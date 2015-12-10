T-Mobile Unwraps a Full Year of Hulu & Half-Off the Hottest Holiday Gifts for Verizon Customers

Now, Verizon customers who make the switch to T-Mobile can get one

full year of Hulu—no trade-in required—

and up to 50% off select gifts from smartwatches to speakers to games

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unwrapped the fourth gift in its series of

Un-carrier Unwrapped holiday surprises, this time for Verizon customers.

The Un-carrier first gave its Simple

Choice customers three months of Unlimited LTE. Then, Sprint+customers&index=2&md5=1facfcf430d1ebe77ea9709af3a77d16″ rel=”nofollow”>Sprint

customers got $200 per line when they switched. And AT&T

customers can still get a phone memory upgrade and half-off

accessories when they make the switch through Sunday, December 13. Now,

T-Mobile’s giving Verizon customers 12 months of mobile viewing joy with

up to a full year of Hulu when they come to the Un-carrier, no trade-in

required.

In addition, T-Mobile’s also offering up to half off its world-class

line-up of financed in-store accessories for Verizon customers who join

the Un-carrier. That could mean as much as a $125 discount on the

hottest mobile gifts, like the latest smartwatches, UE Boom and JBL

Bluetooth speakers, top-of-the-line headphones, Fitbit fitness trackers,

Guitar Hero Live for iOS and more. For a full list of T-Mobile

accessories and gift ideas, see www.t-mobile.com/accessories.html.

“Verizon customers put up with a lot of sneaky tricks from Big Red these

days. Overpriced data, shocking overage penalties and no early upgrade

option – just to name a few,” said John Legere, president and CEO of

T-Mobile. “So while Verizon spends billions of dollars on TV ads

screaming that ‘better matters,’ we are going to show their customers

why the Un-carrier is better with a real gift, half-off the best

accessories and a full year of Hulu that comes with unlimited LTE

streaming with Binge On at T-Mobile! It’s a gift that will keep giving

all year long!”

When a customer watches Hulu, they’re paying a lot more than a normal

subscription fee with other carriers, thanks to inflated data charges

and overages. Binge-watching a full season of Hulu’s original The

Mindy Project – which just aired its mid-season finale of season

four – eats up about 2.6 GBs of high-speed data. That could cost as much

as $40 extra on your Verizon bill, depending on the data plan. Watch one

too many shows, and you’ll tip into Verizon’s overage penalties to the

tune of $15 as soon as you go even a single KB over your data limit.

This latest Un-carrier Unwrapped gift is available starting tomorrow,

December 11th, through December 17th in T-Mobile

stores or by phone. Customers who switch any Verizon number to

T-Mobile’s Simple Choice postpaid plan will get a text message with a

$100 Hulu subscription gift code, good for more than 12 months of Hulu’s

Limited Commercials plan. No trade-in necessary.

In addition, Verizon’s customers are eligible for T-Mobile’s Carrier

Freedom and up to $650 per line or more to cover Verizon’s early

termination fees (ETFs) or the balance owed on your Verizon phone when

you switch your number to T-Mobile with a trade-in.

There’s never been a better time for Verizon customers to come to the

Un-carrier. Watch all the Hulu you want all year long without watching

your data, thanks to Binge

On. Plus, Verizon customers get all those other Un-carrier extras

like unlimited global data roaming and texting in more than 140

countries, the freedom to use your phone in Mexico and Canada like you

do at home, unlimited streaming music with Music Freedom and more—and

all on America’s fastest 4G LTE network.

$100 Hulu gift code can be used for one year of limited commercials plan

valued at $7.99 per month or may be applied to any other Hulu plan.

Application of credit to any other Hulu plan may reduce the duration of

the offer. Submit gift code at www.T-Mobile.com/promotions

by 1/31/16; must remain active and in good standing at time T-Mobile

code is processed. Eligible customers will receive a Hulu code via text

message; must be redeemed at www.hulu.com/gift.

Hulu Terms of Use apply. Binge On video typically streams at DVD quality

(480p or better); you may disable at any time but will lose certain

benefits. Accessories Discount: Finance agreement (min. $69, max.

$250) required. Applied as monthly credit for as long as you maintain

service over 24 months. If you cancel wireless service, remaining

accessory balance at full price becomes due.

