Science from Scientists and Murata Launch The SpectacuLAB at Walt Disney World Resort

Award-winning non-profit brings real scientists to Disney to explore
the magic behind Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) with
children of all ages
BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science
from Scientists, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and
inspiring children to solve real-world problems by improving literacy in
Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), announced the opening
of The SpectacuLAB in the Epcot Innoventions Pavilion,
located at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida. Designed in
collaboration with leading electronic components manufacturer, Murata
and Disney Parks Live Entertainment, The SpectacuLAB is an all-new
experience featuring live demonstrations that bring to life the wonders
of science and innovation in an amusing and engaging way.
Science from Scientists’ programs bring real-live scientists into
classrooms across the nation to lead lab-based lessons that are known to
be exciting, hands-on and metrics-based. The SpectacuLAB will bring this
unique and engaging learning experience to life by featuring
entertaining, interactive experiments designed to build enthusiasm for
STEM-related topics.
“We developed Science from Scientists to create excitement around
science, and what better way to connect with kids than to offer these
lessons at Walt Disney World where there is such a sense of wonder and
hope for the future,” said Dr. Erika Ebbel Angle, founder and Executive
Director of Science from Scientists. “We are thankful to be teaming up
with Disney and Murata to help extend the reach of our organization,
advance our mission of STEM awareness and inspire more children and
families through The SpectacuLAB experience.”
Murata’s mission is to create innovative electronic components and
modules that advance everything from smart phones to smart cities, to
gaming systems and healthcare solutions by constantly enhancing
technologies and applying scientific principles. Leveraging its
technological expertise, Murata worked closely with Science from
Scientists to develop experiments that will allow guests to explore and
understand how science enables their technologies to work in our
everyday lives.
“The SpectacuLAB will spark the intellectual curiosity of children and
adults alike,” said Tsuneo Murata, President of Murata Manufacturing
Co., Ltd. “We are excited to share this with guests at Disney.”
The SpectacuLAB will be open during Epcot park hours. For additional
details about the show, please visit https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2017/10/just-announced-the-spectaculab-interactive-show-set-to-debut-at-epcot-in-november/
For more information about Science from Scientists, visit: www.sciencefromscientists.org
About Science from Scientists
A Boston based National non-profit, Science from Scientists believes
that by harnessing the passion of real-world scientists to teach state
and national framework-compliant, hands-on, lab-based lessons in the
classroom, we can build STEM talent in a cost-effective fashion with
measurable results and meaningful impact. Science from Scientists’
mission is to teach and inspire the next generation to identify and
solve real-world problems by improving STEM literacy. The company sends
real, charismatic scientists into classrooms and real-world settings to
teach engaging lessons to ensure our youth is STEM literate.
About Murata
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design,
manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and
solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is
committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and
leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has
employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more
information, visit Murata’s website at www.murata.com.
About Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile,
world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four
theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and
Disney’s Animal Kingdom); two water adventure parks (Disney’s Blizzard
Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon); 38 resort hotels (28 owned and
operated by Walt Disney World, includes ten Disney Vacation Club resort
properties); 63 holes of golf on four courses; two full-service spas;
Disney’s Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney
Springs, an entertainment-shopping-dining district. Walt Disney World
Resort is also included in vacation packages of Disney Cruise Line.
Located at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt
Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971. Open daily, year-round. For
information on attractions and vacations at Walt Disney World Resort,
visit disneyworld.com, call (407) W-DISNEY or contact local travel
agents.
