Science from Scientists and Murata Launch The SpectacuLAB at Walt Disney World Resort

Award-winning non-profit brings real scientists to Disney to explore

the magic behind Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) with

children of all ages

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Science

from Scientists, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and

inspiring children to solve real-world problems by improving literacy in

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), announced the opening

of The SpectacuLAB in the Epcot Innoventions Pavilion,

located at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida. Designed in

collaboration with leading electronic components manufacturer, Murata

and Disney Parks Live Entertainment, The SpectacuLAB is an all-new

experience featuring live demonstrations that bring to life the wonders

of science and innovation in an amusing and engaging way.

Science from Scientists’ programs bring real-live scientists into

classrooms across the nation to lead lab-based lessons that are known to

be exciting, hands-on and metrics-based. The SpectacuLAB will bring this

unique and engaging learning experience to life by featuring

entertaining, interactive experiments designed to build enthusiasm for

STEM-related topics.

“We developed Science from Scientists to create excitement around

science, and what better way to connect with kids than to offer these

lessons at Walt Disney World where there is such a sense of wonder and

hope for the future,” said Dr. Erika Ebbel Angle, founder and Executive

Director of Science from Scientists. “We are thankful to be teaming up

with Disney and Murata to help extend the reach of our organization,

advance our mission of STEM awareness and inspire more children and

families through The SpectacuLAB experience.”

Murata’s mission is to create innovative electronic components and

modules that advance everything from smart phones to smart cities, to

gaming systems and healthcare solutions by constantly enhancing

technologies and applying scientific principles. Leveraging its

technological expertise, Murata worked closely with Science from

Scientists to develop experiments that will allow guests to explore and

understand how science enables their technologies to work in our

everyday lives.

“The SpectacuLAB will spark the intellectual curiosity of children and

adults alike,” said Tsuneo Murata, President of Murata Manufacturing

Co., Ltd. “We are excited to share this with guests at Disney.”

The SpectacuLAB will be open during Epcot park hours. For additional

details about the show, please visit https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2017/10/just-announced-the-spectaculab-interactive-show-set-to-debut-at-epcot-in-november/

For more information about Science from Scientists, visit: www.sciencefromscientists.org

About Science from Scientists

A Boston based National non-profit, Science from Scientists believes

that by harnessing the passion of real-world scientists to teach state

and national framework-compliant, hands-on, lab-based lessons in the

classroom, we can build STEM talent in a cost-effective fashion with

measurable results and meaningful impact. Science from Scientists’

mission is to teach and inspire the next generation to identify and

solve real-world problems by improving STEM literacy. The company sends

real, charismatic scientists into classrooms and real-world settings to

teach engaging lessons to ensure our youth is STEM literate.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design,

manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and

solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is

committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and

leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has

employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more

information, visit Murata’s website at www.murata.com.

About Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile,

world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four

theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and

Disney’s Animal Kingdom); two water adventure parks (Disney’s Blizzard

Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon); 38 resort hotels (28 owned and

operated by Walt Disney World, includes ten Disney Vacation Club resort

properties); 63 holes of golf on four courses; two full-service spas;

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney

Springs, an entertainment-shopping-dining district. Walt Disney World

Resort is also included in vacation packages of Disney Cruise Line.

Located at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt

Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971. Open daily, year-round. For

information on attractions and vacations at Walt Disney World Resort,

visit disneyworld.com, call (407) W-DISNEY or contact local travel

agents.

