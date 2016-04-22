Purple Rain to Play at AMC Theatres® Beginning This Weekend Through Thursday

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immediately after learning of Prince’s tragic death on Thursday, AMC

Theatres worked with the Warner Bros. distribution team to bring PURPLE

RAIN to the big screen.

AMC will pay tribute to the music legend by playing the iconic film at

87 of AMC’s locations by this Saturday, April 23 through Thursday, April

28.

For more information, please visit amctheatres.com/purple-rain.

Below is a list of participating theatres:

Atlanta AMC North Dekalb Mall 16 AMC Phipps Plaza 14 AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18 Baltimore AMC White Marsh 16 Baton Rouge AMC Baton Rouge 16 Boston AMC Loews Boston Common 19 AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20 AMC Methuen 20 Charlotte AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 Chicago AMC 600 North Michigan 9 AMC Naperville 16 AMC South Barrington 30 AMC Schererville 16 Cincinnati AMC Newport on the Levee 20 Columbus AMC Easton Town Center 30 AMC Lennox 24 Dallas AMC Grapevine Mills 30 AMC Mesquite 30 AMC Stonebriar Mall 24 AMC Parks @ Arlington 18 Denver AMC Highlands Ranch 24 AMC Westminster Promenade 24 Detroit AMC Forum 30 AMC Great Lakes 25 Hartford AMC Plainville 20 Houston AMC Gulf Pointe 30 AMC Studio 30 AMC Willowbrook 24 Indianapolis AMC Indianapolis 17 Jacksonville AMC Regency 24 Kansas City AMC Barrywoods 24 AMC Town Center 20 Los Angeles AMC Atlantic Times Square 14 AMC Broadway 4 AMC Covina 17 AMC Norwalk 20 AMC Ontario Mills 30 AMC Orange 30 W/IMAX AMC Promenade 16 AMC Rolling Hills 20 Miami AMC Aventura Mall 24 Minneapolis AMC Arbor Lakes 16 AMC Coon Rapids 16 AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 AMC Inver Grove 16 AMC Rosedale 14 AMC Southdale Center 16 Montgomery AMC Festival Plaza 16 New Orleans AMC Elmwood Palace 20 New York AMC 19th St East 6 AMC Empire 25 AMC Jersey Gardens 20 AMC Kips Bay 15 AMC New Brunswick 18 AMC Palisades 21 And Imax AMC Stony Brook 17 Norfolk AMC Hampton 24 Oklahoma City AMC Quail Springs Mall 24 Omaha AMC Oak View 24 Orlando AMC Disney Springs 24 AMC Universal Cineplex 20 Philadelphia AMC Cherry Hill 24 AMC Hamilton 24 AMC Neshaminy 24 Phoenix AMC Ahwatukee 24 AMC Arizona Center 24 AMC Westgate 20 Pittsburgh AMC Waterfront 22 Raleigh AMC Southpoint 17 Salt Lake City AMC West Jordan 12 San Diego AMC Mission Valley 20 San Francisco AMC Mercado 20 AMC Metreon 16 Seattle AMC Alderwood 16 AMC Oak Tree 6 Southcenter 16 AMC Pacific Place 11 Spokane AMC River Park Square 20 St. Louis AMC Chesterfield 14 AMC West Olive 16 Tallahassee AMC Tallahassee Mall 20 Tampa AMC Veterans Expressway 24 AMC Woodlands Square 20 Tulsa AMC Southroads 20 Washington D.C. AMC Hoffman 22 AMC MJ Capital Center 12 West Palm AMC Indian River 24

About AMC Theatres

AMC (NYSE: AMC) is the guest experience leader with 387 locations and

5,426 screens located primarily in the United States. AMC has propelled

innovation in the theatrical exhibition industry and continues today by

delivering more comfort and convenience, enhanced food & beverage,

greater engagement and loyalty, premium sight & sound, and targeted

programming. AMC operates the most productive theatres in the country’s

top markets, including No. 1 market share in the top three markets (NY,

LA, Chicago) http://www.amctheatres.com.

Contacts

AMC Theatres

Ryan Noonan, 913-213-2183

rnoonan@amctheatres.com