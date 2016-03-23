Redfin Finds Homebuyers Are Moving Farther from City Centers as Home Prices Rise

Austin Homebuyers Moved 1.6 Miles Farther From the City Center in

2015 Than in 2011

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despite a resurgence in America’s cities and growing interest in

downtown living, a new Redfin analysis finds homebuyers have been moving

farther away from the urban core in most metro areas as home prices have

risen in recent years. Redfin (www.redfin.com),

the next-generation real estate brokerage, found the typical home sold

in 2015 was about 4 percent farther from a city center than in 2011.

In Austin and San Francisco, where home prices have risen drastically,

the typical home sold was 12.3 and 10.2 percent farther from the

respective urban core.

Rising home prices and the scarcity of homes for sale in urban centers

have played a role in driving homebuyers to the suburbs. Across the 30

metros Redfin examined, prices grew almost 50 percent faster in the

urban cores than in the metro areas. In 2015 the median price per square

foot across metro areas was $148, but was nearly double in urban centers

at $284.

“Chronically low inventory, surging rental rates and high home prices

have shifted the demographic makeup of the urban core in many American

cities,” said Redfin chief economist Nela Richardson.

“Cities used to be enclaves of cultural and economic diversity, but

suburbs are increasingly filling this role, as middle-class buyers are

pushed farther out of the urban core in search of homeownership or

affordable rentals. The new housing policy issue for local governments

is how to connect far-flung residents to the economic opportunity

concentrated in the heart of our nation’s cities.”

To read the full report, complete with data, interactive charts and

methodology, click or paste the following link: https://www.redfin.com/blog/2016/03/homebuyers-are-bucking-the-urban-revival-as-burbs-beckon.html.

Connect with Redfin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Google+

LinkedIn

Blog

Download

the Redfin mobile app

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com)

is the next-generation real estate brokerage, combining its own

full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in

the customer’s favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the

country’s #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to

consumers, including the industry’s most accurate home-value estimate,

the Redfin

Estimate. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service,

technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while

saving thousands in commission. Redfin serves more than 80 major metro

areas across the U.S. The company has closed more than $31 billion in

home sales, and saved customers more than $335 million in fees, and

counting.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent,

visit www.redfin.com.

To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin

Data Center.

To be added to Redfin’s press release distribution list, subscribe

here.

Contacts

Redfin Journalist Services:

Alina Ptaszynski, 206-588-6863

press@redfin.com