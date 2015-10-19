Rogers’ Child & Adolescent Specialist Attends AACAP Annual Meeting

OCONOMOWOC, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Representatives of Rogers
Behavioral Health will participate in the 62nd
Annual Meeting of the American
Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), which is being
held October 26-31 in San Antonio, Texas.
Peter
M. Lake, MD, medical director of Rogers’ Adolescent Center at Rogers
Memorial Hospital, will join Samantha
Clos, outreach representative, and Mary
Jo Wiegratz, manager of national outreach, to share their
understanding of Rogers’ programs and services with professionals
participating in this year’s meeting. Dr. Lake is an active member of
AACAP who has helped build the Adolescent Center into one of the premier
residential programs treating adolescents 13-17 for a variety of complex
disorders. He will join Wiegratz and Clos at Rogers’ exhibit booth,
number 331, at various times throughout the conference to answer
questions about Rogers’ behavioral health offerings.
AACAP is the leading national professional medical association dedicated
to treating and improving the healthy development of children,
adolescents and families affected by mental, behavioral and
developmental disorders throughout their lives.
Rogers’ Role in the Industry
Recognized as a trusted leader in published
outcomes research, Rogers Memorial Hospital is the world’s largest
provider for intensive residential treatment of children, adolescents
and adults with obsessive-compulsive
disorder (OCD) and anxiety disorders. Both the Child
Center and Adolescent
Center are nationally recognized for their unique blend of intensive
psychiatric care, education, experiential therapies and family
involvement.
Wisconsin-based Rogers Behavioral Health System is a private,
not-for-profit system nationally recognized for its specialized
psychiatry and addiction services. Anchored by Rogers Memorial Hospital,
Rogers offers multiple levels of evidence-based treatment for adults,
children and adolescents with depression
and mood disorders, eating
disorders, addiction,
obsessive-compulsive
and anxiety disorders, and posttraumatic
stress disorder in multiple locations. For more
information, visit www.rogershospital.org.
