Rhode Island’s Top Two Youth Volunteers Selected in 21st Annual National Awards Program

Warwick and Pawtucket students earn $1,000 awards, engraved

medallions and trip to nation’s capital

Honors also bestowed on youth volunteers in Wakefield and Cumberland

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zachary Librizzi, 17, of Warwick and Sarah Coutu, 12, of Pawtucket today

were named Rhode Island’s top two youth volunteers of 2016 by The

Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring

young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. Zachary was nominated

by Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, and Sarah was nominated by St.

Cecilia School in Pawtucket. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards,

now in its 21st year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in

partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals

(NASSP).

Zachary, a senior at Saint Raphael Academy, has helped his family raise

more than $1 million for diabetes research through an annual charity

golf tournament, and has generated an additional $75,000 on his own by

leading a team each year in a fundraising walk. Zach, who was diagnosed

with Type 1 diabetes when he was 10 months old, was so sick of needle

injections by the time he was 2-1/2 that he tearfully pleaded with his

father to “take my diabetes away.” His parents responded by organizing a

golf tournament to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research

Foundation (JDRF).

Within a few years, Zach began speaking at the event, addressing up to

200 tournament attendees about the need to cure diabetes. As he got

older, Zach took on an increasingly important role in the golf

tournament’s fundraising activities. He also led a walk team that has

raised funds for JDRF for the past 14 years, and has garnered additional

support for the foundation at hockey events. Zach has mentored newly

diagnosed children, too, as a camp counselor. “There might not be a cure

just yet, but many advances have taken place over the years and have

helped thousands of people with diabetes live their lives a little

easier,” he said. The funds he and his family have raised, he added, “I

know will help find a cure in my lifetime.”

Sarah, a sixth-grader at St. Cecilia School, makes and sells a variety

of craft items to buy supplies for animals at four privately funded

no-kill shelters. “I have always had a special passion for animals,”

said Sarah. “It’s so sad going into shelters and seeing so many animals

who are homeless and are alone in the world.” Since she also has been an

avid crafter all her life, Sarah decided she could combine her two

passions in a project she calls “Paws for Life.”

She began by asking her principal if she could sell some of her

creations at school. Soon, she was carting as many as five overflowing

bags to school everyday, containing homemade bracelets, necklaces,

earrings, headbands, throw pillows and cat and dog toys. Sarah also has

held raffles at school, requested donations instead of gifts on

birthdays, sold her crafts at community events, and opened an online

shop on Etsy.com. Working on her business for about 15 hours a week, she

so far has been able to purchase approximately $1,500 worth of supplies

for animal shelters. In addition, she organized an after-school club to

engage fellow students in ways to prevent animal abuse and homelessness.

“I believe I can change the world if I try hard enough,” said Sarah.

As State Honorees, Zachary and Sarah each will receive $1,000, an

engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to

Washington, D.C., where they will join the top two honorees from each of

the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national

recognition events. During the trip, 10 students will be named America’s

top youth volunteers of 2016.

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized two other Rhode Island students as

Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service

activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

These are Rhode Island’s Distinguished Finalists for 2016:

Zach Ribas, 17, of Wakefield, R.I., a junior at South Kingstown

High School, is a volunteer emergency services provider for South County

Hospital and the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue, as well as a volunteer

member of the National Ski Patrol and Union Fire District. Zach, who

began training for his numerous volunteer positions in 2013 and has also

helped to raise $4,500 to support the programs, transports patients,

assists medical personnel, and responds to fire calls and other

incidents.

Robbie Thorp, 18, of Cumberland, R.I., a senior at Cumberland

High School, has helped to raise $10,000 to support epilepsy research as

the co-chair of the Rhode Island Walk for Epilepsy since 2013. Robbie,

who was diagnosed with three types of epilepsy when he was 10 years old,

has also coordinated epilepsy awareness activities at his school and in

his town, and advocates for people with epilepsy in the nation’s capital

as Rhode Island’s Teen Advocate and the New England Teen Epilepsy

Ambassador.

“Prudential commends each of these young volunteers for using their

creativity and compassion to bring positive change to their

communities,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO John Strangfeld. “We hope

their stories inspire others to consider how they can make a difference,

too.”

“We are pleased to honor these students not only for their exemplary

acts of service, but for the powerful example they’ve set for their

peers,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP.

“Congratulations to each of the 2016 honorees.”

