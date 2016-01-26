Rat Rod Magazine Launches New Weekly Podcast Focused on Rat Rod Culture

Hosted by Rat Rod Creator and Editor-in-Chief, Steve Thaemert Jr.,
and Senior Writer, Rick Loxton
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rat Rod Magazine, an award-winning automotive publication, in
partnership with i-5 Publishing, a leading media technology company,
today announced the launch of a new weekly podcast focused on the
diverse rat rod culture.
It will be recorded and posted weekly on Rat Rod’s website at: http://www.ratrodmagazine.com/podcast/.
The new podcast is also available for download via iTunes and Google
Play.
The lineup of guests for the show includes RRM head builder, Bryan
Dagel; author and builder, Tommy Ring; Travis Deeter from Discovery
Channel’s Vegas Rat Rods; Raw Bike Magazine editor, Jerry
Ripley; and two-time Build-Off Champion, Gary Fisher.
“We’re excited to bring a fun, entertaining, and informative podcast to
the rat rod community – and beyond,” said Steve Thaemert Jr., Rat Rod
Magazine creator and editor-in-chief. “It’s an opportunity go deeper
than we can in print and offer a whole new level of content to our
audience.”
About Rat Rod Magazine
Rat Rod Magazine is an award-winning national newsstand
publication dedicated entirely to rat rods and rat rod culture. Known
for its quality production and design and with an audience in the
millions, Rat Rod has established itself as the #1 rat rod publication
in the world. To learn more, visit: www.facebook.com/ratrodmagazine
or www.ratrodmagazine.com.
About i-5 Publishing
i-5 Publishing is a leading media technology company that creates
remarkable content focusing on lifestyle experiences for avid
enthusiasts and informed specialty audiences. Our dedicated
professionals ideate, design, and create iconic content and services
that deliver audiences across all platforms. Founded in 2013, i-5
Publishing is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information,
visit www.i5publishing.com.
