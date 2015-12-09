Stimwave Receives FDA Clearance and Launches Commercialization for World’s Smallest Fully-Programmable, Eight-Electrode Wireless Pain Relief SCS System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stimwave Technologies, a leading innovator in wireless medical device

technology, a manufacturer and an independent research institute

headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, today announced that it has

received FDA clearance to market its eight-electrode wireless,

micro-technology neuromodulation device for relief of chronic back and

leg pain. The Stimwave Freedom-8A Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System

is the world’s first wireless, fully-programmable SCS neuromodulation

device available and presents a potentially life-changing technological

breakthrough for the more than 90 million people in the United States

who endure daily chronic back and leg pain. Stimwave has also begun

commercialization of the device and began implanting in the first

patients earlier this quarter. Full nationwide commercialization is

planned for the first of the year.

Early marketing surveys conducted by the Company show that the majority

of candidate patients would prefer a wireless, miniature device to the

conventional, larger wired systems, which are typically 40 cc in volume

compared to the 0.4 cc volume of the Freedom Stimulator device.

“Patients utilizing the Stimwave Freedom-8A and Freedom-4A products not

only have the option of a wireless device, but the recent advancements

in this technology’s platform also provide the majority of the

programming and placement features available from wired systems that are

95 percent larger,” said Stimwave Chairman and CEO Laura Tyler Perryman.

“The safety and efficacy of even wider programmability options, or

high-frequency programming up to 10,000 Hz, is currently being

investigated with an FDA approved clinical trial.”

The wireless device’s form factor represents a major breakthrough in the

field of neuromodulation and eliminates the need for painful extensive

tunneling and placement of internal batteries within the body.

Stimwave’s Freedom-8A Stimulator is implanted in an outpatient procedure

through a standard needle with no need for general anesthesia or a large

surgical incision. The approach is expected to significantly reduce the

lifetime cost of care for chronic pain patients and offer a safe, viable

and effective alternative to pain medications.

“Patients’ needs in pain management are complex and unique. The

Freedom-8A SCS System is a first-of-its-kind product and offers a wide

variety of advanced programming features, polarity selection options for

up to eight separate electrodes per device, in the body in the least

invasive fashion ever offered,” said Dr. David Kloth, M.D., medical

director of the Connecticut Pain Care Center and author of Pain Wise.

“This advancement will provide clinicians with a multitude of options

and allow patients the most amount of freedom over their pain

management.”

The technology leverages a tiny, state-of-the-art device that delivers

small pulses of energy, in a fully-selectable manner, to eight

electrodes placed near surrounding nerves, triggering a reaction that

enables the brain to remap specific pain signals, thus providing pain

relief. The Stimwave Freedom Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System

received FDA clearance for its four-electrode device last year, which

has also been upgraded to a fully-programmable model.

Please visit www.stimwave.com

for more information on the availability of the Stimwave Freedom-8A SCS

System. The Stimwave Freedom High Frequency (HF) SCS System is not

approved for sale or commercial distribution, and is limited to

investigational use only. For more information about the Stimwave High

Frequency (HF) clinical trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Stimwave

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device

company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization

of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators,

providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and

highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily

incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its

patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation,

increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the

economic impact of pain management. www.stimwave.com

