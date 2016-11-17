Showing Small Businesses the Love: More Consumers than Ever Are Aware of Small Business Saturday® & Plan to Shop Small® on November 26th

Of consumers who are aware of Small Business Saturday, 89% agree

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Across the country, small businesses and consumers alike are getting

excited to support their favorite local, independent businesses on Small

Business Saturday, which takes place this year on November 26th.

Results from the fifth-annual Small Business Saturday Consumer

Insights Survey, released today by the National Federation of

Independent Businesses (NFIB)

and American Express, show that more consumers than ever are aware of

Small Business Saturday (58% vs. the previous high of 55% in 2015). More

than six in ten (62%) consumers who are aware of Small Business Saturday

and who plan to shop locally on the day say the main reason they plan to

shop at small retailers or eat at independently-owned restaurants is

because they value the contributions small businesses make to their

community.





“Since its inception, Small Business Saturday has brought national

attention to supporting the local businesses we love,” said Elizabeth

Rutledge, Executive Vice President, Global Advertising & Brand

Management at American Express, which founded Small Business Saturday in

2010. “Small Business Saturday reminds consumers of how valuable small

businesses are to our communities, and we are incredibly proud to be the

founding partner.”

Held annually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, Small Business

Saturday was founded by American Express as a response to small business

owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers through their doors,

rallying communities to support local businesses and helping kick off a

successful holiday sales period.

Planning to Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is

Of consumers who are aware of Small Business Saturday, 89% agree that

the day encourages them to Shop Small all year long, not just during the

holiday season. Nearly eight in ten (79%) consumers say they are willing

to pay slightly more for an item if it is purchased from a small,

independently-owned retailer as opposed to online or at a large retailer

– on par with last year. And just how much are they planning to spend?

Of those who are aware of Small Business Saturday and planning to shop

and dine on the day, two-thirds (67%) say that they plan to spend at

least $100 at small businesses on Small Business Saturday – a slight

increase from 2015 (65%).

Among U.S. consumers, the Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights

Survey found:

On average, one-third (33%) of their holiday shopping this year is

expected to be done at small retailers or restaurants – on par with

last year.

76% say they will visit at least one small business as part of their overall holiday shopping, on par with last year.

overall holiday shopping, on par with last year.

Additionally, 91% reported that supporting small, independently-owned bars and restaurants is important to them.

bars and restaurants is important to them.

“Small businesses across the nation are often run by the friends, family

and neighbors that we know so well, so supporting them is not only

personal but critical to their success,” said NFIB CEO and President

Juanita Duggan. “Partnering with American Express to promote the

awareness and importance of shopping small is something we are very

proud of, and this year, we look forward to another successful Small

Business Saturday.”

Additional findings from the Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights

Survey include:

63% of consumers who are willing to pay slightly more for an item if

purchased from a small, independently-owned retailer as opposed to

online or at a large retailer say that in exchange for paying a higher

price, they expect better customer service from small,

independently-owned businesses.

Nearly half (48%) of consumers who are aware of Small Business Saturday and who plan to Shop Small on the day say they expect to spend more on Small Business Saturday this year than last year – up from 45% in 2015, and the highest amount yet recorded.

Saturday and who plan to Shop Small on the day say they expect to

spend more on Small Business Saturday this year than last year – up

from 45% in 2015, and the highest amount yet recorded.

Consumers who are aware of Small Business Saturday and who plan to shop on the day say they plan to support many different types of small businesses on the day, including clothing/accessories/shoe stores (45%), restaurants/bars/pubs (41%) and bakeries (39%).

shop on the day say they plan to support many different types of small

businesses on the day, including clothing/accessories/shoe stores

(45%), restaurants/bars/pubs (41%) and bakeries (39%).

Neighborhood Champions and the Small Business

Saturday Coalition Drive Excitement for the Day

Grassroots support for Small Business Saturday is largely driven by

Neighborhood Champions, a program of advocates for Small Business

Saturday comprised of small businesses, business associations, local

Chambers of Commerce and other community organizers who help to rally

their neighborhoods on the day. To date, more than 6,400 Neighborhood

Champions – an increase of 56% percent from 2015 – have signed up to

plan activities and events to draw consumers to commercial districts

across the U.S., leading up to and on Small Business Saturday. In fact,

45% of consumers who are aware of Small Business Saturday and who plan

to shop say they plan to attend a community event in celebration of the

day.

Another important group that drives participation on the day is the

Small Business Saturday Coalition. Led by Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP),

the Small Business Saturday Coalition was created in 2011 to help

amplify the Shop Small message. The Coalition is comprised of national,

state and local associations that help coordinate Small Business

Saturday activities with merchants, consumers and small business owners.

Show Your Love for Small Businesses on Social

Media

Each year consumers have made it a tradition to share their Small

Business Saturday experiences on social media. This year, consumers and

small businesses across the nation are encouraged to show their love for

their favorite independent businesses by using the #ShopSmall,

#SmallBizSat and #DineSmall hashtags on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

American Express® Card Members Receive Offer to

Shop Small

New this year, American Express is giving Card Members the opportunity

to earn 2X rewards when they enroll an eligible American Express Card at http://www.amex.co/shopsmalloffer

and shop at qualifying small merchants both in-store and online now

through December 31st.1 With the addition of 1.6

million merchant locations that have started accepting American Express

Cards over the past two years, Card Members now have even more places

than ever to Shop Small2. When Card Members use an eligible

Card to shop at qualifying small merchants they could earn 2X rewards in

the form of what they already earn with their Card– from Membership

Rewards® points to miles with Delta® to Cash Back and more. This offer

is the latest way American Express is supporting the expanding network

of small merchants who accept American Express Cards by giving Card

Members yet another reason to Shop Small throughout the holiday season.

Corporate Supporters Help Build Buzz for Small

Business Saturday

To help further spread the Shop Small message, American Express has

enlisted the support of many companies that are serving as Corporate

Supporters. Together these companies reach millions of small businesses

and consumers and are key players in the retail, telecom, media,

hospitality, transportation, and professional services industries. Some

of the companies that will be participating include FedEx,

Uber,

AT&T,

Valpak

and Ace

Hardware.

About the Survey

The Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted among

a nationally representative sample of 1,653 males and females 18 years

of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and

an anonymous online survey from October 18-28, 2016. The survey has an

overall margin of error of +/- 2.4%, at the 95% level of confidence.

About Small Business Saturday

November 26th is the seventh annual Small Business Saturday.

Dedicated to supporting local businesses that create jobs, boost the

economy, and preserve neighborhoods around the country, Small Business

Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to small

business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers. Learn more

and follow us on ShopSmall.com, instagram.com/shopsmall,

facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday,

twitter.com/shopsmall.

About NFIB

NFIB is the nation’s leading small

business association, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50

states. Founded in 1943 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, NFIB

gives small and independent business owners a voice in shaping the

public policy issues that affect their business. NFIB’s powerful network

of grassroots activists sends their views directly to state and federal

lawmakers through its unique member-only ballot, thus playing a critical

role in supporting America’s free enterprise system. NFIB’s mission is

to promote and protect the right of its members to own, operate and grow

their businesses. More information about NFIB is available online at www.NFIB.com/newsroom.

__________ 1 Card Members will not earn 2X rewards on any bonus they

may already enjoy with their Card, such as when they spend on

certain types of purchases or at certain merchants. Prepaid and

Corporate Cards, American Express Cards issued by other financial

institutions, The Plum Card® and certain other Cards are not

eligible. Reward caps and other terms apply. 2 Based on internal comparison of American Express small

merchant locations in December 2013 to American Express small

merchant locations in December 2015.

