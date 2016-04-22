Purple Rain to Play at AMC Theatres® Beginning This Weekend Through Thursday

Por: Latinowire

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immediately after learning of Prince’s tragic death on Thursday, AMC
Theatres worked with the Warner Bros. distribution team to bring PURPLE
RAIN to the big screen.

AMC will pay tribute to the music legend by playing the iconic film at
87 of AMC’s locations by this Saturday, April 23 through Thursday, April
28.

For more information, please visit amctheatres.com/purple-rain.

Below is a list of participating theatres:

Atlanta

AMC North Dekalb Mall 16
AMC Phipps Plaza 14
AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18

Baltimore

AMC White Marsh 16

Baton Rouge

AMC Baton Rouge 16

Boston

AMC Loews Boston Common 19
AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20
AMC Methuen 20

Charlotte

AMC Carolina Pavilion 22

Chicago

AMC 600 North Michigan 9
AMC Naperville 16
AMC South Barrington 30
AMC Schererville 16

Cincinnati

AMC Newport on the Levee 20

Columbus

AMC Easton Town Center 30
AMC Lennox 24

Dallas

AMC Grapevine Mills 30
AMC Mesquite 30
AMC Stonebriar Mall 24
AMC Parks @ Arlington 18

Denver

AMC Highlands Ranch 24
AMC Westminster Promenade 24

Detroit

AMC Forum 30
AMC Great Lakes 25

Hartford

AMC Plainville 20

Houston

AMC Gulf Pointe 30
AMC Studio 30
AMC Willowbrook 24

Indianapolis

AMC Indianapolis 17

Jacksonville

AMC Regency 24

Kansas City

AMC Barrywoods 24
AMC Town Center 20

Los Angeles

AMC Atlantic Times Square 14
AMC Broadway 4
AMC Covina 17
AMC Norwalk 20
AMC Ontario Mills 30
AMC Orange 30 W/IMAX
AMC Promenade 16
AMC Rolling Hills 20

Miami

AMC Aventura Mall 24

Minneapolis

AMC Arbor Lakes 16
AMC Coon Rapids 16
AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18
AMC Inver Grove 16
AMC Rosedale 14
AMC Southdale Center 16

Montgomery

AMC Festival Plaza 16

New Orleans

AMC Elmwood Palace 20

New York

AMC 19th St East 6
AMC Empire 25
AMC Jersey Gardens 20
AMC Kips Bay 15
AMC New Brunswick 18
AMC Palisades 21 And Imax
AMC Stony Brook 17

Norfolk

AMC Hampton 24

Oklahoma City

AMC Quail Springs Mall 24

Omaha

AMC Oak View 24

Orlando

AMC Disney Springs 24
AMC Universal Cineplex 20

Philadelphia

AMC Cherry Hill 24
AMC Hamilton 24
AMC Neshaminy 24

Phoenix

AMC Ahwatukee 24
AMC Arizona Center 24
AMC Westgate 20

Pittsburgh

AMC Waterfront 22

Raleigh

AMC Southpoint 17

Salt Lake City

AMC West Jordan 12

San Diego

AMC Mission Valley 20

San Francisco

AMC Mercado 20
AMC Metreon 16

Seattle

AMC Alderwood 16
AMC Oak Tree 6
Southcenter 16
AMC Pacific Place 11

Spokane

AMC River Park Square 20

St. Louis

AMC Chesterfield 14
AMC West Olive 16

Tallahassee

AMC Tallahassee Mall 20

Tampa

AMC Veterans Expressway 24
AMC Woodlands Square 20

Tulsa

AMC Southroads 20

Washington D.C.

AMC Hoffman 22
AMC MJ Capital Center 12

West Palm

AMC Indian River 24

About AMC Theatres

AMC (NYSE: AMC) is the guest experience leader with 387 locations and
5,426 screens located primarily in the United States. AMC has propelled
innovation in the theatrical exhibition industry and continues today by
delivering more comfort and convenience, enhanced food & beverage,
greater engagement and loyalty, premium sight & sound, and targeted
programming. AMC operates the most productive theatres in the country’s
top markets, including No. 1 market share in the top three markets (NY,
LA, Chicago) http://www.amctheatres.com.

Contacts

AMC Theatres
Ryan Noonan, 913-213-2183
rnoonan@amctheatres.com

