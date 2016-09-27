Savant Founder and Chairman Robert Madonna to Return as CEO

With exciting consumer products and a successful launch at retail
for the Savant brand, Madonna to focus on delivering leading edge
solutions for both the CEDIA and consumer channels
HYANNIS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Savant, a leader in smart home technology with more than a decade of
experience bringing premium home automation to the world’s most
luxurious environments, announced today that company founder Robert
Madonna will assume the role of CEO, focusing on delivering innovative
solutions for integration professionals while continuing forward with
the successful launch of consumer products established over the past
2-plus years under the tutelage of outgoing CEO William Lynch.
“Everyone at Savant would like to thank William for his vision,
achievements and leadership while at Savant,” said Madonna. “Under his
management, we created strong consumer product offerings as well as key
relationships to establish a presence for the Savant brand at retail
that will serve us well into the future.”
“I have appreciated the opportunity to serve as CEO over the last two
and a half years at Savant. The company has developed exciting new
products and channels for consumers and I’m confident Bob and the team
are going to continue to have success growing the Savant brand,” said
William Lynch. The company plans to have Lynch stay on as an advisor to
assist in the transition.
With Madonna’s return to daily operations, Savant will accelerate
bringing premium solutions to the market quickly, addressing the needs
of both CEDIA integrators and the company’s growing retail channel that
includes Best Buy’s Magnolia Design Centers and Magnolia Home Theaters
nationwide, as well as on BestBuy.com.
About Savant: Savant Systems, LLC is a recognized leader in home
control and automation, and one of the fastest-growing smart home
companies in the luxury and mid-markets. Savant’s powerful Pro
technology brings together the four pillars of automation – climate,
lighting, entertainment and security – together in a single application
interface for the homeowner. This comprehensive whole-home control
system, available through iOS and Android, delivers the premiere
experience in all of home automation and is available through Magnolia
Design Centers and Savant’s global network of Authorized Integrators.
The company is also making its award-winning technology available to the
broader market with the new Savant product line, now available in retail
stores and online. Headquartered in Hyannis, Mass., Savant has offices
in New York, San Francisco and Salt Lake City. Learn more at savant.com.
Contacts
WIRC Media for Savant Systems, LLC
Micah Sheveloff, 727-258-4770
wirc1@wircmedia.com