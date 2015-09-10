Select Comfort to Acquire BAM Labs

Advances its Sleep and Wellness Capabilities

Opens New $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ: SCSS) (“Sleep Number” or “the

company”), the leader in sleep innovation, is acquiring BAM Labs, Inc.

(“BAM”) the world’s leading provider of Smart Bed Technology™ solutions

and the Silicon Valley-based pioneer of biometric sensor and sleep

monitoring for data-driven health and wellness. Select Comfort

previously held an equity investment in BAM of approximately 18 percent

and is now acquiring the remaining interest for approximately $58

million in cash.





Select Comfort knows BAM well, having partnered with the company since

2012 in the development and commercialization of SleepIQ®

technology. BAM will operate as an independent business unit called

SleepIQ® LABS, which will continue to be based in San Jose,

Calif.

“Together, Sleep Number and SleepIQ LABS will continue to redefine and

elevate what consumers can expect from their sleep experience,” said

Shelly Ibach, president and chief executive officer of Select Comfort.

“This acquisition supports our growth and future financial performance

by accelerating innovation at a time when consumers are rapidly adopting

new digital tools and using their personal data to improve health and

wellness.”

SleepIQ technology measures each sleeper’s presence, movement and

average heart and breathing rates, and analyzes the data with a

proprietary algorithm to provide consumers with an individual daily

SleepIQ® score and supporting data. Unlike data from other

devices, this knowledge is complemented by the ability to make

adjustments to the firmness of each person’s side of the bed – their

Sleep Number® setting – for optimized sleep. Consumers have

quickly adopted SleepIQ technology as part of their daily life and are

using this personal data to improve their sleep, and therefore their

overall health and wellness.

Commenting on the merger, Rich Rifredi, co-founder and chief executive

officer of BAM said, “We share Sleep Number’s passion for innovation and

dedication to its mission to improve lives. Sleep Number will provide

extensive consumer expertise and resources as we further develop smart,

connected biometric solutions that improve sleep and wellness.”

“We are very excited to work even more closely with SleepIQ LAB’s team

of talented engineers as we continue to innovate with sleep data and

insights in support of our mission of improving lives by individualizing

sleep experiences,” said Annie Bloomquist, senior vice president and

chief product officer of Select Comfort. “This acquisition strengthens

our intellectual property and our competitive advantages.”

Select Comfort also announced today that it has obtained a new $100

million senior secured revolving credit facility, though it does not

expect to draw on the facility for the acquisition, which is expected to

close in the third quarter of 2015, subject to customary closing

conditions. The acquisition is not expected to be dilutive to the

company’s full year 2015 earnings per share (EPS), and is expected to be

accretive to EPS within two years.

Select Comfort is being represented by the Palo Alto, Calif. law firm

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the Minneapolis-based law firm

Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly LLP, and is also being advised by Citigroup

Global Markets Inc.

About Select Comfort Corporation

SLEEP NUMBER, a sleep

innovation leader, delivers unparalleled sleep experiences by offering

high-quality, innovative sleep products and services. The company is the

exclusive designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a

complete line of Sleep Number® beds including our newest addition, the

SleepIQ Kids™ bed. Only the Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ® technology

– proprietary sensor technology that works directly with the bed’s

DualAir™ system to track and monitor each individual’s sleep. SleepIQ

technology communicates how you slept and what adjustments you can make

to optimize your sleep and improve your daily life. Sleep Number also

offers a full line of exclusive sleep products including FlexFit™

adjustable bases and Sleep Number® pillows, sheets and other bedding

products. Consumers also benefit from a unique, value-added retail

experience at one of the more than 470 Sleep Number® stores across the

country, online at SleepNumber.com, or via phone at (800) Sleep Number

or (800) 753-3768.

About BAM Labs

Founded in 2006 by Rich Rifredi and Steve

Young, BAM Labs is the world’s leading provider of Smart Bed Technology™

solutions and partnered with Sleep Number in co-developing SleepIQ

technology, which is available on all Sleep Number beds at every price

point. In addition to powering Sleep Number beds, BAM Labs has a growing

presence in the medical smart beds market. BAM Labs’ FDA registered

Touch-free Life Care™ (TLC) smart bed sensor transforms any bed into a

smart bed to inform, manage and improve health.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains

forward-looking statements, which are being made pursuant to the safe

harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current

expectations of future events, and often can be identified by words such

as “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,”

“believe,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “possible,” “may,”

“likely,” “intend,” and similar expressions or future dates. Some of the

forward-looking statements in this release about Select Comfort’s

acquisition of BAM Labs include the anticipated timing of closing of the

acquisition, anticipated earnings impact and plans regarding future

operations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties

that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

projected or implied. The following are some of the factors known to

Select Comfort that could cause Select Comfort’s actual results to

differ materially from what Select Comfort has anticipated in its

forward-looking statements: delays in completing the acquisition of BAM

Labs and the risk that the acquisition may not be completed at all; the

failure by Select Comfort to achieve the net sales, earnings, growth

prospects and any cost synergies expected from the acquisition or delays

in the realization thereof; delays and challenges in integrating the

business after the acquisition is completed, including risks associated

with information or financial systems; operating costs and business

disruption during the pendency of and following the acquisition,

including adverse effects on employee relations or business

relationships with third parties; unanticipated liabilities or exposures

associated with BAM Labs’ business for which Select Comfort has not been

indemnified or may not recover; general adverse business, economic or

competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in

our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports

on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking

statements made herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date

hereof.

