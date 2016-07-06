“PAGE SIX TV” Unveils Host and Contributors for Upcoming Summer Preview on FOX Television Stations

“PAGE SIX TV” Set to Debut July 18th on
Select FOX TV Stations
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Post, in partnership with Endemol Shine
North America and FOX Television Stations, announced today the host and
contributors for “PAGE SIX TV,” a daily television show modeled after
“Page Six,” the iconic gossip column and website.
John Fugelsang (Sirius XM Radio/VH1) has been tapped as host of “PAGE
SIX TV,” while Mario Cantone (“The View,” “Sex and the City”), Bevy
Smith (Bravo’s “Fashion Queens”), Variety entertainment reporter
Elizabeth Wagmeister and NY Post “Page Six” reporter Carlos Greer
comprise the show’s contributing experts and insiders. “Page Six” Editor
Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr will provide further updates and
insight, as well as exclusive first looks into the latest breaking
stories from the newsroom.
Kay O’Connell (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) and Matt Strauss (“The View”) will
serve as executive producers, alongside NY Post CEO and Publisher Jesse
Angelo and Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg.
“The original ‘Page Six’ column and PageSix.com are iconic gossip
destinations and ‘Page Six TV’ is a natural extension of the brand,”
said Jesse Angelo, publisher of the New York Post and Executive Producer
of “PAGE SIX TV.” “We are very excited about the talented roster of
contributors who will each bring their own unique perspective,
experience and gossip A-game to the show. They will be as entertaining,
insightful, witty and fun as ‘Page Six’ is now in print and online.”
“We’ve pulled together the perfect team of on-air personalities and
reporters to deliver the insight, intrigue and fun of ‘Page Six’ to the
FOX TV Stations’ audience,” said Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego, co-CEOs
of Endemol Shine North America. “In each episode, our contributors, as
well as the audience, will go head-to-head to see who has the latest
breaking news, the smartest take and funniest observations.”
True to the “Page Six” signature style, the show’s contributors and
insiders will deliver in-the-know gossip and news from entertainment,
culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics. The half-hour
program will premiere on Monday, July 18th
for a three-week preview on select FOX Television Stations in top
markets, including New York (7 pm ET), Los Angeles (6:30 pm PT),
Philadelphia (7 pm ET), Dallas (11:30 pm CT), Atlanta (7 pm ET), Detroit
(11:30 pm ET) and Tampa Bay (1 pm ET). The production will be shot and
produced in New York City.
“PAGE SIX TV” will feature insiders and contributors competing in each
episode to see who has the latest breaking news, the smartest take and
the funniest observation about the day’s top stories. The program will
leverage the dynamic social media presence of “Page Six” and the NY Post
to drive audience engagement and competition within the show. Viewers
will have the opportunity to weigh in on topics with their own opinions
across social media prior to the daily broadcast.
And you can catch “PAGE SIX TV’s” host and contributors go LIVE on
Facebook for the very first time on July 8. Follow the Page
Six Facebook page for more details and join the conversation using
#PageSixTV. For more information about the show, go to PageSixTV.com.
JOHN FUGELSANG
Actor, comedian and broadcaster John Fugelsang hosts “Tell Me
Everything” weekdays on SiriusXM Insight #121. Fugelsang sold out
theaters across the country with Stephanie Miller, Hal Sparks and Aisha
Tyler on “The Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour”; their album “Volume 1” became
the 1st political album to ever hit #1 on the Amazon, iTunes & Billboard
Comedy Charts. He’s been a regular on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News and hosted
“Viewpoint” on Current TV and co-hosted “America’s Funniest Videos” on
ABC with Daisy Fuentes.
He recently performed in “The Bill of Rights Concert” alongside Lewis
Black & Dick Gregory which aired on AXS. He’s also appeared at
Montreal’s “Just for Laughs” Festival and HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts
Festival in Aspen. He wrote, developed & hosted two highly-rated series
for VH1-UK; and co-hosted (first with ‘Mad TV’s’ Debra Wilson, then with
Emmy-winner Teresa Strasser) “Watercooler” on TV Guide
Network. Fugelsang has interviewed many top musicians and entertainers
including Beatles star George Harrison’s final television appearance.
MARIO CANTONE
Mario Cantone, the celebrated New York stage actor and stand-up
comedian, gained critical acclaim with his Tony-nominated one-man show
Laugh Whore, from its appearance at the Cort Theatre on Broadway to the
Showtime Network special and is well-known for his role as Anthony
Marentino in HBO’s “Sex and the City.” Cantone has co-hosted and
appeared as a guest on ABC’s “The View” multiple times. His additional
television credits include appearances on “Late Night with David
Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Oprah,” “Conan,”
“Martha Stewart,” “Meredith Vieira” and “The Today Show.”
Cantone’s comedy performances have been featured on “The USO Comedy
Tour,” “Comics Come Home,” “Chappelle Show,” “Denis Leary Roast” and
“Joan Rivers Roast.” The network was also home to his first solo
stand-up special “Comedy Central Presents Mario Cantone.”
He also starred on Broadway as SAM BYCK in the Tony-winning Assassins,
by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, BUZZ in Terrence McNally’s Tony
award-winning dramatic comedy, Love! Valor! Compassion! All three
of these hit shows were directed by four-time Tony-winner Joe
Mantello. His other Broadway credits include GIDGER, in The
Violet Hour (original Broadway cast), and STEPHANO (opposite Patrick
Stewart), in Shakespeare’s The Tempest.
BEVY SMITH
Harlem native and lifelong New Yorker Bevy Smith began her career in
media behind the camera, specializing in luxury goods, before
transitioning to on air talent.
For three seasons, beginning in 2013, Smith headlined in the moderator
role on Bravo TV’s revolutionary fashion talk show, “Fashion Queens.”
She continues as a sought-after pop culture commentator on various TV
shows including “The View,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “The Real,” “Dr.
Oz,” “CBS Morning Show” and “Access Hollywood.” In 2015, she was
selected to helm the weekly “BET’s Movies and Chill” and in 2016, was
selected as one of three fashion experts to serve on Wendy Williams’
“Wendy’s Style Squad,” airing on BET.
Smith was recently chosen by “Bravolebrity” Andy Cohen to host her own
show, “Bevelations,” on his Sirius XM Channel “Radio Andy.” Her daily
mix of pop culture, politics, fashion and music, all served up with a
dash of sauciness, includes probing, yet fun interviews with luminaries
like Pharrell, Grace Jones, Kevin Hart, Ellen Pompeo, Samuel L. Jackson
and Emeril Lagasse.
In addition to being a public speaker and moderator for notable entities
like HBO, Morgan Stanley, Russell Simmons’ Art for Life, Harlem Eat Up
and Lincoln Motor Company, Bevy continues to host her exclusive “Dinner
With Bevy,” a social event connecting trendsetters in fashion, style,
entertainment and media honoring clients including Kerry Washington,
Soledad O’Brien, Idris Elba, Solange, Nike, Hugo Boss, The Barnes
Foundation and Starz’ hit show “Power.”
ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER
Elizabeth Wagmeister is an entertainment journalist at Variety, where
she covers the television industry from the publication’s Los Angeles
headquarters. Regularly appearing on national and local news, Wagmeister
began a weekly segment on “Good Day LA” at Fox 11 KTTV in 2016.
Wagmeister has been seen on “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “CBS This
Morning,” “Access Hollywood,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “The Insider,”
“Extra,” Fox News, CNN, HLN and has been a panelist on the Huffington
Post’s “Huff Post Live,” among other shows. She has covered every red
carpet from the Golden Globes and Emmys, to the Teen Choice Awards and
VMAs. She covers premieres and major industry events, including the TCAs
and Upfronts, plus is an on-camera interviewer in-studio and at junkets.
Prior to Variety, Wagmeister was the Senior Entertainment
Editor at Bonnie Fuller’s HollywoodLife.com where she ran
the site’s television and film content, and was an on-camera host for
both of the company’s daily web series “Hollybuzz” and the
“HollywoodLife Says” roundtable. For her hosting work, Wagmeister’s
YouTube videos have amassed over 30 million views. She started her
career at TV Guide Magazine in New York City where she was a
red carpet reporter and writer.
CARLOS GREER
Carlos Greer is a New York Post Page Six reporter. He covers New York
nightlife, pop culture, society and the music industry. Greer has been
covering entertainment for over ten years. Prior to joining the column,
he was a writer for People Magazine, where he also hosted and produced
the magazine’s digital program “Inside Scoop.”
He has appeared on “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “The Wendy Williams
Show,” “Extra,” “Access Hollywood,” “Inside Edition,” various CNN
documentaries and as a special correspondent for “ET.” He got his start
as intern at “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Insider.”
ABOUT NEW YORK POST
The New York Post founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801 is the oldest
continuously published daily newspaper in the United States and is one
of the top ten newspapers in the country ranked by circulation. Founded
as a newspaper, the New York Post has evolved into a national digital
brand. The flagship sites, nypost.com,
and pagesix.com,
and all of its digital products and social channels, are infused with
the flavor and style of the original newspaper, but also purpose-built
for the digital age. The Post offers the best news, business coverage,
opinion – plus Page Six and The Best Sports in Town. The New York Post
is available in print, on the web at NYPOST.com and
via iPad, Android and smartphone applications. The New York Post is
owned by News Corporation.
ABOUT FOX TELEVISION STATIONS
FOX Television Stations is one of the nation’s largest
owned-and-operated network broadcast groups, comprising 28 stations in
17 markets and covering over 37% of U.S. television homes. This includes
seven duopolies in the top 10 markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,
Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Houston; as well as
duopolies in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Orlando and Charlotte.
ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA
Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling
storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.
Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the newly
launched global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse
portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit
television formats and series in the world.
Its Endemol Shine Studios division develops and produces original
scripted television programming in the U.S. for global exploitation and
Endemol Shine Latino oversees all Spanish-language sales and development
in both the U.S. and now across all of Latin America. Subsidiary
production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Original Media,
True Entertainment and 51 Minds Entertainment. In addition, Endemol
Shine North America has a strategic partnership with Ryan Seacrest
Productions.
Endemol Shine Group’s companies in North America are behind such hit
series as Big Brother (CBS), The Biggest Loser (NBC), Hell on Wheels
(AMC), Ink Master (Spike), Kingdom (DirecTV), MasterChef (FOX),
MasterChef Junior (FOX), Restaurant Startup (CNBC), Swamp People
(History), The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), Steve Harvey (NBCU),
T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (VH1), Steve Austin’s Broken Skull
Challenge (CMT), Billion Dollar Buyer (CNBC) and upcoming Hunted (CBS),
Superhuman (FOX), The Almost Impossible Game Show (MTV) and I’m Dying Up
Here (Showtime).
