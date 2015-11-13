Puma Biotechnology to Present Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

– ExteNET Three-Year Analysis to be Presented –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,

announced the release of three abstracts that will be presented at the

San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), December 8 to 12, 2015, in

San Antonio, Texas. Abstracts are available to the public online on the

SABCS website: www.sabcs.org.

The presentation details are as follows:

PD5-04 NSABP FB-7: A phase II randomized trial evaluating neoadjuvant

therapy with weekly paclitaxel (P) plus neratinib (N) or

trastuzumab (T) or neratinib and trastuzumab (N+T) followed by

doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide (AC) with postoperative T in

women with locally advanced HER2-positive breast cancer Thursday, Dec. 10; 5 to 7 p.m. CST PD5-05 Neratinib for ERBB2 mutant, HER2 non-amplified,

metastatic breast cancer: Preliminary analysis from a multicenter,

open-label, multi-histology phase II basket trial Thursday, Dec. 10; 5 to 7 p.m. CST S5-02 Neratinib after trastuzumab-based adjuvant therapy in

early-stage HER2+ breast cancer: 3-year analysis from a phase 3

randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial (ExteNET) Friday, Dec. 11; 9:45 a.m. CST

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on

the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative

products to enhance cancer care. The Company aims to acquire proprietary

rights to these products, by license or otherwise, fund their research

and development and bring the products to market. The Company is

initially focused on the development of PB272 (oral neratinib), a potent

irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of patients

with HER2-positive breast cancer and patients with non-small cell lung

cancer, breast cancer and other solid tumors that have a HER2 mutation.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve

risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to

differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations

expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are

based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual

outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due

to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, the risk

factors disclosed in the periodic reports filed by the Company with the

Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes

no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as

required by law.

