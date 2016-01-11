Research and Markets: Global Breastfeeding Pump Market 2015-2019 – Rise in Innovation in Breast Pumps & Associated Products

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vspqn5/global)

has announced the addition of the “Global

Breastfeeding Pump Market 2015-2019” report to their offering.

The market report predicts the breastfeeding pumps market to witness a

tremendous growth at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.

The increasing awareness and the rise in the number of working women

have been driving the growth of this market. Countries like India and

China, have consumers adopting such medically advanced products at a

high rate, thereby, widening the market for breastfeeding pumps even

further. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the importance of

immediate breastfeeding for neonatal care is encouraging the maternal

population in developing countries to use breastfeeding pumps.

The rise in innovation in breast pumps and associated products is

projected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendors have come up with nursing bras or breast pumping bras, which

enable lactating mothers to provide milk, without having to hold the

breastfeeding pump in place.

Offline sales accounted for around 82% of the market shares during 2014.

The experiential benefits that the offline modes offer to the buyer have

been the key growth driver for this segment. Women users want a hands-on

experience before using anything novel product in the mother and child

care segment, for safety purposes.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

PART 08: Market segmentation by sales channel

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

Companies Mentioned:

Ameda

Lansinoh

Medela

NUK USA

Pigeon

Bailey Medical Engineering

Chicco

Handicraft

Hygeia

MAM

Mayborn

Nuby

Philips

Playtex

Whittlestone.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vspqn5/global

