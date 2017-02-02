Ralph Lauren Corporation Announces CEO Departure

The Company and Stefan Larsson Mutually Agree to Part Ways; Company

Will Conduct CEO Search; Execution of the Way Forward Plan Will Continue

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) today announced that Stefan Larsson,

President and Chief Executive Officer, will depart from the Company on

May 1. A search for a new Chief Executive Officer will be conducted. The

Company will continue to execute the Way Forward Plan announced in June

2016, and Chief Financial Officer Jane Nielsen will lead the execution

of the Plan until a new CEO joins the Company.

Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, said:

“Stefan and I share a love and respect for the DNA of this great brand,

and we both recognize the need to evolve. However, we have found that we

have different views on how to evolve the creative and consumer-facing

parts of the business. After many conversations with one another, and

our Board of Directors, we have agreed to part ways. I am grateful for

what Stefan has contributed during his time with us, setting us in the

right direction with the Way Forward Plan.”

Mr. Lauren continued: “We have built a strong foundation for future

growth, including strengthening our team, refocusing our brands,

evolving our products and our marketing, improving our operations and

reducing our costs. The Board and I are committed to the execution of

the Way Forward Plan and continuing to move our business and iconic

brand forward as we have done for the last 50 years.”

Mr. Larsson said: “In June, we announced a plan to refocus the Company

on what made it iconic, evolve that for today and build our brand to its

full potential. That plan is on track — I am proud of the progress the

whole team has made and I am committed to ensuring its uninterrupted

execution. Ralph will always be an inspiration to me, and I am grateful

to have had this experience.”

The Company will further discuss the initiatives underway as part of the

Way Forward Plan and its third quarter Fiscal 2017 results on its

earnings conference call today at 9:00 AM Eastern.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design,

marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in four

categories: apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. For 50 years,

Ralph Lauren’s reputation and distinctive image have been consistently

developed across an expanding number of products, brands and

international markets. The Company’s brand names, which include Ralph

Lauren Purple Label, Ralph Lauren Collection, Double RL, Polo Ralph

Lauren, Polo Sport, Polo Ralph Lauren Children’s, Ralph Lauren Home,

Lauren Ralph Lauren, RLX, Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren, American Living,

Chaps and Club Monaco, constitute one of the world’s most widely

recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to http://investor.ralphlauren.com.

