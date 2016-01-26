Rat Rod Magazine Launches New Weekly Podcast Focused on Rat Rod Culture

Hosted by Rat Rod Creator and Editor-in-Chief, Steve Thaemert Jr.,

and Senior Writer, Rick Loxton

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rat Rod Magazine, an award-winning automotive publication, in

partnership with i-5 Publishing, a leading media technology company,

today announced the launch of a new weekly podcast focused on the

diverse rat rod culture.

It will be recorded and posted weekly on Rat Rod’s website at: http://www.ratrodmagazine.com/podcast/.

The new podcast is also available for download via iTunes and Google

Play.

The lineup of guests for the show includes RRM head builder, Bryan

Dagel; author and builder, Tommy Ring; Travis Deeter from Discovery

Channel’s Vegas Rat Rods; Raw Bike Magazine editor, Jerry

Ripley; and two-time Build-Off Champion, Gary Fisher.

“We’re excited to bring a fun, entertaining, and informative podcast to

the rat rod community – and beyond,” said Steve Thaemert Jr., Rat Rod

Magazine creator and editor-in-chief. “It’s an opportunity go deeper

than we can in print and offer a whole new level of content to our

audience.”

About Rat Rod Magazine

Rat Rod Magazine is an award-winning national newsstand

publication dedicated entirely to rat rods and rat rod culture. Known

for its quality production and design and with an audience in the

millions, Rat Rod has established itself as the #1 rat rod publication

in the world. To learn more, visit: www.facebook.com/ratrodmagazine

or www.ratrodmagazine.com.

About i-5 Publishing

i-5 Publishing is a leading media technology company that creates

remarkable content focusing on lifestyle experiences for avid

enthusiasts and informed specialty audiences. Our dedicated

professionals ideate, design, and create iconic content and services

that deliver audiences across all platforms. Founded in 2013, i-5

Publishing is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information,

visit www.i5publishing.com.

Contacts

i-5 Publishing

Cameron Triebwasser

949.855.8822, ext.3345

ctriebwasser@i5publishing.com