Target Corporation Names Stephanie Lundquist Chief Human Resources Officer

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced the promotion of
Stephanie Lundquist to executive vice president, chief human resources
officer. Lundquist will be responsible for driving the enterprise-wide
human resources strategy for Target’s 347,000 team members globally.
Lundquist will replace Jodee Kozlak and assume the position effective
immediately. She will serve as a member of Target’s leadership team and
will report to Target’s chief executive officer, Brian Cornell.
“Stephanie has played a critical leadership role in Target’s
transformation efforts, developing and initiating the human resources
strategies necessary to drive long-term growth for Target,” said
Cornell. “She’s been a leading voice as we push ourselves to think
differently and work in new ways across Target. Our outstanding team is
one of our key competitive advantages and Stephanie’s continued
leadership will be invaluable as we work to further unlock Target’s
potential.”
Lundquist has more than 17 years of retail experience. Since joining
Target in 2005, she has held leadership positions in talent acquisition,
talent management, and operational roles in business integration and
program management. Most recently, Lundquist was the senior vice
president of human resources. In that role, she was responsible for
Target’s headquarters team as well as all HR functions for Target India
operations.
“The Target team has always been the key to our success. Our team has
embraced and harnessed the changes necessary to compete in the
dynamically changing market. I look forward to creating a future that is
centered on delivering for our guests and rooted in being bold, curious
and accountable. My focus will be on developing the right strategies,
capabilities and culture to enable our global team to achieve Target’s
goals now and in the future,” said Lundquist.
Lundquist replaces Kozlak who will be departing Target after nearly 15
years. Kozlak played an integral role during a time of rapid expansion
for Target and the increased influence of digital in the business. Most
recently, she led the team through the 2013 data breach and onboarded
Target’s first external CEO, Brian Cornell, in 2013.
“Jodee’s contributions in the past 15 years have made a tremendous
impact on Target and our team members globally,” said Cornell. “I
personally want to thank her for building a culture of strong individual
and team performance as well as a deep passion for our brand and our
guests. On behalf of the entire team, I wish Jodee well in her future
endeavors.”
