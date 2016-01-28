Regis Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose

primary business is owning, operating and franchising hair salons, today

reported results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2015

versus the prior year as noted below.

As a result of the Company’s valuation allowance against most of its

deferred tax assets, associated reported and, as adjusted, after-tax

results of operations are not comparable to prior periods.

Sales of $450.5 million, a decline of ($5.4) million. Same-store

sales increased 2.2%. Same-store service and product sales increased 0.9% and

7.2%, respectively.

GAAP net loss of ($14.0) million or ($0.29) per diluted share. Includes ($0.32) per diluted share of discrete charges,

mainly related to the impairment of the Company’s remaining

investment in Empire Education Group and $0.04 per diluted share

favorable impact due to the deferred tax valuation allowance on

income tax expense.

EBITDA, as adjusted, of $17.5 million compares to $17.3 million

in the prior year quarter. Increase of $4.7 million from same-store sales improvement

and franchise growth. Decline of $(4.5) million mainly from stylist productivity,

minimum wage and inflation, planned strategic investments and

foreign exchange, partly offset by lapping certain costs in the

prior year quarter and cost savings.

Diluted EPS, as adjusted, was $0.03 compared to ($0.14) in the

prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of the deferred tax valuation

allowance, Diluted EPS, as adjusted, increased $0.02 per share

compared to the prior year quarter. Increase of $0.06 per share from same-store sales

improvement and franchise growth. Decrease of $(0.06) per share mainly due to stylist

productivity, minimum wage and inflation, planned strategic

investments, foreign exchange and non-cash losses from our equity

investment in Empire Education Group, partly offset by lower

depreciation, lapping certain costs in the prior year quarter and

cost savings. Increase of $0.02 per share due to reduced shares

outstanding.

The current quarter GAAP net loss includes net discrete expenses

of $15.3 million. The prior year quarter GAAP net loss includes net

discrete expenses of $8.8 million. See non-GAAP reconciliations.

Dan Hanrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our

focus on Leadership Development, Technical Education and Asset

Protection is continuing to improve our execution capability. In the

second quarter, same-store sales increased 220 basis points. Service

same-store sales increased 90 basis points and retail same-store sales

increased 720 basis points. We also allocated $77 million of excess

capital to maximize shareholder value by repurchasing six million shares

during the first half of our fiscal year.

“I am confident we are following the right strategies and I am proud of

the progress our field leaders are making to ensure Regis is the place

where stylists can have successful and satisfying careers. Our field

leadership talent and execution capabilities continue to improve. While

our progress is encouraging, it will not be linear. We have work to do

to drive sustainable growth in guest traffic which will enable us to

realize the potential of each of our salons and result in long-term

growth and shareholder value.”

The Company provided an update on its three key priorities to improve

execution and performance in fiscal 2016. These areas follow the theme

of people, process and metrics enabled by real-time information to make

good business decisions and drive improved execution.

Leadership Development. Our top priority continues to be the

development of our field operations leaders. Having strong field leaders

in place is critical to creating a solid foundation for recruiting,

coaching, developing and retaining our stylists. While ongoing

leadership training and development have become commonplace for our

Regional Vice Presidents and Regional Directors, we continued to extend

our reach to our District Leaders and Salon Managers.

During the second quarter, we completed a second round of training where

our more than 900 District Leaders attended regional training programs

integrating technical education with positive leadership. This training

emphasized multi-unit leadership and staffing and retention strategies.

We are providing additional training and development, or upgrading

talent as required, in order to strengthen our overall District Leader

team. Additionally, we achieved significant progress in training salon

managers. In the second quarter, over 97% of our salon managers

completed a 12-week online program focused on stylist retention and

salon staffing.

Technical Education. Technical education has the most significant

potential to affect our performance because it touches each of our

stylists. Making Regis a place where stylists can expect continued

technical, product and experiential training reinforces our commitment

to stylists’ ongoing development.

During the second quarter, we completed the build-out of our Technical

Education team and alignment of Artistic Directors with Regional

Directors. During the first half of the fiscal year, we conducted

technical training classes in approximately half of our salons and are

on track to deliver technical education to every salon during fiscal

2016. We continue to receive positive feedback from leaders and stylists

about the impact our Technical Education team is having across the field.

Asset Protection. Creating an environment where all stylists are

working together, positively contributing to the health of our salons

and salon teams, remains a key priority for our Asset Protection team.

Partnering with field leaders, our Asset Protection team continues to

see positive trends in salons where we have conducted awareness training

sessions and salon visits. During the second quarter, the Asset

Protection team conducted over 1,000 awareness training sessions and

salon visits, bringing our year-to-date total to approximately 1,900.

Not only did we continue to see sales trends improve due to these

visits, but our Asset Protection team also assisted our field leaders in

retaining high performing stylists and coaching stylists to grow their

businesses to earn commissions.

Comparable Profitability Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2015 2014(1) 2015 2014(1) 2015(1) 2014(1) (Dollars in millions) Revenue $ 450.5 $ 455.9 $ 900.6 $ 920.4 $ 1,837.3 $ 1,892.4 Revenue decline % (1.2 ) (2.7 ) (2.2 ) (1.8 ) (2.9 ) (6.3 ) Same-Store Sales % 2.2 (0.3 ) 1.4 0.2 (0.3 ) (4.8 ) Same-Store Average Ticket % Change 3.9 1.4 3.0 1.6 1.6 1.3 Same-Store Guest Count % Change (1.7 ) (1.7 ) (1.6 ) (1.4 ) (1.9 ) (6.1 ) Cost of Service and Product %, U.S. GAAP reported and as adjusted (2) 60.9 60.2 60.2 59.7 59.3 59.1 Cost of Service %, U.S. GAAP reported and as adjusted (2) 63.6 62.6 62.9 61.9 61.8 61.3 Cost of Product %, U.S. GAAP reported (2) 51.3 51.6 50.2 51.1 49.7 50.3 Cost of Product %, as adjusted (2) 51.3 51.6 50.2 51.1 49.7 50.1 Site operating expense as % of total revenues, U.S. GAAP reported 10.5 10.0 10.6 10.5 10.5 10.8 Site operating expense as % of total revenues, as adjusted 10.5 10.6 10.6 10.9 10.6 10.9 General and administrative as % of total revenues, U.S. GAAP reported 10.5 10.2 10.2 10.0 10.1 9.1 General and administrative as % of total revenues, as adjusted 10.1 10.2 10.0 9.9 10.1 9.1 Operating (loss) income as % of total revenues, U.S. GAAP reported (0.6 ) (0.1 ) 0.2 (0.2 ) 0.2 (1.8 ) Operating (loss) income as % of total revenues, as adjusted (0.1 ) (0.7 ) 0.4 (0.4 ) 0.1 0.0 EBITDA 1.2 8.0 23.4 29.7 73.8 56.5 EBITDA, as adjusted 17.5 17.3 40.4 39.2 86.5 100.8 ____________________________________ (1) Amounts for fiscal years 2015 and 2014 have been revised. (2) Excludes depreciation and amortization.

Second Quarter Results:

Revenues. Revenue in the quarter of $450.5 million declined $5.4

million, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. Same-store sales

increased 2.2% compared to the prior year quarter.

Service revenues were $340.5 million, a $9.8 million decline, or 2.8%,

compared to the prior year quarter. During this period, same-store

service sales increased 0.9%, driven by an increase in average ticket

price of 2.9%, partly offset by a decline in guest traffic of 2.0%. The

offsetting 370 basis point decline in service revenues compared to the

prior year quarter was primarily due to a net reduction of 214 salons

and foreign currency.

Product revenues were $98.3 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or

3.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. Product same-store sales for

the quarter increased 7.2%, driven by a strong holiday promotion and

improved execution as more of our service guests purchased retail

product, resulting in an increase to average ticket of 2.6% and an

increase in guest transactions of 4.6%. The offsetting 340 basis point

decline in product revenues compared to the prior year quarter was

primarily due to a net reduction of 214 salons and foreign currency.

Royalties and fees were $11.7 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or

7.2% compared to the prior year quarter. Franchisees posted positive

same-store sales during the quarter and the Company added 181 net

franchised locations in the last twelve months.

Cost of Service and Product. Cost of service and product, as a

percent of service and product revenues, increased 70 basis points to

60.9% when compared to the prior year quarter.

Cost of service as a percent of service revenues for the quarter

increased 100 basis points versus the prior year quarter, to 63.6%. The

primary drivers were stylist productivity and state minimum wage

increases.

Cost of product as a percent of product revenues improved 30 basis

points to 51.3% when compared to the prior year quarter. Favorable

inventory management, lapping prior year commissions and vendor cash

discounts were partly offset by planned holiday promotional activities.

Site Operating Expenses. Site operating expenses of $47.4 million

increased $2.0 million compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding the

impact of discrete items in the current and prior periods, site

operating expenses decreased $1.2 million. This was primarily driven by

a net reduction of 214 salons and foreign currency, partly offset by

inflation.

General and Administrative. General and administrative expenses

of $47.4 million increased $0.7 million compared to the prior year

quarter. Excluding the impact of discrete items in the current and prior

periods, general and administrative expenses decreased $1.1 million

compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was a result of lapping

certain costs in the prior year quarter, cost savings and foreign

currency, partly offset by planned strategic investments.

Rent. Rent expense of $74.5 million decreased $2.4 million

compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease was primarily the

result of a net reduction of 214 salons and foreign exchange, partly

offset by rent inflation.

Depreciation and Amortization. Depreciation and amortization was

$17.0 million compared to $19.6 million in the prior year quarter, a

decrease of $2.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to salon

closures and reduced salon impairment charges compared to the prior year

quarter.

Income Taxes. During the three months ended December 31, 2015 the

Company recognized an income tax benefit of $4.2 million, at an

effective tax rate of 98.6%. During the three months ended December 31,

2014, the Company recognized income tax expense of $2.6 million, at an

effective tax rate of (123.5%).

Income taxes for all periods presented were different from what would

normally be expected and will continue to vary from quarter to quarter.

This variation results from the valuation allowance impact on tax

benefits related to certain indefinite-lived assets.

This non-cash impact will continue as long as the Company has a

valuation allowance against most of its deferred tax assets and is

expected to approximate $8.0 million of expense for the year ending June

30, 2016. Income tax benefit for the quarter and year-to-date period

includes non-cash benefits of $3.6 million and $1.9 million,

respectively, related to this matter.

Equity in Affiliates. Loss from equity method investments and

affiliated companies was $13.9 million, compared to loss of $12.0

million in the prior year quarter. The increased loss of $2.0 million

was comprised of an increased non-cash impairment charge on the

Company’s investment in EEG and higher non-cash losses as compared to

the prior year quarter.

EBITDA, as Adjusted. EBITDA, as adjusted, which excludes the

impact of equity in earnings of affiliated companies and discrete items

in both periods, was $17.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared

to the prior year quarter.

Discrete Items. Discrete items for the current quarter were $15.3

million of expense, comprised of the following items:

Legal fees of $1.2 million.

Fees associated with modification of senior term notes of $0.8 million.

Prior years’ self-insurance reserves adjustment of $0.2 million, net.

Professional fees of $0.1 million.

Non-cash impairment charge on the Company’s remaining investment in

EEG of $13.0 million.

Capital Allocation. During the second quarter, the Company

repurchased 2.5 million shares for $33.2 million at an average price of

$13.07 per share, excluding transaction costs. At December 31, 2015,

approximately $34 million remained outstanding under the Company’s

existing share repurchase authorization. In January 2016, the Company’s

Board of Directors authorized an additional $50 million for share

repurchases.

In December 2015, the Company exchanged its $120.0 million 5.75% senior

unsecured notes due December 2017 for $123 million 5.5% senior unsecured

notes due December 2019.

In January 2016, the Company amended its $400.0 million revolving credit

facility primarily reducing the borrowing capacity from $400.0 to $200.0

million. Unused available credit under the facility at January

28, 2016 was $198.4 million.

A complete reconciliation of reported earnings to adjusted earnings is

included in this press release and is available on the Company’s website

at www.regiscorp.com.

Regis Corporation will host a conference call via webcast discussing

second quarter results today, January 28, 2016, at 9 a.m., Central time.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the live webcast by

logging on to www.regiscorp.com

or participate by phone by dialing (800) 505-9573 and entering access

code 9714235. A replay of the presentation will be available later in

the day. The replay phone number is (888) 203-1112, access code 9714235.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is the leader in beauty salons and

cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned,

franchised or held ownership interests in 9,561 worldwide locations.

Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as

Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost

Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership

interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style

concepts in Japan. For additional information about the Company,

including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and

certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor

Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within

the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements

concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not

historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to

the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect

management’s best judgment at the time they are made, but all such

statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could

cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or

implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are

often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to,

“may,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “expect,” “estimate,”

“anticipate,” and “plan.” In addition, the following factors could

affect the Company’s actual results and cause such results to differ

materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These

factors include the continued ability of the Company to execute on our

strategy and build on the foundational initiatives that we have

implemented; the success of our stylists and our ability to attract,

train and retain talented stylists; changes in regulatory and statutory

laws; changes in tax rates; the effect of changes to healthcare laws;

our ability to manage cyber threats and protect the security of

sensitive information about our guests, employees, vendors or Company

information; reliance on management information systems; reliance on

external vendors; changes in distribution channels of manufacturers;

financial performance of our franchisees; internal control over the

accounting for leases; competition within the personal hair care

industry; changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates;

failure to standardize operating processes across brands; the ability of

the Company to maintain satisfactory relationships with certain

companies and suppliers; the continued ability of the Company to

implement cost reduction initiatives; compliance with debt covenants;

changes in economic conditions; financial performance of Empire

Education Group; changes in consumer tastes and fashion trends; or other

factors not listed above. Additional information concerning potential

factors that could affect future financial results is set forth in the

Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2015.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any

further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports

filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy

Statements on Schedule 14A.

REGIS CORPORATION (NYSE: RGS) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2015

(Unaudited) June 30,

2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,153 $ 212,279 Receivables, net 27,705 24,631 Inventories 141,934 128,610 Other current assets 63,497 62,762 Total current assets 363,289 428,282 Property and equipment, net 196,714 218,157 Goodwill 414,895 418,953 Other intangibles, net 15,677 17,069 Investment in affiliates 520 15,321 Other assets 63,737 64,233 Total assets $ 1,054,832 $ 1,162,015 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, current $ — $ 2 Accounts payable 60,515 63,302 Accrued expenses 144,346 153,362 Total current liabilities 204,861 216,666 Long-term debt 120,060 120,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 197,037 197,905 Total liabilities 521,958 534,571 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 47,839,093 and

53,664,366 common shares at December 31, 2015 and June 30, 2015,

respectively 2,392 2,683 Additional paid-in capital 226,597 298,396 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,899 9,506 Retained earnings 300,986 316,859 Total shareholders’ equity 532,874 627,444 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,054,832 $ 1,162,015

REGIS CORPORATION (NYSE: RGS) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2015 2014(1) 2015 2014(1) Revenues: Service $ 340,527 $ 350,322 $ 690,688 $ 715,064 Product 98,279 94,691 186,255 183,453 Royalties and fees 11,661 10,874 23,654 21,921 450,467 455,887 900,597 920,438 Operating expenses: Cost of service 216,672 219,219 434,440 442,906 Cost of product 50,384 48,830 93,420 93,807 Site operating expenses 47,405 45,369 95,233 96,941 General and administrative 47,400 46,667 91,948 91,852 Rent 74,459 76,890 149,278 154,586 Depreciation and amortization 17,030 19,583 34,885 41,771 Total operating expenses 453,350 456,558 899,204 921,863 Operating (loss) income (2,883 ) (671 ) 1,393 (1,425 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (2,382 ) (2,472 ) (4,736 ) (5,570 ) Interest income and other, net 997 1,044 1,941 917 Loss before income taxes and equity in loss of affiliated companies (4,268 ) (2,099 ) (1,402 ) (6,078 ) Income taxes 4,207 (2,592 ) 1,391 (8,848 ) Equity in loss of affiliated companies, net of income taxes (13,925 ) (11,972 ) (14,783 ) (11,580 ) Net loss $ (13,986 ) $ (16,663 ) $ (14,794 ) $ (26,506 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 48,050 55,135 50,422 55,449 ____________________________________ (1) Amounts for fiscal year 2015 have been revised.

REGIS CORPORATION (NYSE: RGS) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2015 2014(1) 2015 2014(1) Net loss $ (13,986 ) $ (16,663 ) $ (14,794 ) $ (26,506 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments during the period (2,335 ) (4,223 ) (6,607 ) (8,845 ) Other comprehensive loss (2,335 ) (4,223 ) (6,607 ) (8,845 ) Comprehensive loss $ (16,321 ) $ (20,886 ) $ (21,401 ) $ (35,351 ) ____________________________________ (1) Amounts for fiscal year 2015 have been revised.

REGIS CORPORATION (NYSE: RGS) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2015 2014(1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,794 ) $ (26,506 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,844 34,819 Equity in loss of affiliated companies 14,783 11,580 Deferred income taxes (1,860 ) 6,359 Salon asset impairment 5,041 6,952 Gain on sale of salon assets (625 ) (529 ) Stock-based compensation 4,970 4,038 Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 782 1,001 Other non-cash items affecting earnings 235 716 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects

of asset sales (26,478 ) (801 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,898 37,629 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (15,670 ) (22,493 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,190 1,429 Change in restricted cash (943 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (15,423 ) (21,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt and capital lease obligations (2 ) (173,745 ) Repurchase of common stock (77,033 ) (22,890 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (684 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (77,719 ) (196,635 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (882 ) (2,737 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (82,126 ) (182,807 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 212,279 378,627 End of period $ 130,153 $ 195,820 ____________________________________ (1) Amounts for fiscal year 2015 have been revised.

