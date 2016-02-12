Target Corporation Names Stephanie Lundquist Chief Human Resources Officer

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced the promotion of

Stephanie Lundquist to executive vice president, chief human resources

officer. Lundquist will be responsible for driving the enterprise-wide

human resources strategy for Target’s 347,000 team members globally.

Lundquist will replace Jodee Kozlak and assume the position effective

immediately. She will serve as a member of Target’s leadership team and

will report to Target’s chief executive officer, Brian Cornell.

“Stephanie has played a critical leadership role in Target’s

transformation efforts, developing and initiating the human resources

strategies necessary to drive long-term growth for Target,” said

Cornell. “She’s been a leading voice as we push ourselves to think

differently and work in new ways across Target. Our outstanding team is

one of our key competitive advantages and Stephanie’s continued

leadership will be invaluable as we work to further unlock Target’s

potential.”

Lundquist has more than 17 years of retail experience. Since joining

Target in 2005, she has held leadership positions in talent acquisition,

talent management, and operational roles in business integration and

program management. Most recently, Lundquist was the senior vice

president of human resources. In that role, she was responsible for

Target’s headquarters team as well as all HR functions for Target India

operations.

“The Target team has always been the key to our success. Our team has

embraced and harnessed the changes necessary to compete in the

dynamically changing market. I look forward to creating a future that is

centered on delivering for our guests and rooted in being bold, curious

and accountable. My focus will be on developing the right strategies,

capabilities and culture to enable our global team to achieve Target’s

goals now and in the future,” said Lundquist.

Lundquist replaces Kozlak who will be departing Target after nearly 15

years. Kozlak played an integral role during a time of rapid expansion

for Target and the increased influence of digital in the business. Most

recently, she led the team through the 2013 data breach and onboarded

Target’s first external CEO, Brian Cornell, in 2013.

“Jodee’s contributions in the past 15 years have made a tremendous

impact on Target and our team members globally,” said Cornell. “I

personally want to thank her for building a culture of strong individual

and team performance as well as a deep passion for our brand and our

guests. On behalf of the entire team, I wish Jodee well in her future

endeavors.”

