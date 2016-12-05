Spectrum Health Systems’ Airing Addiction Podcast on Substance Abuse and Recovery Debuts on iTunes and SoundCloud

Access First Episode on Medication-Assisted-Treatment Featuring

Jeffery Baxter, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Spectrum Today

WORCESTER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectrum

Health Systems, a longtime nonprofit organization dedicated to

providing a comprehensive continuum of evidenced-based treatment to help

people overcome substance and opioid addiction, will launch Airing

Addiction, a weekly educational and inspirational podcast on

addiction and recovery, internationally on iTunes

and SoundCloud

today.

Hosted by Donna Pellegrino, vice president of business development at

Spectrum, the show features stories of personal challenges and triumphs

as well as expert opinion on important and controversial topics in the

addiction and recovery community. Listeners around the world will now be

able to access the New England-based Airing Addiction show by

subscribing on iTunes and/or SoundCloud. The program is recorded and

produced by Worcester-based station WTAG.

“Alcohol and drug addiction affects millions of people not only in the

U.S., but abroad as well. Access to education, increased awareness,

expert advice from those helping to treat the disease, and testimonials

of hope can be an important first step in the right direction and an

ongoing resource for many individuals and family members facing this

disease,” said Kurt Isaacson, CEO of Spectrum Health Systems.

The inaugural episode, featuring Jeffery Baxter, M.D., chief medical

officer (CMO) for Spectrum, discusses an opioid treatment method called

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) which includes the use of medication

along with counseling and other support. Spectrum’s inpatient and

outpatient clinical centers offer a wide range of available and

effective treatment options, from group counseling, educational guidance

to medication-assisted treatment options. Spectrum helps all their

clients by meeting them where they are at and helping them find a

treatment option that is effective for them. On today’s episode, Dr.

Baxter discusses the causes of addiction and helps to demystify some of

the misconceptions around the most common medication-assisted treatment

option called methadone by explaining how it works, why it’s effective,

and the steps to getting on a MAT program.

“Though methadone has been around more than 60 years, there’s still a

lot of people who don’t understand how it works and are biased against

its use,” said Dr. Baxter. “When somebody uses an opiate drug every day,

such as heroin, their body gets used to it. When you take it away, their

body gets very sick. This drives them back to using the drug over and

over again. Methadone interrupts that. It stabilizes the sickness and

allows people to go to work, go to school, take care of their families,

come to treatment and participate in their lives soberly without having

to worry about getting sick.”

“Spectrum Health Systems is committed to helping eradicate stigma,

educate the public and share stories of love and light,” said host

Pellegrino.

“Airing Addiction is a way for us to connect with the larger

community and encourage healing,” noted Pellegrino. “Now that we’ve

launched on iTunes and SoundCloud, we will be able to reach a much wider

range of listeners here in the U.S. and abroad who will now be able to

easily subscribe to our show and share it with their family and friends.”

To access today’s episode of Airing Addiction and maintain access

to future shows, subscribe on iTunes

and SoundCloud

today. For more information, please visit Spectrum’s Airing Addiction

Facebook page by visiting: www.facebook.com/AiringAddiction.

About Spectrum Health Systems:

Based in Worcester, Mass. and

founded in 1969, Spectrum Health Systems, Inc. is a private, nonprofit

substance abuse and mental health treatment provider. Spectrum offers

the largest and most complete continuum of addiction treatment in New

England — including inpatient detoxification, residential

rehabilitation, outpatient services, medication-assisted treatment and

peer recovery support. For more information, please visit www.spectrumhealthsystems.org.

