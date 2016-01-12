Research and Markets: Toys and Games Market 2015-2019 – Rise in Disposable Incomes & Online Sales

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/24mdtg/toys_and_games)

has announced the addition of the “Toys

and Games Market 2015-2019” report to their offering.

The report predicts the global toys and games market to grow at a CAGR

of 5% during the forecast period.

The global toys and games market is expected to witness several trends

that will positively affect its growth during the forecast period. One

such emerging trend is the increase in the release of licensed toys as a

result of the popularity of TV shows, cartoons, and movie characters

among children.

According to the report, the global toys and games market is driven by

several factors. The major drivers are the rising disposable income and

growing middle-class population and the rise in the online sales of toys

and games. E-retailing has become one of the emerging trends for almost

all types of retail services and this has enhanced the online sales.

Further, the report states that the major challenge hindering the growth

of this market is the stringent government regulations that monitor the

chemical, physical, and mechanical safety of toys.

Companies Mentioned:

Hasbro

Lego

Ravensburger

Tomy Co

Mattel

Funtastic

JAKKS Pacific

Lansay France

LeapFrog Enterprises

Vivid Imaginations

Toy Quest

Playmates Toys

MGA Entertainment

Kids II.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

