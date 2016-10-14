Sigma Tax Pro Warns Against Fraudulent IRS Emails Related To The Affordable Care Act

Sigma Tax Pro CEO Mitch Elbarki warns taxpayers and tax
professionals to be on the lookout for fraudulent emails that
appear to contain a tax bill from the IRS
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It seems that fraudsters will not stop the relentless attack on
America’s taxpayers, the latest scam involves fraudulent emails that
appear to contain a tax bill related to the Affordable Care Act. The IRS
and its Security Summit partners issued a warning about these fake
emails after receiving a flood of inquiries about the issue. The emails
contain a fraudulent version of a CP2000 notice, it is usually an
attachment requesting that payments either be mailed in or made online.
The issue has been reported to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax
Administration but concerns remain that taxpayers will still be duped by
the emails. Mitch Elbarki, CEO of Sigma Tax Pro explains the issue,
“While the CP2000 is a real notice from the IRS it is always mailed to
taxpayers and never emailed. If you receive a CP2000 via email you can
be sure it is fraudulent.” Taxpayers should forward any such emails to phishing@irs.gov
and then delete them.
