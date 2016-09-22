Price Intelligently to Conduct 3-Hour Pricing Strategy Workshop at Navigate by Continuum

SaaS Pricing Strategy Expert Patrick Campbell to Help MSPs Get

Critical Pricing Right to Maximize Revenue in Upcoming Workshop at

Navigate – September 28-30, 2016 – Boston

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BDR—Continuum®,

the only channel-exclusive IT management platform company, is offering a

three-hour pricing workshop with speaker, Patrick

Campbell, Founder and CEO of Price

Intelligently, at Navigate

2016, the company’s third annual user conference. Price

Intelligently is the team and software behind some of the biggest and

best SaaS pricing strategies, from companies like New Relic and Autodesk

to Wistia and Litmus, and hundreds more. Navigate is drawing nearly 650

attendees to the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston on Wednesday,

September 28 – Friday, September 30, 2016.

A pricing strategy is the very center of a MSP’s business. Everything

from sales and marketing to product and customer support works to either

drive someone to a purchasing decision or to justify the price. You may

have guessed or argued amongst your team and just put pricing out there

that did not have a great deal of data to back it up. You may be missing

out on substantial revenue and growth.

On Friday, September 30, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Patrick’s

workshop helps MSPs to get their pricing right to maximize revenue.

Specifically, he is working through the pricing framework that he has

used and taught to his customers to create millions of dollars in

growth, utilizing what is known as value based pricing. This means you

not only get your pricing in shape in the short term, but you will also

understand how to implement a repeatable framework to keep pricing in

check as your business evolves. Attendees leave the session with how to:

Quantify your buyer personas

Set up a testing framework to collect the right price elasticity and

feature data from your customers to guide your pricing strategy

feature data from your customers to guide your pricing strategy Utilize your buyer personas and customer data for an optimal pricing

strategy

strategy Implement a value based pricing process into your business

Compound your SaaS revenue growth through a value metric

Prior to Price Intelligently, Patrick Campbell led strategic initiatives

for Boston-based Gemvara and was an Economist at Google and the U.S.

Intelligence community. Price Intelligently is the maker of ProfitWell,

free financial metrics for subscription businesses. For more information

on Price Intelligently, visit: http://www.priceintelligently.com/.

Patrick is also the speaker for the Navigate session, “Pricing and

Packaging Best Practices,” on Thursday, September 29 from 11:00 a.m. –

11:45 a.m. EDT.

The annual industry event for Continuum’s MSP partners, Navigate is

reaching new heights by bringing together the very top in thought

leadership, inspiration and best practices – all focused on the growth

of MSPs and the success of the IT channel. Navigate’s unique content is

designed to help improve business strategies, increase sales and

marketing efforts and gain a deeper understanding of Continuum’s

platform – enabling MSPs to change their business model and become the

most successful in the industry. With 36 breakout sessions across six

tracks and four keynote addresses, Navigate has become an unprecedented

event, going beyond Continuum as a company and setting new standards for

the industry. To learn more, visit: https://www.continuum.net/navigate2016.

For the latest updates, follow #nav16

on Twitter.

Navigate 2016 registration is open to Continuum’s MSP partners. The

event is sold out. To join the waitlist to attend, visit: https://page.continuum.net/navigate2016-sold-out-waitlist.

About Continuum

Continuum is the only channel-exclusive IT

management platform company that allows its Managed Services Provider

(MSP) partners to maintain both on premise and cloud-based servers,

desktops, mobile devices and other endpoints for their

small-and-medium-sized business clients. Continuum’s SaaS platform

enables MSPs to efficiently backup, monitor, troubleshoot and maintain

clients’ IT infrastructure from a single pane of glass, all

backed by an industry–leading Network Operations Center (NOC) and Help

Desk. The company employs more than 1,300 professionals worldwide,

monitors 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners including MSPs

servicing more than 60,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers

protecting nearly 250,000 servers worldwide with Continuum’s R1Soft

product line. The company established the Continuum Veterans Foundation,

a nonprofit organization providing financial support to charities

focused on helping veterans find jobs in IT. For more information, visit https://www.continuum.net/

or https://www.r1soft.com/

and follow on LinkedIn

and Twitter @FollowContinuum.

All trademarks recognized.

Contacts

BroadPR

Tracy Wemett, +1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com