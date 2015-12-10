T-Mobile Unwraps a Full Year of Hulu & Half-Off the Hottest Holiday Gifts for Verizon Customers

Now, Verizon customers who make the switch to T-Mobile can get one
full year of Hulu—no trade-in required—
and up to 50% off select gifts from smartwatches to speakers to games
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unwrapped the fourth gift in its series of
Un-carrier Unwrapped holiday surprises, this time for Verizon customers.
The Un-carrier first gave its Simple
Sprint
customers got $200 per line when they switched. And AT&T
customers can still get a phone memory upgrade and half-off
accessories when they make the switch through Sunday, December 13. Now,
T-Mobile’s giving Verizon customers 12 months of mobile viewing joy with
up to a full year of Hulu when they come to the Un-carrier, no trade-in
required.
In addition, T-Mobile’s also offering up to half off its world-class
line-up of financed in-store accessories for Verizon customers who join
the Un-carrier. That could mean as much as a $125 discount on the
hottest mobile gifts, like the latest smartwatches, UE Boom and JBL
Bluetooth speakers, top-of-the-line headphones, Fitbit fitness trackers,
Guitar Hero Live for iOS and more. For a full list of T-Mobile
accessories and gift ideas, see www.t-mobile.com/accessories.html.
“Verizon customers put up with a lot of sneaky tricks from Big Red these
days. Overpriced data, shocking overage penalties and no early upgrade
option – just to name a few,” said John Legere, president and CEO of
T-Mobile. “So while Verizon spends billions of dollars on TV ads
screaming that ‘better matters,’ we are going to show their customers
why the Un-carrier is better with a real gift, half-off the best
accessories and a full year of Hulu that comes with unlimited LTE
streaming with Binge On at T-Mobile! It’s a gift that will keep giving
all year long!”
When a customer watches Hulu, they’re paying a lot more than a normal
subscription fee with other carriers, thanks to inflated data charges
and overages. Binge-watching a full season of Hulu’s original The
Mindy Project – which just aired its mid-season finale of season
four – eats up about 2.6 GBs of high-speed data. That could cost as much
as $40 extra on your Verizon bill, depending on the data plan. Watch one
too many shows, and you’ll tip into Verizon’s overage penalties to the
tune of $15 as soon as you go even a single KB over your data limit.
This latest Un-carrier Unwrapped gift is available starting tomorrow,
December 11th, through December 17th in T-Mobile
stores or by phone. Customers who switch any Verizon number to
T-Mobile’s Simple Choice postpaid plan will get a text message with a
$100 Hulu subscription gift code, good for more than 12 months of Hulu’s
Limited Commercials plan. No trade-in necessary.
In addition, Verizon’s customers are eligible for T-Mobile’s Carrier
Freedom and up to $650 per line or more to cover Verizon’s early
termination fees (ETFs) or the balance owed on your Verizon phone when
you switch your number to T-Mobile with a trade-in.
There’s never been a better time for Verizon customers to come to the
Un-carrier. Watch all the Hulu you want all year long without watching
your data, thanks to Binge
On. Plus, Verizon customers get all those other Un-carrier extras
like unlimited global data roaming and texting in more than 140
countries, the freedom to use your phone in Mexico and Canada like you
do at home, unlimited streaming music with Music Freedom and more—and
all on America’s fastest 4G LTE network.
$100 Hulu gift code can be used for one year of limited commercials plan
valued at $7.99 per month or may be applied to any other Hulu plan.
Application of credit to any other Hulu plan may reduce the duration of
the offer. Submit gift code at www.T-Mobile.com/promotions
by 1/31/16; must remain active and in good standing at time T-Mobile
code is processed. Eligible customers will receive a Hulu code via text
message; must be redeemed at www.hulu.com/gift.
Hulu Terms of Use apply. Binge On video typically streams at DVD quality
(480p or better); you may disable at any time but will lose certain
benefits. Accessories Discount: Finance agreement (min. $69, max.
$250) required. Applied as monthly credit for as long as you maintain
service over 24 months. If you cancel wireless service, remaining
accessory balance at full price becomes due.
