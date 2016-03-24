Survey Finds Seniors Want to Protect Their Precious Memories but 70% Need a Helping Hand

Bask Highlights World Backup Day to Help Seniors Digitize and Save
What Matters Most
Technology Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of managed
tech services for seniors, today unveiled the results of a survey
surrounding seniors’ attitudes and habits towards preserving their
documents, photos and other digital content. In recognition of World
Backup Day, taking place on March 31, Bask hopes to spread awareness
and educate Boomers and seniors about the importance of regular backups
as a way to save what matters most to them, and how to digitize their
most treasured memories.
The company’s focus on digital backup education and tools for its
members is supported by survey data collected from its member base,
which found that 73% of seniors would like to back up the things that
matter most if they had a patient teacher to show them how. That said,
more than half (52%) of respondents do not currently make digital copies
of their most important documents and photos. The study also uncovered
an interesting generational difference. While Boomers tend to prioritize
photos as the dearest content to back up (36%), older adults in the
Silent Generation prioritize personal documents such as birth
certificates and letters (37%). This reflects cultural differences
inherent within the senior market, which too often is treated like a
monolith by companies who market to seniors.
“Both seniors and Boomers come from eras where precious memories were
saved as hard copies. That means their documents are at risk of being
lost or damaged, which could be devastating,” said James P. Dunn, CEO of
Bask. “Today’s technology makes it easy to protect and store cherished
mementos, but just half of seniors report that they back up their
files. This is incredibly worrisome for us at Bask, so our mission is to
provide the trustworthy support older generations need to learn the ins
and outs of digital protection.”
Bask arms its members with the resources they need to prevent and
protect against digital loss. With complete remote tech support, Bask
provides cloud-based backup to save valuable documents, photos and
videos. In addition, the company offers secure data loss prevention with
world-class data management, data restores and military-grade security.
To learn more about Bask’s Data Backup survey, visit https://www.bask.com/data-backup-survey.
Bask is not officially affiliated with World Backup Day.
About Bask
Bask offers more than tech support—it provides people support. The
company empowers its members to embrace new technology and stay
protected from threats to their privacy and personal data. Its
Technology Advisors provide help right when people need it, for any
device, in everyday language. In the digital age, Bask delivers remote
technology support that puts human connection first. For more
information, please visit https://www.bask.com.
