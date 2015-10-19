Rogers’ Child & Adolescent Specialist Attends AACAP Annual Meeting

OCONOMOWOC, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Representatives of Rogers

Behavioral Health will participate in the 62nd

Annual Meeting of the American

Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), which is being

held October 26-31 in San Antonio, Texas.

Peter

M. Lake, MD, medical director of Rogers’ Adolescent Center at Rogers

Memorial Hospital, will join Samantha

Clos, outreach representative, and Mary

Jo Wiegratz, manager of national outreach, to share their

understanding of Rogers’ programs and services with professionals

participating in this year’s meeting. Dr. Lake is an active member of

AACAP who has helped build the Adolescent Center into one of the premier

residential programs treating adolescents 13-17 for a variety of complex

disorders. He will join Wiegratz and Clos at Rogers’ exhibit booth,

number 331, at various times throughout the conference to answer

questions about Rogers’ behavioral health offerings.

AACAP is the leading national professional medical association dedicated

to treating and improving the healthy development of children,

adolescents and families affected by mental, behavioral and

developmental disorders throughout their lives.

Rogers’ Role in the Industry

Recognized as a trusted leader in published

outcomes research, Rogers Memorial Hospital is the world’s largest

provider for intensive residential treatment of children, adolescents

and adults with obsessive-compulsive

disorder (OCD) and anxiety disorders. Both the Child

Center and Adolescent

Center are nationally recognized for their unique blend of intensive

psychiatric care, education, experiential therapies and family

involvement.

Wisconsin-based Rogers Behavioral Health System is a private,

not-for-profit system nationally recognized for its specialized

psychiatry and addiction services. Anchored by Rogers Memorial Hospital,

Rogers offers multiple levels of evidence-based treatment for adults,

children and adolescents with depression

and mood disorders, eating

disorders, addiction,

obsessive-compulsive

and anxiety disorders, and posttraumatic

stress disorder in multiple locations. For more

information, visit www.rogershospital.org.

Contacts

Rogers Behavioral Health

Stacy McGauvran-Hruby, 262-646-6310

Director

of Marketing

smhruby@rogershospital.org

or

Heidi

Fendos, 414-778-0766

PR Counsel

heidi@fendospr.com