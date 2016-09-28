State Library Highlights Services for Visually Impaired During Blindness Awareness Month, October 2016

Computer and iPad Trainings Offered at Libraries Across the State to

Help Users Who Are Blind or Have Experienced a Change in Vision

TRENTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In New Jersey, public libraries are at the heart of their communities

and play an important role in reaching out to those with print

impairments. The New Jersey State Library’s Talking Book & Braille

Center (TBBC) has joined forces with state agencies and organizations

focused on serving New Jersey’s visually impaired, to enhance access to

assistive technology across the state. To help raise awareness during

Blindness Awareness Month, which takes place annually during the month

of October, TBBC is highlighting all of its assistive technology

services through a webpage on the State Library website: http://www.njstatelib.org/accessibility/.

TBBC has partnered with select public libraries to provide the following

programs, at no additional cost to residents:

The Library Equal Access Program (LEAP) provides free computer and

iPad training classes at assistive technology learning centers located

in seven public libraries across the state. Training includes beginner

and advanced level instruction on how to use reading magnification and

audio tools to read websites, emails and other documents, as well as

an introduction to using the assistive technology features now

available on iPads. This program is sponsored by the New Jersey

Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI), and targets

adults 55 years of age and older.

iPad training classes at assistive technology learning centers located in seven public libraries across the state. Training includes beginner and advanced level instruction on how to use reading magnification and audio tools to read websites, emails and other documents, as well as an introduction to using the assistive technology features now available on iPads. This program is sponsored by the New Jersey Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI), and targets adults 55 years of age and older. TBBC has also arranged trainings to teach veterans how to use the

assistive technology features on iPads, to help reduce the digital

divide for veterans with visual impairments or blindness by

introducing them to new technologies that can assist them in their

daily living. The training includes magnification and text-to-speech

features, as well as an introduction to using assistive apps. This

program was made possible through a grant from Disability Rights New

Jersey.

Instruction for both programs will be provided by Advancing

Opportunities, leader in assistive technology training.

“Public libraries are learning centers for new technology,” said Adam

Szczepaniak, deputy state librarian and director of TBBC. “These

initiatives help boost that level of learning to include not only

assistive software for those with vision impairments, but training, as

well, which is in high demand by those who need assistance learning how

to use an iPad, or who need help browsing the internet because their

vision is changing.”

New Jersey’s Blind Awareness Month resolution from the Assembly was

sponsored by Assemblyman Louis D. Greenwald and by Assemblywoman Pamela

R. Lampitt, both of District 6 and was signed into law by Governor John

Corzine in 2009.

About the New Jersey State Library

The New Jersey State Library (NJSL), an affiliate of Thomas Edison State

University, connects people with information and resources through its

service to libraries, government and people including those with special

needs. NJSL’s mission has expanded since its establishment in 1796 to

lead in the provision, promotion and support of high quality library and

information services to all the people of NJ. Led by State Librarian

Mary Chute, NJSL coordinates, promotes and funds the NJ Library Network

by providing advisory and technical information and services to support

NJ’s libraries in the fulfillment of their missions. NJSL also provides

support for public, school, academic, and special libraries, and

continues to promote services for learners of all ages, including key

areas of continuing need such as digital literacy, business outreach,

workforce development, and summer reading programs. NJSL continues its

focus on innovation and future trends, and seeks out exemplary models

and technologies that can help assist the NJ library community in

remaining relevant and essential community anchors. For more

information, visit www.njstatelib.org.

Contacts

Media:

New Jersey

State Library

Gary Cooper, 609-278-2640 ext. 108

gcooper@njstatelib.org