetic.
DESTINATION POOL DECK
The stunning pool deck will feature a new saltwater infinity pool
overlooking the pristine shoreline, a pool bar, tiered day beds, and
stepping stones leading to exclusive cabanas perched above a new shallow
water pool for kids. Guests will bask under lush palm trees for an
unparalleled experience, lounge by custom teak furniture, driftwood
sculptures, lanterns, festoon lights and glowing fire pits.
OCEANARIUM
The hotel’s famous oceanarium will also undergo an extensive upgrade
with the interior of the aquarium boasting new coral that will mimic the
coral reef formations found in the waters of Waikiki Beach. The
saltwater aquarium, which has a one-of-kind replenishment system that
filters directly from the ocean, will serve as the home to more than
1,000 protected marine animals.
“Education will play a key role in our new oceanarium experience and we
look forward to offering unique programming to our guests that will
promote greater awareness and appreciation for the ocean,” added
Robinson.
DINING
The hotel will boast contemporary dining concepts ranging from a
farm-fresh buffet breakfast to fine Asia-Pacific cuisine. Conceived by
internationally acclaimed chef Masaharu Morimoto, the hotel will feature
two Morimoto concepts. Located on the second floor, Morimoto Asia will
serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant featuring Chef Morimoto’s
world-renowned dishes, which seamlessly integrate Western and
traditional Asian ingredients. For a more casual dining experience at
street level, Momosan Waikiki will feature yakitori, ramen, and a wide
variety of small plates for lunch and dinner, along with a beer garden.
“Oahu is a place where I have always had a great affinity for the
island’s people and culture, and I consider it to be a home away from
home,” said Chef Morimoto. “I have enjoyed working with the Highgate and
Pacific Beach Hotel team to develop Morimoto Asia and Momosan Waikiki
and on behalf of myself and my team, we look forward to opening these
two beautiful restaurants at the ‘Alohilani Resort in fall 2017.”
“We are thrilled to be working on the redevelopment of the Pacific Beach
Hotel,” said Shawn Sullivan, partner, Rockwell Group. “Influenced by
Kuhio beach, we are blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor
to connect guests to the ocean. The Morimoto restaurants and pool deck
will have stunning views of the water, while neutral hues and organic
forms will transform the lobby, retail areas and guestrooms into warm,
welcoming spaces.”
Pacific Beach Hotel is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate
investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio
includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide.
For more information on the transformation or reservations visit www.pacificbeachhotel.com/transformation
or call 808-922-1233.
