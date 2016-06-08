Rubicon Project Teams with Leading Global Publishers to Provide Advertisers Greater Access to Summer Olympics Fans

Results of new survey show for the first time Summer Olympics fans are

taking charge of how and where they consume content

8 out of 10 millennials plan to watch online or via mobile device,

bringing more addressable content opportunities to the Olympics than

ever before

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With only two months until the torch is lit in Rio de Janeiro for the

2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), which operates

one of the largest advertising marketplaces in the world, today

announced the launch of its Olympics advertising marketplace where it

has made available Olympics-specific inventory packages from leading

publishers around the world, including Condé Nast and USA TODAY NETWORK,

among others. With a combined publisher reach of over 100 million

monthly sports uniques, Rubicon Project’s Olympics advertising

marketplace represents the first in a series of sports marketing

initiatives the company will be rolling out throughout the rest of the

year that focus on targeting the modern-day, highly-engaged sports fan.

As part of this announcement, Condé Nast is debuting the first in a

series of advertising packages centered around ‘key consumer moments’

with Olympics-specific packages that will be made available via Rubicon

Project’s leading Guaranteed Orders platform. This is the first time

Condé Nast has enabled advertisers to target audiences across their

digital network for specific events such as the Olympics in a

programmatic fashion.

Evan Adlman, head of programmatic for Condé Nast, commented, “With the

Summer Olympics poised to be one of the most-watched sporting events of

all time, we could not think of a more perfect time to launch our ‘key

consumer moments’ campaign, which highlights major events throughout the

year where consumers are most engaged with their favorite brands.

Partnering with Rubicon Project to offer up this inventory

programmatically allows buyers to reach the highly engaged Olympics

audience across all of our brands, through a singular platform.”

Rubicon Project is also unveiling the findings from a new survey of more

than 1,000 sports fans that outlines how the changing ways consumers are

engaging with content is making this year’s games the first “anytime,

anywhere” Olympics, plotting a clear roadmap for advertisers eager to

engage these fans.

While 87 percent of sports fans plan to watch the Summer Olympics, the

way in which they consume Olympics content will undergo dramatic change

as mobile and online video draw millions of eyeballs away from

traditional television viewing providing both content creators and

advertisers significant new opportunities to reach Olympics fans. For

example, 79 percent of millennials plan to cut the cord and watch the

Olympics live online and 7 out of 10 plan to watch on their mobile

device, furthering the “always on” evolution of today’s fans.

“As we head into one of the most highly anticipated summer sports

calendars in recent memory, we remain focused on providing the consumer

insights and technology necessary to support publishers and app

developers deliver the most engaging and value-driven content in the

world, while also providing brands and advertisers with new

opportunities to reach and engage sports fans globally,” commented Harry

Patz, Chief Revenue Officer, Rubicon Project. “Sports inventory has, and

continues to be, in incredible demand and that demand will increase

significantly as today’s digitally-inclined fans take control of how and

where they consume content, turning to online and mobile content. This

research and our new publisher fan engagement packages provide

advertisers with a comprehensive roadmap for effectively targeting and

reaching the always on sports fan.”

The survey also highlighted a key insight for brands seeking to reach

the majority of Olympics fans who plan to use a connected device while

watching television. This includes 8 out of 10 millennials who will have

a second screen open “most of the time” they watch the Olympics and will

spend most of their second screen time consuming content related to what

is on the television. This is a powerful opportunity for brands to reach

consumers in far more targeted and personally relevant ways.

“The Summer Olympics represent the first time the Games have truly

become a 24/7 experience, with hundreds of millions of connected “always

on” sports fans just as likely to watch an event on television as they

are to stream a game online from work or watch a highlight clip on their

mobile device from the road,” said Dallas Lawrence, Chief Communications

Officer, Rubicon Project. “The way fans are watching sports today is

changing significantly – no one network or publisher completely owns the

Olympics anymore, which provides an incredible opportunity for both

advertisers and publishers to go for the gold by creating compelling

content and targeted advertising for audiences that are seeking deeper

connectivity in real time with the sports, athletes, scores and cultural

news related to the world’s largest sporting event.”

Key findings from the survey include:

Ratings Gold — 87 percent of sports fans plan to follow the

Olympics; 3 in 5 sports fans plan to follow the Olympics online

Millennials Mean Digital — 81% of Millennial sports fans plan

to consume Olympics content online, while over 7 in 10 plan to watch

on their mobile device

to consume Olympics content online, while over 7 in 10 plan to watch

on their mobile device

— 81% of Millennial sports fans plan to consume Olympics content online, while over 7 in 10 plan to watch on their mobile device Second Screen Presents a Second Chance to Win — 57% of Olympic

followers note they have a second screen open when watching sports

some of the time; Millennial Olympic fans are more than twice as

likely to have a second screen open “most or all of the time” compared

to Non-Millennials (82% vs. 48%)

Streaming is Picking up Speed — 44% of Olympic followers plan

to watch the Games streaming live on their computer or mobile device;

79% of Millennials plan to cut the cord and watch live online

to watch the Games streaming live on their computer or mobile device;

79% of Millennials plan to cut the cord and watch live online

The Fans are in Control — 3 out of 10 regularly watch sports

from work; most (69%) will watch the Olympics during prime time

coverage; a near majority plan to consume content late into the

evening with nearly 7 out of 10 planning to watch on both weekdays and

weekends

from work; most (69%) will watch the Olympics during prime time

coverage; a near majority plan to consume content late into the

evening with nearly 7 out of 10 planning to watch on both weekdays and

weekends

Higher Income + Higher Education = Digitally Inclined — Over

50% of Olympic Followers have an annual household income above $50K

(57% vs. 32% Non-Followers) and a college or graduate degree (51% vs.

28% Non-Followers)

50% of Olympic Followers have an annual household income above $50K

(57% vs. 32% Non-Followers) and a college or graduate degree (51% vs.

28% Non-Followers)

For further information on this study or insight into additional data

please click here.

Survey Methodology

Rubicon Project engaged global polling firm Penn Schoen Berland to

conduct 1,105 interviews (MOE ±2.95%) among sports fans in the US who

self-identified as die-hard or avid fans. The interviews were conducted

from May 21st to May 23rd, 2016.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project’s mission is to keep the Internet free

and open and fuel its growth by making it easy and safe to buy and sell

advertising. Rubicon Project pioneered advertising automation technology

to enable the world’s leading brands, content creators and application

developers to trade and protect trillions of advertising requests each

month and to improve the advertising experiences of consumers. Rubicon

Project is a publicly traded company (NYSE: RUBI) headquartered in Los

Angeles, California.

