Positive Coaching Alliance Teams Up With SureID, Inc. to Offer High-Assurance Identity Solution to Keep Kids and Local Communities Safe

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#coaching–Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) – a national nonprofit developing

Better Athletes, Better People through youth and high school sports – is

teaming up with SureID, Inc., the leading provider of high-assurance

identity solutions, to help make youth sports safer and more secure.





“Keeping kids safe is the top priority in youth and high school sports,”

said Jason Sacks, PCA’s national director of business development.

“That’s why we have teamed up with SureID to help introduce the SureID

Certified Edge™ solution as a resource for identity assurance needs

to all the schools and youth sports organizations we serve with our live

workshops and online resources for coaches, parents and athletes.”

PCA, which reaches more than 3 million youth per year both directly and

through training and educating the adult coaches, parents and

administrators of youth and high school sports programs, will introduce

the SureID Certified Edge solution to the roughly 1,000 schools and

youth sports organizations actively partnered with PCA. As part of its

commitment to keep kids safe, at a time when there are currently 805,781 registered

sex offenders in the U.S., PCA is helping all of its partnered

organizations to ensure that its coaches are who they claim to be and

meet the vetting standards of the SureID Certified Edge™ program.

“As a parent, my number one concern is the safety and welfare of my

children,” Sacks continued. “Knowing that the SureID Certified Edge

solution helps keep my children safe on and off the field is a great

comfort.”

PCA participants pay a one-time fee of $19.95, with ongoing services of

$4.95 per month. Sign up at http://sure.id/pca.

The SureID Certified Edge solution includes the facilitation of

recurring screenings on a subscription basis. The five-step process for

coaches and volunteers consists of registration, identity proofing,

screening, credentialing and validation. The individual is then issued a

tamper resistant credential. Authentication occurs through the SureID

Certified Edge mobile app.

“We are pleased to bring the universal identity solution that we use to

help protect our armed forces to tens of thousands of coaches, helping

ensure the safety and well being of our youth, families and local

communities,” said Steve Larson, the founder and CEO of SureID. “Quite

simply, it’s the right thing to do.”

About Positive Coaching Alliance

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) develops BETTER ATHLETES, BETTER PEOPLE

through resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents,

administrators and student-athletes. In addition to nearly 1,500 free

multimedia tips and tools at www.PCADevZone.org,

PCA has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports

organizations nationwide to deliver more than 20,000 live group

workshops, along with online courses and books by PCA Founder Jim

Thompson that help those involved in youth and high school sports create

a positive, character-building youth sports culture.

About SureID, Inc.

SureID, Inc. (www.SureID.com)

is the market leader in high-assurance identity solutions. The company

creates end-to-end trusted identity programs offering full credential

lifecycle management through the combination of registration, identity

proofing, background screening, credentialing and identity

authentication for government, private enterprise and individuals

including contractors, vendors and other authorized personnel. SureID,

Inc.’s RAPIDGate® program provides an enterprise-wide, single-credential

high assurance identity for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and

Army and the critical infrastructure sector across the country. SureID

is the foremost issuer of PIV-I credentials. Founded in November 2001,

SureID is headquartered in Hillsboro, Ore., with offices in Minot, N.D.,

and Alexandria, Va.

