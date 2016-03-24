Survey Finds Seniors Want to Protect Their Precious Memories but 70% Need a Helping Hand

Bask Highlights World Backup Day to Help Seniors Digitize and Save

What Matters Most

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bask

Technology Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of managed

tech services for seniors, today unveiled the results of a survey

surrounding seniors’ attitudes and habits towards preserving their

documents, photos and other digital content. In recognition of World

Backup Day, taking place on March 31, Bask hopes to spread awareness

and educate Boomers and seniors about the importance of regular backups

as a way to save what matters most to them, and how to digitize their

most treasured memories.

The company’s focus on digital backup education and tools for its

members is supported by survey data collected from its member base,

which found that 73% of seniors would like to back up the things that

matter most if they had a patient teacher to show them how. That said,

more than half (52%) of respondents do not currently make digital copies

of their most important documents and photos. The study also uncovered

an interesting generational difference. While Boomers tend to prioritize

photos as the dearest content to back up (36%), older adults in the

Silent Generation prioritize personal documents such as birth

certificates and letters (37%). This reflects cultural differences

inherent within the senior market, which too often is treated like a

monolith by companies who market to seniors.

“Both seniors and Boomers come from eras where precious memories were

saved as hard copies. That means their documents are at risk of being

lost or damaged, which could be devastating,” said James P. Dunn, CEO of

Bask. “Today’s technology makes it easy to protect and store cherished

mementos, but just half of seniors report that they back up their

files. This is incredibly worrisome for us at Bask, so our mission is to

provide the trustworthy support older generations need to learn the ins

and outs of digital protection.”

Bask arms its members with the resources they need to prevent and

protect against digital loss. With complete remote tech support, Bask

provides cloud-based backup to save valuable documents, photos and

videos. In addition, the company offers secure data loss prevention with

world-class data management, data restores and military-grade security.

To learn more about Bask’s Data Backup survey, visit https://www.bask.com/data-backup-survey.

Bask is not officially affiliated with World Backup Day.

About Bask

Bask offers more than tech support—it provides people support. The

company empowers its members to embrace new technology and stay

protected from threats to their privacy and personal data. Its

Technology Advisors provide help right when people need it, for any

device, in everyday language. In the digital age, Bask delivers remote

technology support that puts human connection first. For more

information, please visit https://www.bask.com.

