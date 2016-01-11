Research and Markets: Global Breastfeeding Pump Market 2015-2019 – Rise in Innovation in Breast Pumps & Associated Products

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vspqn5/global)
has announced the addition of the “Global
Breastfeeding Pump Market 2015-2019” report to their offering.
The market report predicts the breastfeeding pumps market to witness a
tremendous growth at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.
The increasing awareness and the rise in the number of working women
have been driving the growth of this market. Countries like India and
China, have consumers adopting such medically advanced products at a
high rate, thereby, widening the market for breastfeeding pumps even
further. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the importance of
immediate breastfeeding for neonatal care is encouraging the maternal
population in developing countries to use breastfeeding pumps.
The rise in innovation in breast pumps and associated products is
projected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Vendors have come up with nursing bras or breast pumping bras, which
enable lactating mothers to provide milk, without having to hold the
breastfeeding pump in place.
Offline sales accounted for around 82% of the market shares during 2014.
The experiential benefits that the offline modes offer to the buyer have
been the key growth driver for this segment. Women users want a hands-on
experience before using anything novel product in the mother and child
care segment, for safety purposes.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Market segmentation by sales channel
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Market drivers
PART 12: Impact of drivers
PART 13: Market challenges
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15: Market trends
PART 16: Vendor landscape
PART 17: Key vendor analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- Ameda
- Lansinoh
-
Medela
- NUK USA
- Pigeon
- Bailey Medical Engineering
-
Chicco
- Handicraft
- Hygeia
- MAM
-
Mayborn
- Nuby
- Philips
- Playtex
-
Whittlestone.
