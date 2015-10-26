Pope Francis Accepts Donation of Terason uSmart® 3200T Ultrasound System for Vatican

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pope Francis personally accepted the donation of a Terason uSmart 3200T

portable ultrasound system after the papal mass in front of an audience

of over 60,000. General Manager Jeffrey Sirek handed over the innovative

new technology on behalf of Terason directly to the Holy Father in an

effort to further support the medical capabilities offered at the

Vatican Medical Center.





As an industry pioneer, Terason is committed to delivering unprecedented

customer satisfaction and quality products with the latest in computer

technology and developments in ultrasound imaging available today. This

commitment further expands to improving healthcare around the world,

providing diagnostic capabilities to those otherwise unable to receive

care.

At the time of the offering, Mr. Sirek explained to the Holy Father how

this system was designed to provide the highest quality of care, “The

uSmart 3200T system is specifically designed for emergency medicine and

critical care diagnoses in hospital settings and remote areas. Its

unique features easily allow for maximum utilization to service the

elderly, very sick and difficult to reach patients. Additionally, the

system will assist physician users in early detection to develop a

course of action to avoid more serious diseases.”

Terason was honored that our uSmart 3200T was chosen as the ultrasound

system of choice to support the Vatican, and a new synergistic

collaboration and commitment to providing quality healthcare worldwide

has commenced. Terason will continue to strive to exceed expectations

and industry standards, and provide customers with the latest

advancements in portable ultrasound.

About Terason

Terason, a division of

Teratech Corporation began in 1994, drawing upon technology developed at

MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory. Dr. Alice Chiang, CEO and Chairman of the

Board, founded the company to apply developments in the fields of radar,

sonar, and telecommunications technologies to the demanding requirements

of battlefield ultrasound. Recognizing that decades of breakthrough

research for the Department of Defense could be applied to the

challenges of mainstream ultrasound imaging, she formed the Terason

division. With initial key patents protecting the integrated circuit

technology she developed at MIT, Dr. Chiang dedicated Terason to the

development of a micro-miniaturized commercial ultrasound system.

Today, we continue to revolutionize ultrasound with developments in

high-performance portable systems. The new proprietary uSmart products

provide exceptional imaging capability and the advanced features and

functionality users have come to expect from Terason. These complete

ultrasound solutions optimize workflow, enhance clinical efficacy, and

increase productivity for everyday clinical needs. For more information,

visit www.terason.com.

