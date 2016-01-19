Powerball Winners Head to Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What do you do after winning $528 million dollars and become one of the
winners of the biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history? Go to Graceland!
Just a day after Powerball winners John and Lisa Robinson verified their
incredible lottery win with Tennessee Lottery officials, Graceland in
Memphis was honored to welcome the Munford, Tennessee couple to Elvis’
iconic mansion this past Saturday, along with their friends and family.
Their visit was covered by a Today Show video crew in a story that aired
this morning on the NBC morning show. http://www.today.com/news/what-s-it-win-528m-powerball-winners-talk-overwhelming-experience-t67676
The couple had never been to Graceland before but it was something that
Lisa Robinson had always wanted to do. The couple was looking for a fun
activity for their family after returning to Tennessee, following their
trip to New York to appear on The Today Show last Friday to announce
that they had the lucky lottery ticket with the winning Powerball
numbers.
When asked why they came to Graceland so soon after winning the jackpot,
Mr. Robinson said, “Well, I’ve never been here. I just wanted to take
everyone out the day after we claimed the prize and verified it. I
wanted to have a relaxing day with my wife and my friends.” And what did
he think of his visit? “It’s awesome. I wish I would have come sooner. I
always liked Elvis. I loved his movies and I loved his music.”
