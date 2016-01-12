SSIMED and EMRge renamed to VertexDr

WINDSOR, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SSIMED Practice Management and EMRge technologies, a division of Meridian
Medical Management, announces today that it has renamed its entire
product suite to VertexDr.
The VertexDr
product suite has been one of the most stable platforms in the physician
and medical billing industry for the last 20 years. It is one of the
only fully-integrated EMR and PM systems built from the ground up; no
acquisitions, no interfacing. The recent enhancements, which include
Meaningful Use updates, E-Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS), a
proactive claims editing tool, the imbedded PrecisionBI
analytics solution and the Inscribe5 medical transcription/scribe tool,
enable practices to operate with greater transparency and efficiency and
achieve the outcomes needed in today’s highly competitive market.
The enhanced road map for the product includes tools and services that
accelerate revenue for medical practices and medical billing companies,
while ensuring a comprehensive patient experience. Small to midsize
medical practices will have the option to purchase the product, utilize
the product through a Revenue Cycle Management arrangement with Meridian
or work with a nationwide group of VertexDr partner medical billing
companies.
The VertexDr
partner billing companies will have the option to leverage the VertexDr
sales infrastructure, plus use other strategic services that will allow
the organization to operate at greater efficiency. From radiology
medical billing to orthopedic and multi-specialty revenue cycle
management, VertexDr will enable organizations to perform at their
highest potential.
For more information regarding this release and enhanced service
offering, contact VertexDr at 800-327-0955 or email info@vertexdr.com.
For more Information regarding Meridian
Medical Management and other Meridian companies including PrecisionBI
and Origin
Anesthesia, follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
About Meridian Medical Management
Meridian Medical Management is a leading provider of revenue cycle
management, business intelligence, EMR and system integration services
for mid to large sized physician groups, as well as academic practice
plans and complex healthcare organizations. Leveraging decades of
knowledge and experience, Meridian’s team of professionals provide
insights, strategies and tools to some of the most prestigious medical
groups in the country. For more information, visit www.m3meridian.com.
Contacts
Meridian Medical Management
Bill Stone, 630-862-1443
Executive
Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Bill.stone@m3meridian.com