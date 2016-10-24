PADF, Government of Mexico and partners Launch Anti-Child Labor Campaign

Campaign seeks to raise awareness among Mexican society and

university students and empower them to become agents of change in their

communities

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Government of Mexico and partners, including actress and singer

Maite Perroni, launched a national campaign “Everyone Against Child

Labour” in the Papalote Children’s Museum. The campaign seeks to

sensitize young people about the issue of child labor. Key partners in

the initiative include the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF),

Mexico’s Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), the Telefónica

Foundation Mexico, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Mexico and the Mexican Youth

Institute (IMJUVE).

This initiative will support the actions taken by the government to

reduce child labor in Mexico. It also aims to empower young people to

become agents of change, promote greater access to education among

children and adolescents and raise public awareness in order to help

eradicate child labor.

“Childhood is a critical stage in the life of each person, and one of

the cornerstones of our society,” said Maite Perroni, campaign

spokesperson and goodwill ambassador for the Pan American Development

Foundation. “As Mexicans, we must work together to create an environment

where children feel safe, where they have opportunities to attend school

and learn, and where we can help them become productive individuals in

their communities.”

This Campaign will support the Government of Mexico’s efforts to

eradicate child labor. Today, more than 2.5 million children and

adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 are affected by child labor,

according to Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography

(INEGI).

“The Government of Mexico is committed to eradicating child labor,” said

Ruby Ignacio Salazar, Secretary of Social Welfare of the Secretariat of

Labor and Social Welfare. “Through this initiative we want to continue

raising awareness and change people’s perceptions about child labor.

This requires the support of parents, communities, employers and

society. We call on young men and women to join this national effort and

spread the message that children should go to school, not to work.”

In order to engage youth, the campaign held meetings in the states of

Campeche, Tabasco and Puebla to inform university students and IMJUVE

youth networks about the problem and invite them to become agents of

change in their communities. The meetings will be held at the following

locations: Autonomous University of Campeche (October 25), Olmeca

University in Tabasco (October 27) and the Iberoamerican University of

Puebla (October 28).

“At Fundación Telefónica we believe that a quality education is an

effective, sustainable strategy to reduce the rate of child labor in

Latin America,” said Nidia Chavéz Montiel, Deputy Director of the

Telefónica Foundation Mexico. “Over 13 years of managing the Proniño

program in 14 countries in the region, we have benefited 488,084 girls,

boys and adolescents through education to help eradicate child labor.”

“A child laborer is a child who does not have time to study,” said

Thomas Wissing, director for the International Labour Organization

office in Mexico and Cuba. “A girl who works has no time to enjoy, to

realize her dreams. Working children are forced to assume adult

responsibilities for which are not ready.”

“Taiwan is always concerned about supporting new generations, because

each child will be a new member of Mexican society with a hand in the

future of this beautiful nation,” said Carlos S.C. Liao, Director

General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Mexico. “We are

firm believers in promoting education as a basis for lasting sustainable

development, in order to eradicate exclusion, poverty and child labor.”

The campaign is also inviting young people to participate in a photo

contest through social networks to show how they imagine their community

without child labor. Participants can share photos and messages using

the hashtag #MXsinTI. For more details visit www.tuvozcontraeltrabajoinfantil.org/concurso.

For more information on child labor and how you can get involved in the

campaign, visit www.tuvozcontraeltrabajoinfantil.org.

The initiative “All Against Child Labour” is based on the success of the

previous campaign “Your Voice Against Child Labour.” In 2014, the

government of Mexico, along with private sector partners and civil

society organizations launched a campaign in five Mexican states. The

campaign reached millions of people around the country and won the

“Global Awareness” award at the World Media Festival in Germany.

The launch was attended by 70 children with hearing disabilities from

the Clotet Center. The children enjoyed the activities and exhibitions

of the Papalote Museums courtesy of the museum’s Social Responsibility

Program, which provides children in vulnerable situations with

educational experiences.

