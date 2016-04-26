P&G Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2016 Results

Organic Sales +1%; Net Sales -7%; Diluted Net

EPS $0.97,+29%;

Core EPS $0.86, -3%; Currency-Neutral Core EPS

Unchanged Versus Prior Year

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) reported third quarter fiscal

year 2016 diluted net earnings per share of $0.97, an increase of 29%.

Core earnings per share were $0.86, a decrease of three percent, while

currency-neutral core earnings per share were unchanged versus the prior

year. Core operating profit margin increased 300 basis points driven

primarily by productivity savings in gross margin. Net sales were $15.8

billion, a decrease of seven percent versus the prior year including a

five percent negative impact from foreign exchange, a two percent impact

from the Venezuela deconsolidation and a one percent impact from minor

brand divestitures. Organic sales grew one percent.

Operating cash flow was $3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted free cash

flow productivity was 105%. The Company repurchased $1.0 billion of

common stock and returned $1.9 billion of cash to shareholders as

dividends. Additionally, the Company acquired $4.2 billion of common

stock with the closing of the Duracell transaction.

“We continue to make progress on the transformations we are undertaking

to return P&G to balanced top and bottom-line growth and maintain strong

cash generation,” said President and Chief Executive Officer David

Taylor. “We achieved a significant milestone this quarter in the

transformation of the product portfolio with the sale of the Duracell

business. We delivered another strong quarter of productivity

improvement and cost savings, and we increased investments in

innovation, advertising and selling to enhance our long-term prospects

for faster, sustainable top-line growth and value creation.”

January – March Quarter Discussion

Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 were $15.8 billion, a

seven percent decrease, including a negative five percentage point

impact from foreign exchange and three percentage point impact from the

combination of the Venezuela deconsolidation and minor brand

divestitures. Organic sales increased one percent on organic shipment

volume that was unchanged versus the prior year. Pricing increased total

net sales by one percent. All-in volume declined two percent due to the

Venezuela deconsolidation and minor brand divestitures.

January – March 2016 Foreign Organic Organic Net Sales Drivers* Volume Exchange Price Mix Other** Net Sales Volume Sales Beauty (5)% (5)% 2% —% —% (8)% (1)% 1% Grooming (6)% (7)% 5% (1)% (1)% (10)% (5)% (1)% Health Care (3)% (5)% 1% —% —% (7)% (2)% (1)% Fabric Care and Home Care —% (5)% 1% —% —% (4)% 2% 3% Baby, Feminine and Family Care (2)% (5)% —% —% (1)% (8)% (1)% —% Total P&G (2)% (5)% 1% —% (1)% (7)% —% 1%

* Net sales percentage changes are approximations based on quantitative

formulas that are consistently applied.

** Other includes the sales

mix impact of acquisitions/divestitures, the Venezuela deconsolidation

and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile volume to net sales.

Sales in four of the five business segments benefited from price

increases taken with new product innovations and/or to offset the impact

of currency devaluation in markets such as Russia, Brazil and Mexico.

Volume declined in four of the five business segments due to lower

shipments in developing markets, including the impact of the Venezuela

deconsolidation and minor brand divestitures. The following business

segment discussion includes other impacts to sales growth in addition to

those mentioned above:

Beauty segment organic sales grew one percent versus year ago as

positive impacts from pricing more than offset lower organic volume.

Organic sales increases in Personal Care and the super-premium SK-II

skin care brand were partially offset by organic sales declines of the

Olay brand. Hair Care organic sales were unchanged as growth on

Pantene and Head & Shoulders was offset by declines on other brands.

In the U.S. both Pantene and Head & Shoulders gained market share.

international markets was more than offset by declines in the U.S. The

benefits from higher pricing in Shave Care and Appliances were more

than offset by unit volume declines.

pricing in both Oral Care and Personal Health Care was more than

offset by lower volume primarily related to a weak cough and cold

season.

percent versus year ago driven by higher organic volume in developed

regions and increased pricing. Home Care organic sales growth was

driven by product innovation and Fabric Care organic sales grew behind

innovation and increased marketing support.

Baby Care organic sales declined due to lower volume, mainly from

competitive activity. Feminine Care organic sales increased driven by

growth in adult incontinence and benefits from carryover pricing in

developing markets. Family Care organic sales were unchanged.

Core earnings per share were $0.86, a decrease of three percent versus

the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange,

currency-neutral core earnings per share were unchanged for the quarter.

Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations decreased one

percent to $0.81. Diluted net earnings per share were $0.97, an increase

of 29% versus the prior year, driven by impacts from discontinued

operations, primarily from base period impairment charges related to the

Batteries business and a current year gain on the sale of the business,

which closed on February 29, 2016.

Reported gross margin increased 250 basis points. Excluding the impact

of incremental restructuring charges, core gross margin improved 270

basis points, including 70 basis points of negative foreign exchange

impacts. On a currency-neutral basis, core gross margin increased 340

basis points, driven by 230 basis points of productivity cost savings,

130 basis points from lower commodity costs and a 60 basis point benefit

from pricing, partially offset by unfavorable geographic and product mix

and by negative scale leveraging due to lower volume.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) as a percentage of

sales decreased 70 basis points on a reported basis versus the prior

year, including a 50 basis point benefit due to lower restructuring

charges. Core SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased 20 basis points,

including a 100 basis point net benefit from foreign exchange impacts,

driven by lower foreign currency re-measurement charges. On a

currency-neutral basis, core SG&A increased 80 basis points versus the

prior year driven by increased advertising, partially offset by a

benefit from overhead spending reductions due to productivity efforts.

Reported operating profit margin increased 320 basis points and core

operating profit margin was up 300 basis points versus the prior year,

including a net 30 basis points benefit from foreign exchange impacts,

driven by lower foreign currency re-measurement charges. On a

currency-neutral basis, core operating profit margin increased 270 basis

points, including 290 basis points of productivity cost savings.

Fiscal Year 2016 Guidance

P&G said it is maintaining its outlook for organic sales growth of

in-line to up low-single digits versus fiscal 2015. The Company expects

all-in sales to be down high-single digits in fiscal 2016, including a

negative six to seven percentage point impact from foreign exchange and

a two to three percentage point drag from the combined impacts of the

Venezuela deconsolidation and minor brand divestitures.

With one quarter remaining in its fiscal year, the Company said it is

tightening its outlook for Core EPS to a range of down three percent to

six percent versus last year’s Core EPS of $3.76. P&G said it continues

to expect constant-currency Core EPS growth in the mid-single digits.

The Company continues to expect foreign exchange to have about a nine

percentage point, or negative $0.35 per share, impact on Core EPS growth

for the year. All-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to be up in

the range of 46% to 51% versus the prior year.

P&G noted that fourth quarter Core EPS is expected to be significantly

lower than prior year due to a combination of increased advertising

investments, a higher tax rate, headwinds from foreign exchange and

lower non-operating income.

The Company expects to repurchase and exchange shares at a value of more

than $8 billion through a combination of direct share repurchases and

shares that were exchanged in the Duracell transaction. In addition, P&G

expects to pay dividends of more than $7 billion, for a total of over

$15 billion in dividend payments, share repurchases and share exchanges

this fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical

information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to

our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the

assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking

statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These

forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words

“believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,”

“strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,”

“would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar

expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current

expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and

uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no

obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements,

whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Risks and uncertainties to which our forward-looking statements are

subject include, without limitation: (1) the ability to successfully

manage global financial risks, including foreign currency fluctuations,

currency exchange or pricing controls and localized volatility; (2) the

ability to successfully manage local, regional or global economic

volatility, including disruptions in credit markets, reduced market

growth rates or changes affecting our credit rating, and generate

sufficient income and cash flow to allow the Company to effect the

expected share repurchases and dividend payments; (3) the ability to

maintain key manufacturing and supply arrangements (including sole

supplier and sole manufacturing plant arrangements) and manage

disruption of business due to factors outside of our control, such as

natural disasters and acts of war or terrorism; (4) the ability to

successfully manage cost fluctuations and pressures, including commodity

prices, raw materials, labor costs, energy costs and pension and health

care costs, and achieve cost savings described in our announced

productivity plan; (5) the ability to stay on the leading edge of

innovation, obtain necessary intellectual property protections and

successfully respond to technological advances attained by, and patents

granted to, competitors; (6) the ability to compete with our local and

global competitors in new and existing sales channels by successfully

responding to competitive factors, including prices, promotional

incentives and trade terms for products; (7) the ability to manage and

maintain key customer relationships; (8) the ability to protect our

reputation and brand equity by successfully managing real or perceived

issues, including concerns about safety, quality, efficacy or similar

matters that may arise; (9) the ability to successfully manage the

financial, legal, reputational and operational risk associated with

third party relationships, such as our suppliers, contractors and

external business partners; (10) the ability to rely on and maintain key

information technology systems and networks (including Company and

third-party systems and networks) and maintain the security and

functionality of such systems and networks and the data contained

therein; (11) the ability to successfully manage regulatory and legal

requirements and matters (including, without limitation, those laws and

regulations involving product liability, intellectual property,

antitrust, privacy, accounting standards and environmental) and to

resolve pending matters within current estimates; (12) the ability to

manage changes in applicable tax laws and regulations; (13) the ability

to successfully manage our portfolio optimization strategy, as well as

ongoing acquisition, divestiture and joint venture activities, to

achieve the Company’s overall business strategy, without impacting the

delivery of base business objectives; and (14) the ability to

successfully achieve productivity improvements and manage ongoing

organizational changes, while successfully identifying, developing and

retaining particularly key employees, especially in key growth markets

where the availability of skilled or experienced employees may be

limited. For additional information concerning factors that could cause

actual results to materially differ from those projected herein, please

refer to our most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest

portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,

Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,

Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,

Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G

community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

Please visit http://www.pg.com

for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) Consolidated Earnings Information Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2016 2015 % Chg 2016 2015 % Chg NET SALES $ 15,755 $ 16,930 (7 )% $ 49,197 $ 54,196 (9 )% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 7,915 8,927 (11 )% 24,527 28,219 (13 )% GROSS PROFIT 7,840 8,003 (2 )% 24,670 25,977 (5 )% SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE 4,522 4,978 (9 )% 13,731 15,740 (13 )% OPERATING INCOME 3,318 3,025 10 % 10,939 10,237 7 % INTEREST EXPENSE 146 148 (1 )% 429 478 (10 )% INTEREST INCOME 33 38 (13 )% 135 103 31 % OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET 21 53 (60 )% 38 85 (55 )% EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,226 2,968 9 % 10,683 9,947 7 % INCOME TAXES ON CONTINUING OPERATIONS 889 567 57 % 2,664 2,156 24 % NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 2,337 2,401 (3 )% 8,019 7,791 3 % NET EARNINGS/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 446 (213 ) N/A 627 (1,185 ) N/A NET EARNINGS 2,783 2,188 27 % 8,646 6,606 31 % LESS: NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 33 35 (6 )% 89 91 (2 )% NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PROCTER & GAMBLE $ 2,750 $ 2,153 28 % $ 8,557 $ 6,515 31 % EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 27.6 % 19.1 % 24.9 % 21.7 % BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:* EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.83 $ 0.85 (2 )% $ 2.86 $ 2.77 3 % EARNINGS/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $ 0.17 $ (0.08 ) N/A $ 0.23 $ (0.44 ) N/A BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.00 $ 0.77 30 % $ 3.09 $ 2.33 33 % DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:* EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.81 $ 0.82 (1 )% $ 2.78 $ 2.67 4 % EARNINGS/(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS $ 0.16 $ (0.07 ) N/A $ 0.22 $ (0.41 ) N/A DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.97 $ 0.75 29 % $ 3.00 $ 2.26 33 % DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.663 $ 0.644 $ 1.989 $ 1.931 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 2,835.0 2,882.5 2,855.6 2,885.3 COMPARISONS AS A % OF NET SALES Basis Pt

Chg Basis Pt

Chg GROSS MARGIN 49.8% 47.3% 250 50.1% 47.9% 220 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE 28.7% 29.4% (70) 27.9% 29.0% (110) OPERATING MARGIN 21.1% 17.9% 320 22.2% 18.9% 330 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 20.5% 17.5% 300 21.7% 18.4% 330 NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 14.8% 14.2% 60 16.3% 14.4% 190 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PROCTER & GAMBLE 17.5% 12.7% 480 17.4% 12.0% 540

* Basic net earnings per common share and diluted net earnings per

common share are calculated on net earnings attributable to Procter &

Gamble.

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in Millions) Consolidated Earnings Information Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 Earnings/(Loss) from Continuing Net % Change Operations % Change Earnings/(Loss) % Change Versus Before Income Versus from Continuing Versus Net Sales Year Ago Taxes Year Ago Operations Year Ago Beauty $ 2,719 (8 )% $ 604 (6 )% $ 458 (5 )% Grooming 1,623 (10 )% 469 (22 )% 356 (22 )% Health Care 1,773 (7 )% 414 (10 )% 278 (8 )% Fabric Care and Home Care 5,028 (4 )% 1,014 8 % 652 10 % Baby, Feminine and Family Care 4,506 (8 )% 976 (3 )% 631 (9 )% Corporate 106 N/A (251 ) N/A (38 ) N/A Total Company $ 15,755 (7 )% $ 3,226 9 % $ 2,337 (3 )%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 (Percent Change vs. Year Ago)* Volume Volume with Excluding Acquisitions & Acquisitions & Foreign Net Sales Divestitures Divestitures Exchange Price Mix Other** Growth Beauty (5)% (1)% (5)% 2% —% —% (8)% Grooming (6)% (5)% (7)% 5% (1)% (1)% (10)% Health Care (3)% (2)% (5)% 1% —% —% (7)% Fabric Care and Home Care —% 2% (5)% 1% —% —% (4)% Baby, Feminine and Family Care (2)% (1)% (5)% —% —% (1)% (8)% Total Company (2)% —% (5)% 1% —% (1)% (7)%

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2016 Earnings/(Loss) from Continuing Net % Change Operations % Change Earnings/(Loss) % Change Versus Before Income Versus from Continuing Versus Net Sales Year Ago Taxes Year Ago Operations Year Ago Beauty $ 8,723 (10 )% $ 2,200 (4 )% $ 1,667 (3 )% Grooming 5,103 (11 )% 1,547 (20 )% 1,187 (19 )% Health Care 5,547 (8 )% 1,426 (1 )% 990 — % Fabric Care and Home Care 15,626 (8 )% 3,311 7 % 2,172 8 % Baby, Feminine and Family Care 13,874 (10 )% 3,124 (6 )% 2,063 (9 )% Corporate 324 N/A (925 ) N/A (60 ) N/A Total Company $ 49,197 (9 )% $ 10,683 7 % $ 8,019 3 %

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2016 (Percent Change vs. Year Ago)* Volume Volume with Excluding Acquisitions & Acquisitions & Foreign Net Sales Divestitures Divestitures Exchange Price Mix Other** Growth Beauty (6)% (3)% (7)% 2% 1% —% (10)% Grooming (4)% (3)% (11)% 5% (2)% 1% (11)% Health Care (4)% (4)% (7)% 2% 2% (1)% (8)% Fabric Care and Home Care (1)% —% (7)% 1% —% (1)% (8)% Baby, Feminine and Family Care (4)% (3)% (7)% 1% —% —% (10)% Total Company (4)% (2)% (7)% 2% —% —% (9)%

* Sales percentage changes are approximations based on quantitative

formulas that are consistently applied.

** Other includes the sales

mix impact of acquisitions/divestitures and rounding impacts necessary

to reconcile volume to net sales.

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended March 31 2016 2015 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 6,836 $ 8,558 OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET EARNINGS 8,646 6,606 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 2,239 2,326 SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 216 231 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES (428 ) (135 ) LOSS/(GAIN) ON SALE OF BUSINESSES 241 (319 ) GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES 450 2,021 CHANGES IN: ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (129 ) 308 INVENTORIES (94 ) (190 ) ACCOUNTS PAYABLE, ACCRUED AND OTHER LIABILITIES (199 ) 146 OTHER OPERATING ASSETS & LIABILITIES 167 (823 ) OTHER 187 449 TOTAL OPERATING ACTIVITIES 11,296 10,620 INVESTING ACTIVITIES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (2,023 ) (2,462 ) PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES 114 3,715 ACQUISITIONS, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED (186 ) (119 ) PURCHASES OF SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS (2,372 ) (2,897 ) PROCEEDS FROM SALES OF SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS 1,222 256 CASH TRANSFERRED IN BATTERIES DIVESTITURE (143 ) — RESTRICTED CASH RELATED TO BEAUTY BRANDS DIVESTITURE (995 ) — CHANGE IN OTHER INVESTMENTS — (203 ) TOTAL INVESTING ACTIVITIES (4,383 ) (1,710 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS (5,589 ) (5,416 ) CHANGE IN SHORT-TERM DEBT 1,535 (141 ) ADDITIONS TO LONG-TERM DEBT 3,916 1,188 REDUCTIONS OF LONG-TERM DEBT (2,210 ) (2,684 ) TREASURY STOCK PURCHASES (3,504 ) (4,254 ) SHARES EXCHANGED IN BATTERIES DIVESTITURE (1,730 ) — IMPACT OF STOCK OPTIONS AND OTHER 2,024 2,664 TOTAL FINANCING ACTIVITIES (5,558 ) (8,643 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (296 ) (451 ) CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,059 (184 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 7,895 $ 8,374

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 7,895 $ 6,836 AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS SECURITIES 5,924 4,767 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 4,591 4,568 INVENTORIES 4,957 4,979 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 1,189 1,356 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 2,733 2,708 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE 7,028 4,432 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 34,317 29,646 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 19,186 19,655 GOODWILL 44,679 44,622 TRADEMARKS AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 24,629 25,010 NONCURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE — 5,204 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 4,697 5,358 TOTAL ASSETS $ 127,508 $ 129,495 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE $ 7,795 $ 8,138 ACCRUED AND OTHER LIABILITIES 7,652 8,091 LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE 2,229 1,543 DEBT DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR 13,681 12,018 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 31,357 29,790 LONG-TERM DEBT 19,134 18,327 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 9,161 9,179 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE — 717 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 8,003 8,432 TOTAL LIABILITIES 67,655 66,445 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 59,853 63,050 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 127,508 $ 129,495

The Procter & Gamble Company

Exhibit 1: Non-GAAP Measures

In accordance with the SEC’s Regulation G, the following provides

definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the MD&A and the

reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. We believe that

these measures provide useful perspective of underlying business results

and trends and provide a more comparable measure of year-on-year

results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and

are a factor in determining their at-risk compensation. These non-GAAP

measures are not intended to be considered by the user in place of the

related GAAP measure, but rather as supplemental information to more

fully understand our business results. When a non-GAAP measure is used

in MD&A, we have provided the comparable GAAP measure in the discussion.

These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by

other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items

or events being adjusted.

The Core earnings measures included in the following reconciliation

tables refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for

the following items:

charges for incremental restructuring due to increased focus on

productivity and cost savings, and

productivity and cost savings, and charges for European legal matters.

We do not view these items to be part of our sustainable results.

Organic sales growth: Organic sales growth

is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of the

Venezuela deconsolidation, acquisitions, divestitures and foreign

exchange from year-over-year comparisons.

