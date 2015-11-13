Puma Biotechnology to Present Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

– ExteNET Three-Year Analysis to be Presented –
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,
announced the release of three abstracts that will be presented at the
San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), December 8 to 12, 2015, in
San Antonio, Texas. Abstracts are available to the public online on the
SABCS website: www.sabcs.org.
The presentation details are as follows:
|PD5-04
|
NSABP FB-7: A phase II randomized trial evaluating neoadjuvant
|
Thursday, Dec. 10; 5 to 7 p.m. CST
|PD5-05
|
Neratinib for ERBB2 mutant, HER2 non-amplified,
|
Thursday, Dec. 10; 5 to 7 p.m. CST
|S5-02
|
Neratinib after trastuzumab-based adjuvant therapy in
|
Friday, Dec. 11; 9:45 a.m. CST
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on
the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative
products to enhance cancer care. The Company aims to acquire proprietary
rights to these products, by license or otherwise, fund their research
and development and bring the products to market. The Company is
initially focused on the development of PB272 (oral neratinib), a potent
irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of patients
with HER2-positive breast cancer and patients with non-small cell lung
cancer, breast cancer and other solid tumors that have a HER2 mutation.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to
differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations
expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are
based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual
outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due
to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, the risk
factors disclosed in the periodic reports filed by the Company with the
Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes
no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as
required by law.
