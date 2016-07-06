“PAGE SIX TV” Unveils Host and Contributors for Upcoming Summer Preview on FOX Television Stations

“PAGE SIX TV” Set to Debut July 18th on

Select FOX TV Stations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Post, in partnership with Endemol Shine

North America and FOX Television Stations, announced today the host and

contributors for “PAGE SIX TV,” a daily television show modeled after

“Page Six,” the iconic gossip column and website.





John Fugelsang (Sirius XM Radio/VH1) has been tapped as host of “PAGE

SIX TV,” while Mario Cantone (“The View,” “Sex and the City”), Bevy

Smith (Bravo’s “Fashion Queens”), Variety entertainment reporter

Elizabeth Wagmeister and NY Post “Page Six” reporter Carlos Greer

comprise the show’s contributing experts and insiders. “Page Six” Editor

Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr will provide further updates and

insight, as well as exclusive first looks into the latest breaking

stories from the newsroom.

Kay O’Connell (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) and Matt Strauss (“The View”) will

serve as executive producers, alongside NY Post CEO and Publisher Jesse

Angelo and Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg.

“The original ‘Page Six’ column and PageSix.com are iconic gossip

destinations and ‘Page Six TV’ is a natural extension of the brand,”

said Jesse Angelo, publisher of the New York Post and Executive Producer

of “PAGE SIX TV.” “We are very excited about the talented roster of

contributors who will each bring their own unique perspective,

experience and gossip A-game to the show. They will be as entertaining,

insightful, witty and fun as ‘Page Six’ is now in print and online.”

“We’ve pulled together the perfect team of on-air personalities and

reporters to deliver the insight, intrigue and fun of ‘Page Six’ to the

FOX TV Stations’ audience,” said Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego, co-CEOs

of Endemol Shine North America. “In each episode, our contributors, as

well as the audience, will go head-to-head to see who has the latest

breaking news, the smartest take and funniest observations.”

True to the “Page Six” signature style, the show’s contributors and

insiders will deliver in-the-know gossip and news from entertainment,

culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics. The half-hour

program will premiere on Monday, July 18th

for a three-week preview on select FOX Television Stations in top

markets, including New York (7 pm ET), Los Angeles (6:30 pm PT),

Philadelphia (7 pm ET), Dallas (11:30 pm CT), Atlanta (7 pm ET), Detroit

(11:30 pm ET) and Tampa Bay (1 pm ET). The production will be shot and

produced in New York City.

“PAGE SIX TV” will feature insiders and contributors competing in each

episode to see who has the latest breaking news, the smartest take and

the funniest observation about the day’s top stories. The program will

leverage the dynamic social media presence of “Page Six” and the NY Post

to drive audience engagement and competition within the show. Viewers

will have the opportunity to weigh in on topics with their own opinions

across social media prior to the daily broadcast.

And you can catch “PAGE SIX TV’s” host and contributors go LIVE on

Facebook for the very first time on July 8. Follow the Page

Six Facebook page for more details and join the conversation using

#PageSixTV. For more information about the show, go to PageSixTV.com.

JOHN FUGELSANG

Actor, comedian and broadcaster John Fugelsang hosts “Tell Me

Everything” weekdays on SiriusXM Insight #121. Fugelsang sold out

theaters across the country with Stephanie Miller, Hal Sparks and Aisha

Tyler on “The Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour”; their album “Volume 1” became

the 1st political album to ever hit #1 on the Amazon, iTunes & Billboard

Comedy Charts. He’s been a regular on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News and hosted

“Viewpoint” on Current TV and co-hosted “America’s Funniest Videos” on

ABC with Daisy Fuentes.

He recently performed in “The Bill of Rights Concert” alongside Lewis

Black & Dick Gregory which aired on AXS. He’s also appeared at

Montreal’s “Just for Laughs” Festival and HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts

Festival in Aspen. He wrote, developed & hosted two highly-rated series

for VH1-UK; and co-hosted (first with ‘Mad TV’s’ Debra Wilson, then with

Emmy-winner Teresa Strasser) “Watercooler” on TV Guide

Network. Fugelsang has interviewed many top musicians and entertainers

including Beatles star George Harrison’s final television appearance.

MARIO CANTONE

Mario Cantone, the celebrated New York stage actor and stand-up

comedian, gained critical acclaim with his Tony-nominated one-man show

Laugh Whore, from its appearance at the Cort Theatre on Broadway to the

Showtime Network special and is well-known for his role as Anthony

Marentino in HBO’s “Sex and the City.” Cantone has co-hosted and

appeared as a guest on ABC’s “The View” multiple times. His additional

television credits include appearances on “Late Night with David

Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Oprah,” “Conan,”

“Martha Stewart,” “Meredith Vieira” and “The Today Show.”

Cantone’s comedy performances have been featured on “The USO Comedy

Tour,” “Comics Come Home,” “Chappelle Show,” “Denis Leary Roast” and

“Joan Rivers Roast.” The network was also home to his first solo

stand-up special “Comedy Central Presents Mario Cantone.”

He also starred on Broadway as SAM BYCK in the Tony-winning Assassins,

by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, BUZZ in Terrence McNally’s Tony

award-winning dramatic comedy, Love! Valor! Compassion! All three

of these hit shows were directed by four-time Tony-winner Joe

Mantello. His other Broadway credits include GIDGER, in The

Violet Hour (original Broadway cast), and STEPHANO (opposite Patrick

Stewart), in Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

BEVY SMITH

Harlem native and lifelong New Yorker Bevy Smith began her career in

media behind the camera, specializing in luxury goods, before

transitioning to on air talent.

For three seasons, beginning in 2013, Smith headlined in the moderator

role on Bravo TV’s revolutionary fashion talk show, “Fashion Queens.”

She continues as a sought-after pop culture commentator on various TV

shows including “The View,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “The Real,” “Dr.

Oz,” “CBS Morning Show” and “Access Hollywood.” In 2015, she was

selected to helm the weekly “BET’s Movies and Chill” and in 2016, was

selected as one of three fashion experts to serve on Wendy Williams’

“Wendy’s Style Squad,” airing on BET.

Smith was recently chosen by “Bravolebrity” Andy Cohen to host her own

show, “Bevelations,” on his Sirius XM Channel “Radio Andy.” Her daily

mix of pop culture, politics, fashion and music, all served up with a

dash of sauciness, includes probing, yet fun interviews with luminaries

like Pharrell, Grace Jones, Kevin Hart, Ellen Pompeo, Samuel L. Jackson

and Emeril Lagasse.

In addition to being a public speaker and moderator for notable entities

like HBO, Morgan Stanley, Russell Simmons’ Art for Life, Harlem Eat Up

and Lincoln Motor Company, Bevy continues to host her exclusive “Dinner

With Bevy,” a social event connecting trendsetters in fashion, style,

entertainment and media honoring clients including Kerry Washington,

Soledad O’Brien, Idris Elba, Solange, Nike, Hugo Boss, The Barnes

Foundation and Starz’ hit show “Power.”

ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER

Elizabeth Wagmeister is an entertainment journalist at Variety, where

she covers the television industry from the publication’s Los Angeles

headquarters. Regularly appearing on national and local news, Wagmeister

began a weekly segment on “Good Day LA” at Fox 11 KTTV in 2016.

Wagmeister has been seen on “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “CBS This

Morning,” “Access Hollywood,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “The Insider,”

“Extra,” Fox News, CNN, HLN and has been a panelist on the Huffington

Post’s “Huff Post Live,” among other shows. She has covered every red

carpet from the Golden Globes and Emmys, to the Teen Choice Awards and

VMAs. She covers premieres and major industry events, including the TCAs

and Upfronts, plus is an on-camera interviewer in-studio and at junkets.

Prior to Variety, Wagmeister was the Senior Entertainment

Editor at Bonnie Fuller’s HollywoodLife.com where she ran

the site’s television and film content, and was an on-camera host for

both of the company’s daily web series “Hollybuzz” and the

“HollywoodLife Says” roundtable. For her hosting work, Wagmeister’s

YouTube videos have amassed over 30 million views. She started her

career at TV Guide Magazine in New York City where she was a

red carpet reporter and writer.

CARLOS GREER

Carlos Greer is a New York Post Page Six reporter. He covers New York

nightlife, pop culture, society and the music industry. Greer has been

covering entertainment for over ten years. Prior to joining the column,

he was a writer for People Magazine, where he also hosted and produced

the magazine’s digital program “Inside Scoop.”

He has appeared on “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “The Wendy Williams

Show,” “Extra,” “Access Hollywood,” “Inside Edition,” various CNN

documentaries and as a special correspondent for “ET.” He got his start

as intern at “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Insider.”

ABOUT NEW YORK POST

The New York Post founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801 is the oldest

continuously published daily newspaper in the United States and is one

of the top ten newspapers in the country ranked by circulation. Founded

as a newspaper, the New York Post has evolved into a national digital

brand. The flagship sites, nypost.com,

and pagesix.com,

and all of its digital products and social channels, are infused with

the flavor and style of the original newspaper, but also purpose-built

for the digital age. The Post offers the best news, business coverage,

opinion – plus Page Six and The Best Sports in Town. The New York Post

is available in print, on the web at NYPOST.com and

via iPad, Android and smartphone applications. The New York Post is

owned by News Corporation.

ABOUT FOX TELEVISION STATIONS

FOX Television Stations is one of the nation’s largest

owned-and-operated network broadcast groups, comprising 28 stations in

17 markets and covering over 37% of U.S. television homes. This includes

seven duopolies in the top 10 markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,

Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Houston; as well as

duopolies in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Orlando and Charlotte.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling

storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.

Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the newly

launched global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse

portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit

television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Studios division develops and produces original

scripted television programming in the U.S. for global exploitation and

Endemol Shine Latino oversees all Spanish-language sales and development

in both the U.S. and now across all of Latin America. Subsidiary

production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Original Media,

True Entertainment and 51 Minds Entertainment. In addition, Endemol

Shine North America has a strategic partnership with Ryan Seacrest

Productions.

Endemol Shine Group’s companies in North America are behind such hit

series as Big Brother (CBS), The Biggest Loser (NBC), Hell on Wheels

(AMC), Ink Master (Spike), Kingdom (DirecTV), MasterChef (FOX),

MasterChef Junior (FOX), Restaurant Startup (CNBC), Swamp People

(History), The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), Steve Harvey (NBCU),

T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (VH1), Steve Austin’s Broken Skull

Challenge (CMT), Billion Dollar Buyer (CNBC) and upcoming Hunted (CBS),

Superhuman (FOX), The Almost Impossible Game Show (MTV) and I’m Dying Up

Here (Showtime).

