Sprint is the Lowest-Priced Choice for Wireless Service When Traveling to Cuba

Sprint customers visiting Cuba can call home for $2.49/minute; 50
cents cheaper than Verizon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thinking about traveling to Cuba? Sprint (NYSE: S) offers the most
affordable calling option for customers. Available now, voice calls when
roaming in Cuba are $2.49 per minute. Data on the island is $1.99 per
megabyte, and SMS text messaging is 50 cents to send and free to receive.
“Earlier this month Sprint became the first U.S. wireless carrier to
sign a direct roaming agreement with Telecommunications Company of
Cuba,” said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. “Customers are now seeing the
benefit of this relationship by having an easy and affordable way to use
their phone when traveling to Cuba.”
Before packing a bag, customers are encouraged to visit www.sprint.com/sww
to check if their Sprint phone1 has international
capabilities, to enable international roaming, and learn tips for using
mobile phones while traveling to international destinations. Sprint’s
industry-leading international calling offers from the U.S. (such as the
Cuba 20 Plus) and innovative international roaming plans help customers
stay connected with family and friends when they travel abroad.
Customers can learn more about Sprint’s international calling options by
calling 1-800-SPRINT1, visiting a Sprint or RadioShack store, or
checking out www.sprint.com/international.
1Sprint coverage and rates are subject to change at any time
without notice. Check current rates and coverage prior to travel. Not
all devices capable of roaming everywhere service is available. Contact Sprint
Worldwide Care for details.
