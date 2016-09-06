Rare and Unique Vehicles Headline The Finest Automobile Auctions Aspen Snowmass Sale Live Online on Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#auction—Proxibid,
the world’s most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly
valued items, will be the exclusive provider of online bidding when The
Finest Automobile Auctions hosts its second live auction of the year on
Saturday, September 17 at 3 pm MDT at Snowmass Club in Snowmass, CO.
Seventy-five prewar and postwar vehicles will be featured in this live
auction, with prebidding already available via Proxibid.
Collector car aficionados from across the globe will not want to miss
the chance to bid and win the rare gems available in this auction.
Whether experienced or novice collectors, there is something for every
enthusiast, including a series of vehicles for microcar collectors, like
a 1948
Fiat 500B Topolino Cabriolet, a revision to the smallest
mass-produced car of its time, and a 1959
Fiat 600 Viotti.
With Proxibid, anyone anywhere in the world with an internet connection
can participate with the click of a button, and bid online on featured
vehicles including:
-
1924
Amilcar CGS3: The quintessential French sports car, this 1924
Amilcar CGS3 Boat Tail is extremely lightweight with a four-cylinder
motor. It is a pleasure to drive and a jewel to behold. Est. $110,000
– $125,000.
-
1969
Mercedes-Benz 280SL: Featuring a low waistline, big curved
greenhouse windows and a Coupe Roadster with detachable hardtop, the
Mercedes-Benz 280SL earned itself the nickname “pagoda top.” The 280SL
was the final W113 model to receive an increased engine displacement.
Est: $140,000 – $165,000.
-
1937
Cord 812 Phaeton: The first American-designed and built front
wheel-drive car with independent front suspension, the Cord 812
followed the 1934 Citroën Traction Avant and the Cord L-29, which were
also the first to offer hidden headlights. Est: $120,000 – $140,000.
“Our partnership with Proxibid extends the reach of The Finest
Automobile Auctions far beyond Aspen Snowmass to ensure every collector
in the world can participate,” said Bradley Farrell, CEO of The Finest
Automobile Auctions. “Following on the heels of our June sale, we’ve
curated a collection of the highest caliber. We are thrilled to be able
to share these rare, beautiful automobiles with collectors across the
globe.”
Proxibid’s robust online bidding solution is backed by the industry’s
most sophisticated fraud prevention system, designed to ensure buyers
are safe when transacting online. Only Proxibid offers an integrated
payment solution designed to manage high dollar purchases like collector
cars, making it the safest place to collect online.
For more information about this auction, to view the online catalog, or
to place a bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/thefinest.
About Proxibid
Proxibid provides auction companies and asset
owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued
items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through
Proxibid’s Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions,
and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 15 categories that
include heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art;
antiques and collectibles, and more.
Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in
South Sioux City, NE and London. For more information about Proxibid,
please visit www.proxibid.com.
About The Finest Automobile Auctions
The
Finest Automobile Auctions is a technology company and auction house
focused on delivering the finest experience for collector car
enthusiasts and offers customized buying opportunities for onsite and
online buyers. In addition to its auction at The Elegance at Hershey and
Aspen Snowmass, The Finest offers a private collection for online
purchase. http://www.thefinest.com/
