PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum in Ohio

Employees revitalize landmark, foundation donates $20,000 for
educational programs
MILAN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its global community engagement efforts, PPG (NYSE: PPG)
announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project that helped
to revitalize and restore the Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum in Milan,
Ohio. In addition, the PPG Foundation donated $20,000 on behalf of PPG’s
architectural coatings business to support the museum’s science,
technology, engineering and math education programs.
Noted as the most famous American inventor, the Thomas Edison Birthplace
Museum showcases his life-long commitment to innovation and science
through demonstrations of his inventions and displays of documents and
family mementos. Approximately 30 PPG volunteers and contractors from
Textbook Painting of Lakewood, Ohio, used 50 gallons of PPG PAINTS™
products to protect and beautify the National Historic Landmark site,
which dates back to the early 1840s, and the museum’s welcome center.
The $20,000 PPG Foundation grant enables the Thomas
Edison Birthplace Museum to extend its educational activities to
reach approximately 16,000 students. Programs are based on Edison’s
experiments and inventions, and involve genuine museum collectables.
“We are very thankful for, and overwhelmed by, the generosity of PPG and
the PPG Foundation,” said Lois J. Wolf, director, Edison Birthplace
Museum. “The PPG Paints products have given new life to our
museum and will preserve these historic buildings for years to come. And
the grant will enable us to inspire thousands of children and adults
with the spirit of Edison’s determination.”
Premium PPG Paints products, including MANOR HALL®
paint, TIMELESS® paint and PPG TOP GUN® sealant
were used to protect and beautify two interior rooms of the birthplace
home and the exterior of the museum’s welcome center. PPG selected a
custom color palette for the buildings, including colors such as PPG
Paints Zebra Grass (PPG1126-5), Adobe White (PPG1100-2), Halo
(PPG1091-4), Farm Fresh (PPG1129-5) and Warm Mahogany (PPG1060-7). Ideal
for high-traffic areas, PPG Paints Manor Hall paint, primer and
stain repellant-in-one is a super-premium latex developed to provide a
durable finish, excellent color retention, adhesion and fade resistance,
allowing the interior walls of the museum to stand up to finger prints,
regular cleaning and maintenance. PPG Paints Timeless exterior
paint’s fade resistance and adhesion will protect the structures from
varied seasons experienced in Northern Ohio.
Dave Kuhn, PPG plant manager at the nearby Huron, Ohio, architectural
coatings facility, said, “PPG and our foundation are committed to
investing in our communities, especially to support local landmarks and
boost educational opportunities. We are proud to be a community partner
to the Edison Birthplace Museum and hope the restoration project helps
it continue to promote the legacy of this great innovator. We also hope
that programs funded through the grant will inspire the next generation
of scientists, mathematicians and innovators.”
The Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum showcases the American inventor’s
commitment to innovation and science through his inventions,
memorabilia, family photographs and paintings. The museum is
self-funded, primarily from its 6,000 visitors each year.
PPG’s architectural coatings manufacturing and distribution facilities
in Huron employ approximately 200 people, and PPG operates 10 PPG
Paints stores in Northern Ohio. Visit www.ppgpaints.com
for more on the PPG Paints brand, and visit www.ppgpaints.com/store-locator
to find a PPG Paints store.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For images and more information, visit http://newsroom.ppg.com/milan.
The Colorful Communities program is PPG’s signature initiative
for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify
the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program
increases PPG’s commitment to invest in communities by adding $10
million to support efforts made during a 10-year period. Together with
community partners and PPG employees who volunteer, it supports projects
that transform community assets using donated PPG products. In 2015, PPG
completed 11 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to
complete about 30 more this year.
PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG
communities around the world. We donated more than $7.8 million in 2015
to hundreds of community organizations across 20 countries. By investing
in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and
develop tomorrow’s innovators in industries related to coatings and
specialty materials. Plus, we empower PPG employees to make an impact
for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer
efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com
and follow @PPG_Communities
on Twitter.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,
coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130
years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’
biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path
forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in
more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.3 billion in 2015.
We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and
transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
