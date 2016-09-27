Savant Founder and Chairman Robert Madonna to Return as CEO

With exciting consumer products and a successful launch at retail

for the Savant brand, Madonna to focus on delivering leading edge

solutions for both the CEDIA and consumer channels

HYANNIS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Savant, a leader in smart home technology with more than a decade of

experience bringing premium home automation to the world’s most

luxurious environments, announced today that company founder Robert

Madonna will assume the role of CEO, focusing on delivering innovative

solutions for integration professionals while continuing forward with

the successful launch of consumer products established over the past

2-plus years under the tutelage of outgoing CEO William Lynch.

“Everyone at Savant would like to thank William for his vision,

achievements and leadership while at Savant,” said Madonna. “Under his

management, we created strong consumer product offerings as well as key

relationships to establish a presence for the Savant brand at retail

that will serve us well into the future.”

“I have appreciated the opportunity to serve as CEO over the last two

and a half years at Savant. The company has developed exciting new

products and channels for consumers and I’m confident Bob and the team

are going to continue to have success growing the Savant brand,” said

William Lynch. The company plans to have Lynch stay on as an advisor to

assist in the transition.

With Madonna’s return to daily operations, Savant will accelerate

bringing premium solutions to the market quickly, addressing the needs

of both CEDIA integrators and the company’s growing retail channel that

includes Best Buy’s Magnolia Design Centers and Magnolia Home Theaters

nationwide, as well as on BestBuy.com.

About Savant: Savant Systems, LLC is a recognized leader in home

control and automation, and one of the fastest-growing smart home

companies in the luxury and mid-markets. Savant’s powerful Pro

technology brings together the four pillars of automation – climate,

lighting, entertainment and security – together in a single application

interface for the homeowner. This comprehensive whole-home control

system, available through iOS and Android, delivers the premiere

experience in all of home automation and is available through Magnolia

Design Centers and Savant’s global network of Authorized Integrators.

The company is also making its award-winning technology available to the

broader market with the new Savant product line, now available in retail

stores and online. Headquartered in Hyannis, Mass., Savant has offices

in New York, San Francisco and Salt Lake City. Learn more at savant.com.

