Price Intelligently to Conduct 3-Hour Pricing Strategy Workshop at Navigate by Continuum

SaaS Pricing Strategy Expert Patrick Campbell to Help MSPs Get
Critical Pricing Right to Maximize Revenue in Upcoming Workshop at
Navigate – September 28-30, 2016 – Boston
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BDR—Continuum®,
the only channel-exclusive IT management platform company, is offering a
three-hour pricing workshop with speaker, Patrick
Campbell, Founder and CEO of Price
Intelligently, at Navigate
2016, the company’s third annual user conference. Price
Intelligently is the team and software behind some of the biggest and
best SaaS pricing strategies, from companies like New Relic and Autodesk
to Wistia and Litmus, and hundreds more. Navigate is drawing nearly 650
attendees to the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston on Wednesday,
September 28 – Friday, September 30, 2016.
A pricing strategy is the very center of a MSP’s business. Everything
from sales and marketing to product and customer support works to either
drive someone to a purchasing decision or to justify the price. You may
have guessed or argued amongst your team and just put pricing out there
that did not have a great deal of data to back it up. You may be missing
out on substantial revenue and growth.
On Friday, September 30, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Patrick’s
workshop helps MSPs to get their pricing right to maximize revenue.
Specifically, he is working through the pricing framework that he has
used and taught to his customers to create millions of dollars in
growth, utilizing what is known as value based pricing. This means you
not only get your pricing in shape in the short term, but you will also
understand how to implement a repeatable framework to keep pricing in
check as your business evolves. Attendees leave the session with how to:
- Quantify your buyer personas
-
Set up a testing framework to collect the right price elasticity and
feature data from your customers to guide your pricing strategy
-
Utilize your buyer personas and customer data for an optimal pricing
strategy
-
Implement a value based pricing process into your business
- Compound your SaaS revenue growth through a value metric
Prior to Price Intelligently, Patrick Campbell led strategic initiatives
for Boston-based Gemvara and was an Economist at Google and the U.S.
Intelligence community. Price Intelligently is the maker of ProfitWell,
free financial metrics for subscription businesses. For more information
on Price Intelligently, visit: http://www.priceintelligently.com/.
Patrick is also the speaker for the Navigate session, “Pricing and
Packaging Best Practices,” on Thursday, September 29 from 11:00 a.m. –
11:45 a.m. EDT.
The annual industry event for Continuum’s MSP partners, Navigate is
reaching new heights by bringing together the very top in thought
leadership, inspiration and best practices – all focused on the growth
of MSPs and the success of the IT channel. Navigate’s unique content is
designed to help improve business strategies, increase sales and
marketing efforts and gain a deeper understanding of Continuum’s
platform – enabling MSPs to change their business model and become the
most successful in the industry. With 36 breakout sessions across six
tracks and four keynote addresses, Navigate has become an unprecedented
event, going beyond Continuum as a company and setting new standards for
the industry. To learn more, visit: https://www.continuum.net/navigate2016.
For the latest updates, follow #nav16
on Twitter.
Navigate 2016 registration is open to Continuum’s MSP partners. The
event is sold out. To join the waitlist to attend, visit: https://page.continuum.net/navigate2016-sold-out-waitlist.
About Continuum
Continuum is the only channel-exclusive IT
management platform company that allows its Managed Services Provider
(MSP) partners to maintain both on premise and cloud-based servers,
desktops, mobile devices and other endpoints for their
small-and-medium-sized business clients. Continuum’s SaaS platform
enables MSPs to efficiently backup, monitor, troubleshoot and maintain
clients’ IT infrastructure from a single pane of glass, all
backed by an industry–leading Network Operations Center (NOC) and Help
Desk. The company employs more than 1,300 professionals worldwide,
monitors 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners including MSPs
servicing more than 60,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers
protecting nearly 250,000 servers worldwide with Continuum’s R1Soft
product line. The company established the Continuum Veterans Foundation,
a nonprofit organization providing financial support to charities
focused on helping veterans find jobs in IT. For more information, visit https://www.continuum.net/
or https://www.r1soft.com/
and follow on LinkedIn
and Twitter @FollowContinuum.
All trademarks recognized.
Contacts
BroadPR
Tracy Wemett, +1-617-868-5031
tracy@broadpr.com