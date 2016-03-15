Prevent Leaks and Bring Lead Leaching Into Compliance with ePIPE

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC, (PRT), a world-leading pipe lining
innovator and manufacturer of the patented, proven ePIPE pipe
restoration technology, offers the fastest, 2 hour return to service
barrier coating that prevents water pipe leaks, as well as bringing lead
leaching into compliance. In honor of the United States’ Environmental
Protection Agency’s national Fix a Leak Week and United Nations’ World
Water Day on March 22, PRT announces that it is helping to combat the
global issue of water conservation and access to clean water with the
ePIPE patented leak protection process.
With PRT’s several leak sealing patents and the addition of its latest
patent granted by the USPTO, covering the in-place coating of metallic
pipes curing the resin in at least one hour, the patented ePIPE
technology is proven to be the industry’s fastest and most effective
in-place pipe lining process that prevents leaks and greatly reduces
lead and metals from leaching into the clean drinking water supply.
“We are constantly innovating to tackle water conservation and lead
leaching, thereby enhancing the process of providing clean water to
homes and buildings,” ACE DuraFlo CEO Larry Gillanders said. “These are
global and national crises. Wasted water through leaks and lead leaching
must be addressed at city and national government levels. We are proud
to offer a technology that combats both problems, while also being more
economical, less disruptive and less destructive than pipe replacements.”
The Flint, MI, water crisis has brought major attention to the
cumulative effects of lead exposure, especially in pregnant women and
small children. Lead is a dangerous toxin, poisoning drinking water,
with medical experts agreeing there is no amount of lead deemed safe for
consumption.
Pinhole leaks are one of the leading causes of water loss in the United
States. It is estimated that 10 percent of homes have pipe leaks, which
contributes to more than 1 trillion gallons of water that leaks from
American homes every year. Approximately 1/6 of the U.S.’s clean water
is believed to be lost each year due to pipe leaks, including billions
of gallons of clean water in Southern California.
PRT’s patented, in-place epoxy lining solution, ePIPE, restores the
pipes from the inside and prevents pinhole leaks from occurring. This
minimally-invasive method is preferred over traditional pipe replacement
techniques, which are extremely expensive, disruptive, destructive,
time-consuming and harmful to the environment.
About Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC:
PRT is the parent company of the ePIPE product and worldwide group of
installers that utilize the patented ePIPE process to restore pipes
in-place. An alternative to a destructive repipe, this process is
achieved using an application of an epoxy barrier coating, which results
in a restored, epoxy lined piping system. The process provides a remedy
for pinhole leaks, corrosion control and prevention of lead leaching
from pipes without the destruction or disruption encountered by pipe
replacements. PRT and its affiliated companies have locations throughout
the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Mexico and Hong Kong.
For more information, contact PRT at www.epipeinfo.com
or (888) 775-0220.
