Rubicon Project Teams with Leading Global Publishers to Provide Advertisers Greater Access to Summer Olympics Fans

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With only two months until the torch is lit in Rio de Janeiro for the
2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), which operates
one of the largest advertising marketplaces in the world, today
announced the launch of its Olympics advertising marketplace where it
has made available Olympics-specific inventory packages from leading
publishers around the world, including Condé Nast and USA TODAY NETWORK,
among others. With a combined publisher reach of over 100 million
monthly sports uniques, Rubicon Project’s Olympics advertising
marketplace represents the first in a series of sports marketing
initiatives the company will be rolling out throughout the rest of the
year that focus on targeting the modern-day, highly-engaged sports fan.
As part of this announcement, Condé Nast is debuting the first in a
series of advertising packages centered around ‘key consumer moments’
with Olympics-specific packages that will be made available via Rubicon
Project’s leading Guaranteed Orders platform. This is the first time
Condé Nast has enabled advertisers to target audiences across their
digital network for specific events such as the Olympics in a
programmatic fashion.
Evan Adlman, head of programmatic for Condé Nast, commented, “With the
Summer Olympics poised to be one of the most-watched sporting events of
all time, we could not think of a more perfect time to launch our ‘key
consumer moments’ campaign, which highlights major events throughout the
year where consumers are most engaged with their favorite brands.
Partnering with Rubicon Project to offer up this inventory
programmatically allows buyers to reach the highly engaged Olympics
audience across all of our brands, through a singular platform.”
Rubicon Project is also unveiling the findings from a new survey of more
than 1,000 sports fans that outlines how the changing ways consumers are
engaging with content is making this year’s games the first “anytime,
anywhere” Olympics, plotting a clear roadmap for advertisers eager to
engage these fans.
While 87 percent of sports fans plan to watch the Summer Olympics, the
way in which they consume Olympics content will undergo dramatic change
as mobile and online video draw millions of eyeballs away from
traditional television viewing providing both content creators and
advertisers significant new opportunities to reach Olympics fans. For
example, 79 percent of millennials plan to cut the cord and watch the
Olympics live online and 7 out of 10 plan to watch on their mobile
device, furthering the “always on” evolution of today’s fans.
“As we head into one of the most highly anticipated summer sports
calendars in recent memory, we remain focused on providing the consumer
insights and technology necessary to support publishers and app
developers deliver the most engaging and value-driven content in the
world, while also providing brands and advertisers with new
opportunities to reach and engage sports fans globally,” commented Harry
Patz, Chief Revenue Officer, Rubicon Project. “Sports inventory has, and
continues to be, in incredible demand and that demand will increase
significantly as today’s digitally-inclined fans take control of how and
where they consume content, turning to online and mobile content. This
research and our new publisher fan engagement packages provide
advertisers with a comprehensive roadmap for effectively targeting and
reaching the always on sports fan.”
The survey also highlighted a key insight for brands seeking to reach
the majority of Olympics fans who plan to use a connected device while
watching television. This includes 8 out of 10 millennials who will have
a second screen open “most of the time” they watch the Olympics and will
spend most of their second screen time consuming content related to what
is on the television. This is a powerful opportunity for brands to reach
consumers in far more targeted and personally relevant ways.
“The Summer Olympics represent the first time the Games have truly
become a 24/7 experience, with hundreds of millions of connected “always
on” sports fans just as likely to watch an event on television as they
are to stream a game online from work or watch a highlight clip on their
mobile device from the road,” said Dallas Lawrence, Chief Communications
Officer, Rubicon Project. “The way fans are watching sports today is
changing significantly – no one network or publisher completely owns the
Olympics anymore, which provides an incredible opportunity for both
advertisers and publishers to go for the gold by creating compelling
content and targeted advertising for audiences that are seeking deeper
connectivity in real time with the sports, athletes, scores and cultural
news related to the world’s largest sporting event.”
Key findings from the survey include:
-
Ratings Gold — 87 percent of sports fans plan to follow the
Olympics; 3 in 5 sports fans plan to follow the Olympics online
-
Millennials Mean Digital — 81% of Millennial sports fans plan
to consume Olympics content online, while over 7 in 10 plan to watch
on their mobile device
-
Second Screen Presents a Second Chance to Win — 57% of Olympic
followers note they have a second screen open when watching sports
some of the time; Millennial Olympic fans are more than twice as
likely to have a second screen open “most or all of the time” compared
to Non-Millennials (82% vs. 48%)
-
Streaming is Picking up Speed — 44% of Olympic followers plan
to watch the Games streaming live on their computer or mobile device;
79% of Millennials plan to cut the cord and watch live online
-
The Fans are in Control — 3 out of 10 regularly watch sports
from work; most (69%) will watch the Olympics during prime time
coverage; a near majority plan to consume content late into the
evening with nearly 7 out of 10 planning to watch on both weekdays and
weekends
-
Higher Income + Higher Education = Digitally Inclined — Over
50% of Olympic Followers have an annual household income above $50K
(57% vs. 32% Non-Followers) and a college or graduate degree (51% vs.
28% Non-Followers)
For further information on this study or insight into additional data
Survey Methodology
Rubicon Project engaged global polling firm Penn Schoen Berland to
conduct 1,105 interviews (MOE ±2.95%) among sports fans in the US who
self-identified as die-hard or avid fans. The interviews were conducted
from May 21st to May 23rd, 2016.
About Rubicon Project
Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project’s mission is to keep the Internet free
and open and fuel its growth by making it easy and safe to buy and sell
advertising. Rubicon Project pioneered advertising automation technology
to enable the world’s leading brands, content creators and application
developers to trade and protect trillions of advertising requests each
month and to improve the advertising experiences of consumers. Rubicon
Project is a publicly traded company (NYSE: RUBI) headquartered in Los
Angeles, California.
