SSIMED and EMRge renamed to VertexDr

WINDSOR, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SSIMED Practice Management and EMRge technologies, a division of Meridian

Medical Management, announces today that it has renamed its entire

product suite to VertexDr.

The VertexDr

product suite has been one of the most stable platforms in the physician

and medical billing industry for the last 20 years. It is one of the

only fully-integrated EMR and PM systems built from the ground up; no

acquisitions, no interfacing. The recent enhancements, which include

Meaningful Use updates, E-Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS), a

proactive claims editing tool, the imbedded PrecisionBI

analytics solution and the Inscribe5 medical transcription/scribe tool,

enable practices to operate with greater transparency and efficiency and

achieve the outcomes needed in today’s highly competitive market.

The enhanced road map for the product includes tools and services that

accelerate revenue for medical practices and medical billing companies,

while ensuring a comprehensive patient experience. Small to midsize

medical practices will have the option to purchase the product, utilize

the product through a Revenue Cycle Management arrangement with Meridian

or work with a nationwide group of VertexDr partner medical billing

companies.

The VertexDr

partner billing companies will have the option to leverage the VertexDr

sales infrastructure, plus use other strategic services that will allow

the organization to operate at greater efficiency. From radiology

medical billing to orthopedic and multi-specialty revenue cycle

management, VertexDr will enable organizations to perform at their

highest potential.

For more information regarding this release and enhanced service

offering, contact VertexDr at 800-327-0955 or email info@vertexdr.com.

For more Information regarding Meridian

Medical Management and other Meridian companies including PrecisionBI

and Origin

Anesthesia, follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter.

About Meridian Medical Management

Meridian Medical Management is a leading provider of revenue cycle

management, business intelligence, EMR and system integration services

for mid to large sized physician groups, as well as academic practice

plans and complex healthcare organizations. Leveraging decades of

knowledge and experience, Meridian’s team of professionals provide

insights, strategies and tools to some of the most prestigious medical

groups in the country. For more information, visit www.m3meridian.com.

Contacts

Meridian Medical Management

Bill Stone, 630-862-1443

Executive

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Bill.stone@m3meridian.com