St. Jude Medical Announces Data to be Presented as Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Highlights Its Latest Cardiovascular Portfolio at the 2016 TCT Conference

Data presentations and multiple product releases demonstrate the
company’s commitment to transforming the treatment of cardiovascular
disease
ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ), a global medical device company,
announced today that it will have new data featured during late-breaking
clinical trial presentations at the upcoming 2016
Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics educational meeting in
Washington, D.C., October 29 – November 2. Throughout the congress, the
company will also feature its latest cardiovascular innovations,
including PressureWire™ X guidewire, the latest generation of the
pioneering PressureWire guidewire system; structural heart solutions and
the CardioMEMS™ HF System.
Three late-breaking or first report investigation sessions and one oral
abstract presentation will highlight data from St. Jude Medical
advancements in vascular and structural heart technologies.
-
A comparison of stent visualization technologies for use during
percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) – Data from the first
randomized clinical trial to compare OCT-guided, IVUS-guided and
angiography-guided PCI
The session: “ILUMIEN III (OPTIMIZE PCI): A Prospective, Randomized
Trial of OCT-Guided vs. IVUS-Guided vs. Angio-Guided Stent Implantation
in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease,” will be presented by Dr. Ziad
A. Ali, associate director of translational medicine at the Center for
Interventional Vascular Therapy at Columbia University Medical Center in
New York at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 30. This is the first
late-breaking clinical trial presentation of TCT 2016.
-
Final long term results from the RESPECT trial, comparing recurrent
stroke in patients with the AMPLATZER™ PFO closure device to
contemporary medical management
The session: “RESPECT: Final Long-Term Outcomes from a Prospective,
Randomized Trial of PFO Closure in Patients with Cryptogenic Stroke,”
will be presented by Dr. David Thaler, neurologist-in-chief at Tufts
Medical Center and chairman of the Department of Neurology at Tufts
University School of Medicine in Boston, at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday,
November 1.
Previous results observed a stroke reduction across the totality of
analyses with rates ranging from 51-73 percent.
-
Initial data from the largest, prospective evaluation of the
AMPLATZER™ Amulet™ LAA occluder device, designed to seal the left
atrial appendage to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular
atrial fibrillation
The session: “AMULET OBSERVATIONAL STUDY: Multicenter, Prospective,
Registry Results with a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device for Stroke
Prevention in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation,” will be presented by
Dr. David Hildick-Smith, cardiologist at Brighton & Sussex University
Hospitals in the UK, at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
Leading interventional cardiologists will also be on hand to demonstrate
the OPTIS™ integrated system from 10-11 a.m. and from 2-3 p.m. each day
during exhibit hours (Sunday, Oct. 30, Monday, October 31 and Tuesday,
November 1).
Additionally, on Sunday, October 31, St. Jude Medical is sponsoring a
TCT satellite symposium, “Interventional management of complex patients,
cutting edge technologies for the advanced interventionalist.” For more
information about this event, visit: http://www.crf.org/tct/agenda/satellite-programs.
About St. Jude Medical
St. Jude Medical is a leading global medical device manufacturer and is
dedicated to transforming the treatment of some of the world’s most
expensive epidemic diseases. The company does this by developing
cost-effective medical technologies that save and improve lives of
patients around the world. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., St. Jude
Medical has five major areas of focus that include heart failure, atrial
fibrillation, neuromodulation, traditional cardiac rhythm management,
and cardiovascular. For more information, please visit sjm.com
or follow us on Twitter @SJM_Media.
