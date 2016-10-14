Sigma Tax Pro Warns Against Fraudulent IRS Emails Related To The Affordable Care Act

Sigma Tax Pro CEO Mitch Elbarki warns taxpayers and tax

professionals to be on the lookout for fraudulent emails that

appear to contain a tax bill from the IRS

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It seems that fraudsters will not stop the relentless attack on

America’s taxpayers, the latest scam involves fraudulent emails that

appear to contain a tax bill related to the Affordable Care Act. The IRS

and its Security Summit partners issued a warning about these fake

emails after receiving a flood of inquiries about the issue. The emails

contain a fraudulent version of a CP2000 notice, it is usually an

attachment requesting that payments either be mailed in or made online.

The issue has been reported to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax

Administration but concerns remain that taxpayers will still be duped by

the emails. Mitch Elbarki, CEO of Sigma Tax Pro explains the issue,

“While the CP2000 is a real notice from the IRS it is always mailed to

taxpayers and never emailed. If you receive a CP2000 via email you can

be sure it is fraudulent.” Taxpayers should forward any such emails to phishing@irs.gov

and then delete them.

