St. Jude Medical Announces Data to be Presented as Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Highlights Its Latest Cardiovascular Portfolio at the 2016 TCT Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ), a global medical device company,

announced today that it will have new data featured during late-breaking

clinical trial presentations at the upcoming 2016

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics educational meeting in

Washington, D.C., October 29 – November 2. Throughout the congress, the

company will also feature its latest cardiovascular innovations,

including PressureWire™ X guidewire, the latest generation of the

pioneering PressureWire guidewire system; structural heart solutions and

the CardioMEMS™ HF System.

Three late-breaking or first report investigation sessions and one oral

abstract presentation will highlight data from St. Jude Medical

advancements in vascular and structural heart technologies.

A comparison of stent visualization technologies for use during

percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) – Data from the first

randomized clinical trial to compare OCT-guided, IVUS-guided and

angiography-guided PCI

The session: “ILUMIEN III (OPTIMIZE PCI): A Prospective, Randomized

Trial of OCT-Guided vs. IVUS-Guided vs. Angio-Guided Stent Implantation

in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease,” will be presented by Dr. Ziad

A. Ali, associate director of translational medicine at the Center for

Interventional Vascular Therapy at Columbia University Medical Center in

New York at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 30. This is the first

late-breaking clinical trial presentation of TCT 2016.

Final long term results from the RESPECT trial, comparing recurrent

stroke in patients with the AMPLATZER™ PFO closure device to

contemporary medical management

The session: “RESPECT: Final Long-Term Outcomes from a Prospective,

Randomized Trial of PFO Closure in Patients with Cryptogenic Stroke,”

will be presented by Dr. David Thaler, neurologist-in-chief at Tufts

Medical Center and chairman of the Department of Neurology at Tufts

University School of Medicine in Boston, at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday,

November 1.

Previous results observed a stroke reduction across the totality of

analyses with rates ranging from 51-73 percent.

Initial data from the largest, prospective evaluation of the

AMPLATZER™ Amulet™ LAA occluder device, designed to seal the left

atrial appendage to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular

atrial fibrillation

The session: “AMULET OBSERVATIONAL STUDY: Multicenter, Prospective,

Registry Results with a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device for Stroke

Prevention in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation,” will be presented by

Dr. David Hildick-Smith, cardiologist at Brighton & Sussex University

Hospitals in the UK, at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

Leading interventional cardiologists will also be on hand to demonstrate

the OPTIS™ integrated system from 10-11 a.m. and from 2-3 p.m. each day

during exhibit hours (Sunday, Oct. 30, Monday, October 31 and Tuesday,

November 1).

Additionally, on Sunday, October 31, St. Jude Medical is sponsoring a

TCT satellite symposium, “Interventional management of complex patients,

cutting edge technologies for the advanced interventionalist.” For more

information about this event, visit: http://www.crf.org/tct/agenda/satellite-programs.

