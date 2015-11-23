Sprint is the Lowest-Priced Choice for Wireless Service When Traveling to Cuba

Sprint customers visiting Cuba can call home for $2.49/minute; 50

cents cheaper than Verizon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thinking about traveling to Cuba? Sprint (NYSE: S) offers the most

affordable calling option for customers. Available now, voice calls when

roaming in Cuba are $2.49 per minute. Data on the island is $1.99 per

megabyte, and SMS text messaging is 50 cents to send and free to receive.

“Earlier this month Sprint became the first U.S. wireless carrier to

sign a direct roaming agreement with Telecommunications Company of

Cuba,” said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. “Customers are now seeing the

benefit of this relationship by having an easy and affordable way to use

their phone when traveling to Cuba.”

Before packing a bag, customers are encouraged to visit www.sprint.com/sww

to check if their Sprint phone1 has international

capabilities, to enable international roaming, and learn tips for using

mobile phones while traveling to international destinations. Sprint’s

industry-leading international calling offers from the U.S. (such as the

Cuba 20 Plus) and innovative international roaming plans help customers

stay connected with family and friends when they travel abroad.

Customers can learn more about Sprint’s international calling options by

calling 1-800-SPRINT1, visiting a Sprint or RadioShack store, or

checking out www.sprint.com/international.

1Sprint coverage and rates are subject to change at any time

without notice. Check current rates and coverage prior to travel. Not

all devices capable of roaming everywhere service is available. Contact Sprint

Worldwide Care for details.

