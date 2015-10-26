Pope Francis Accepts Donation of Terason uSmart® 3200T Ultrasound System for Vatican

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pope Francis personally accepted the donation of a Terason uSmart 3200T
portable ultrasound system after the papal mass in front of an audience
of over 60,000. General Manager Jeffrey Sirek handed over the innovative
new technology on behalf of Terason directly to the Holy Father in an
effort to further support the medical capabilities offered at the
Vatican Medical Center.
As an industry pioneer, Terason is committed to delivering unprecedented
customer satisfaction and quality products with the latest in computer
technology and developments in ultrasound imaging available today. This
commitment further expands to improving healthcare around the world,
providing diagnostic capabilities to those otherwise unable to receive
care.
At the time of the offering, Mr. Sirek explained to the Holy Father how
this system was designed to provide the highest quality of care, “The
uSmart 3200T system is specifically designed for emergency medicine and
critical care diagnoses in hospital settings and remote areas. Its
unique features easily allow for maximum utilization to service the
elderly, very sick and difficult to reach patients. Additionally, the
system will assist physician users in early detection to develop a
course of action to avoid more serious diseases.”
Terason was honored that our uSmart 3200T was chosen as the ultrasound
system of choice to support the Vatican, and a new synergistic
collaboration and commitment to providing quality healthcare worldwide
has commenced. Terason will continue to strive to exceed expectations
and industry standards, and provide customers with the latest
advancements in portable ultrasound.
About Terason
Terason, a division of
Teratech Corporation began in 1994, drawing upon technology developed at
MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory. Dr. Alice Chiang, CEO and Chairman of the
Board, founded the company to apply developments in the fields of radar,
sonar, and telecommunications technologies to the demanding requirements
of battlefield ultrasound. Recognizing that decades of breakthrough
research for the Department of Defense could be applied to the
challenges of mainstream ultrasound imaging, she formed the Terason
division. With initial key patents protecting the integrated circuit
technology she developed at MIT, Dr. Chiang dedicated Terason to the
development of a micro-miniaturized commercial ultrasound system.
Today, we continue to revolutionize ultrasound with developments in
high-performance portable systems. The new proprietary uSmart products
provide exceptional imaging capability and the advanced features and
functionality users have come to expect from Terason. These complete
ultrasound solutions optimize workflow, enhance clinical efficacy, and
increase productivity for everyday clinical needs. For more information,
visit www.terason.com.
Contacts
Terason
Susan Boschetto, 1-781-270-4143
Director of Global
Marketing