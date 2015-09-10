Select Comfort to Acquire BAM Labs

- Advances its Sleep and Wellness Capabilities
- Opens New $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ: SCSS) (“Sleep Number” or “the
company”), the leader in sleep innovation, is acquiring BAM Labs, Inc.
(“BAM”) the world’s leading provider of Smart Bed Technology™ solutions
and the Silicon Valley-based pioneer of biometric sensor and sleep
monitoring for data-driven health and wellness. Select Comfort
previously held an equity investment in BAM of approximately 18 percent
and is now acquiring the remaining interest for approximately $58
million in cash.
Select Comfort knows BAM well, having partnered with the company since
2012 in the development and commercialization of SleepIQ®
technology. BAM will operate as an independent business unit called
SleepIQ® LABS, which will continue to be based in San Jose,
Calif.
“Together, Sleep Number and SleepIQ LABS will continue to redefine and
elevate what consumers can expect from their sleep experience,” said
Shelly Ibach, president and chief executive officer of Select Comfort.
“This acquisition supports our growth and future financial performance
by accelerating innovation at a time when consumers are rapidly adopting
new digital tools and using their personal data to improve health and
wellness.”
SleepIQ technology measures each sleeper’s presence, movement and
average heart and breathing rates, and analyzes the data with a
proprietary algorithm to provide consumers with an individual daily
SleepIQ® score and supporting data. Unlike data from other
devices, this knowledge is complemented by the ability to make
adjustments to the firmness of each person’s side of the bed – their
Sleep Number® setting – for optimized sleep. Consumers have
quickly adopted SleepIQ technology as part of their daily life and are
using this personal data to improve their sleep, and therefore their
overall health and wellness.
Commenting on the merger, Rich Rifredi, co-founder and chief executive
officer of BAM said, “We share Sleep Number’s passion for innovation and
dedication to its mission to improve lives. Sleep Number will provide
extensive consumer expertise and resources as we further develop smart,
connected biometric solutions that improve sleep and wellness.”
“We are very excited to work even more closely with SleepIQ LAB’s team
of talented engineers as we continue to innovate with sleep data and
insights in support of our mission of improving lives by individualizing
sleep experiences,” said Annie Bloomquist, senior vice president and
chief product officer of Select Comfort. “This acquisition strengthens
our intellectual property and our competitive advantages.”
Select Comfort also announced today that it has obtained a new $100
million senior secured revolving credit facility, though it does not
expect to draw on the facility for the acquisition, which is expected to
close in the third quarter of 2015, subject to customary closing
conditions. The acquisition is not expected to be dilutive to the
company’s full year 2015 earnings per share (EPS), and is expected to be
accretive to EPS within two years.
Select Comfort is being represented by the Palo Alto, Calif. law firm
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the Minneapolis-based law firm
Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly LLP, and is also being advised by Citigroup
Global Markets Inc.
About Select Comfort Corporation
SLEEP NUMBER, a sleep
innovation leader, delivers unparalleled sleep experiences by offering
high-quality, innovative sleep products and services. The company is the
exclusive designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a
complete line of Sleep Number® beds including our newest addition, the
SleepIQ Kids™ bed. Only the Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ® technology
– proprietary sensor technology that works directly with the bed’s
DualAir™ system to track and monitor each individual’s sleep. SleepIQ
technology communicates how you slept and what adjustments you can make
to optimize your sleep and improve your daily life. Sleep Number also
offers a full line of exclusive sleep products including FlexFit™
adjustable bases and Sleep Number® pillows, sheets and other bedding
products. Consumers also benefit from a unique, value-added retail
experience at one of the more than 470 Sleep Number® stores across the
country, online at SleepNumber.com, or via phone at (800) Sleep Number
or (800) 753-3768.
About BAM Labs
Founded in 2006 by Rich Rifredi and Steve
Young, BAM Labs is the world’s leading provider of Smart Bed Technology™
solutions and partnered with Sleep Number in co-developing SleepIQ
technology, which is available on all Sleep Number beds at every price
point. In addition to powering Sleep Number beds, BAM Labs has a growing
presence in the medical smart beds market. BAM Labs’ FDA registered
Touch-free Life Care™ (TLC) smart bed sensor transforms any bed into a
smart bed to inform, manage and improve health.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains
forward-looking statements, which are being made pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations of future events, and often can be identified by words such
as “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,”
“believe,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “possible,” “may,”
“likely,” “intend,” and similar expressions or future dates. Some of the
forward-looking statements in this release about Select Comfort’s
acquisition of BAM Labs include the anticipated timing of closing of the
acquisition, anticipated earnings impact and plans regarding future
operations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected or implied. The following are some of the factors known to
Select Comfort that could cause Select Comfort’s actual results to
differ materially from what Select Comfort has anticipated in its
forward-looking statements: delays in completing the acquisition of BAM
Labs and the risk that the acquisition may not be completed at all; the
failure by Select Comfort to achieve the net sales, earnings, growth
prospects and any cost synergies expected from the acquisition or delays
in the realization thereof; delays and challenges in integrating the
business after the acquisition is completed, including risks associated
with information or financial systems; operating costs and business
disruption during the pendency of and following the acquisition,
including adverse effects on employee relations or business
relationships with third parties; unanticipated liabilities or exposures
associated with BAM Labs’ business for which Select Comfort has not been
indemnified or may not recover; general adverse business, economic or
competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in
our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports
on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking
statements made herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date
hereof.
