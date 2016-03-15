Prevent Leaks and Bring Lead Leaching Into Compliance with ePIPE

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC, (PRT), a world-leading pipe lining

innovator and manufacturer of the patented, proven ePIPE pipe

restoration technology, offers the fastest, 2 hour return to service

barrier coating that prevents water pipe leaks, as well as bringing lead

leaching into compliance. In honor of the United States’ Environmental

Protection Agency’s national Fix a Leak Week and United Nations’ World

Water Day on March 22, PRT announces that it is helping to combat the

global issue of water conservation and access to clean water with the

ePIPE patented leak protection process.

With PRT’s several leak sealing patents and the addition of its latest

patent granted by the USPTO, covering the in-place coating of metallic

pipes curing the resin in at least one hour, the patented ePIPE

technology is proven to be the industry’s fastest and most effective

in-place pipe lining process that prevents leaks and greatly reduces

lead and metals from leaching into the clean drinking water supply.

“We are constantly innovating to tackle water conservation and lead

leaching, thereby enhancing the process of providing clean water to

homes and buildings,” ACE DuraFlo CEO Larry Gillanders said. “These are

global and national crises. Wasted water through leaks and lead leaching

must be addressed at city and national government levels. We are proud

to offer a technology that combats both problems, while also being more

economical, less disruptive and less destructive than pipe replacements.”

The Flint, MI, water crisis has brought major attention to the

cumulative effects of lead exposure, especially in pregnant women and

small children. Lead is a dangerous toxin, poisoning drinking water,

with medical experts agreeing there is no amount of lead deemed safe for

consumption.

Pinhole leaks are one of the leading causes of water loss in the United

States. It is estimated that 10 percent of homes have pipe leaks, which

contributes to more than 1 trillion gallons of water that leaks from

American homes every year. Approximately 1/6 of the U.S.’s clean water

is believed to be lost each year due to pipe leaks, including billions

of gallons of clean water in Southern California.

PRT’s patented, in-place epoxy lining solution, ePIPE, restores the

pipes from the inside and prevents pinhole leaks from occurring. This

minimally-invasive method is preferred over traditional pipe replacement

techniques, which are extremely expensive, disruptive, destructive,

time-consuming and harmful to the environment.

About Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC:

PRT is the parent company of the ePIPE product and worldwide group of

installers that utilize the patented ePIPE process to restore pipes

in-place. An alternative to a destructive repipe, this process is

achieved using an application of an epoxy barrier coating, which results

in a restored, epoxy lined piping system. The process provides a remedy

for pinhole leaks, corrosion control and prevention of lead leaching

from pipes without the destruction or disruption encountered by pipe

replacements. PRT and its affiliated companies have locations throughout

the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Mexico and Hong Kong.

For more information, contact PRT at www.epipeinfo.com

or (888) 775-0220.

