Research and Markets: Toys and Games Market 2015-2019 – Rise in Disposable Incomes & Online Sales

has announced the addition of the “Toys
and Games Market 2015-2019” report to their offering.
The report predicts the global toys and games market to grow at a CAGR
of 5% during the forecast period.
The global toys and games market is expected to witness several trends
that will positively affect its growth during the forecast period. One
such emerging trend is the increase in the release of licensed toys as a
result of the popularity of TV shows, cartoons, and movie characters
among children.
According to the report, the global toys and games market is driven by
several factors. The major drivers are the rising disposable income and
growing middle-class population and the rise in the online sales of toys
and games. E-retailing has become one of the emerging trends for almost
all types of retail services and this has enhanced the online sales.
Further, the report states that the major challenge hindering the growth
of this market is the stringent government regulations that monitor the
chemical, physical, and mechanical safety of toys.
Companies Mentioned:
-
Hasbro
- Lego
- Ravensburger
- Tomy Co
-
Mattel
- Funtastic
- JAKKS Pacific
- Lansay France
-
LeapFrog Enterprises
- Vivid Imaginations
- Toy Quest
- Playmates Toys
-
MGA Entertainment
- Kids II.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
