Rare and Unique Vehicles Headline The Finest Automobile Auctions Aspen Snowmass Sale Live Online on Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#auction—Proxibid,

the world’s most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly

valued items, will be the exclusive provider of online bidding when The

Finest Automobile Auctions hosts its second live auction of the year on

Saturday, September 17 at 3 pm MDT at Snowmass Club in Snowmass, CO.

Seventy-five prewar and postwar vehicles will be featured in this live

auction, with prebidding already available via Proxibid.





Collector car aficionados from across the globe will not want to miss

the chance to bid and win the rare gems available in this auction.

Whether experienced or novice collectors, there is something for every

enthusiast, including a series of vehicles for microcar collectors, like

a 1948

Fiat 500B Topolino Cabriolet, a revision to the smallest

mass-produced car of its time, and a 1959

Fiat 600 Viotti.

With Proxibid, anyone anywhere in the world with an internet connection

can participate with the click of a button, and bid online on featured

vehicles including:

1924

Amilcar CGS3: The quintessential French sports car, this 1924

Amilcar CGS3 Boat Tail is extremely lightweight with a four-cylinder

motor. It is a pleasure to drive and a jewel to behold. Est. $110,000

– $125,000.

Mercedes-Benz 280SL: Featuring a low waistline, big curved

greenhouse windows and a Coupe Roadster with detachable hardtop, the

Mercedes-Benz 280SL earned itself the nickname “pagoda top.” The 280SL

was the final W113 model to receive an increased engine displacement.

Est: $140,000 – $165,000.

Cord 812 Phaeton: The first American-designed and built front

wheel-drive car with independent front suspension, the Cord 812

followed the 1934 Citroën Traction Avant and the Cord L-29, which were

also the first to offer hidden headlights. Est: $120,000 – $140,000.

“Our partnership with Proxibid extends the reach of The Finest

Automobile Auctions far beyond Aspen Snowmass to ensure every collector

in the world can participate,” said Bradley Farrell, CEO of The Finest

Automobile Auctions. “Following on the heels of our June sale, we’ve

curated a collection of the highest caliber. We are thrilled to be able

to share these rare, beautiful automobiles with collectors across the

globe.”

Proxibid’s robust online bidding solution is backed by the industry’s

most sophisticated fraud prevention system, designed to ensure buyers

are safe when transacting online. Only Proxibid offers an integrated

payment solution designed to manage high dollar purchases like collector

cars, making it the safest place to collect online.

For more information about this auction, to view the online catalog, or

to place a bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/thefinest.

About Proxibid

Proxibid provides auction companies and asset

owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued

items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through

Proxibid’s Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions,

and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that

include heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art;

antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in

South Sioux City, NE and London. For more information about Proxibid,

please visit www.proxibid.com.

About The Finest Automobile Auctions

The

Finest Automobile Auctions is a technology company and auction house

focused on delivering the finest experience for collector car

enthusiasts and offers customized buying opportunities for onsite and

online buyers. In addition to its auction at The Elegance at Hershey and

Aspen Snowmass, The Finest offers a private collection for online

purchase. http://www.thefinest.com/

