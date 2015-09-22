Technavio Reports Increased Adoption of Pets Will Enhance the Global Animal Health Market Through 2019

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technavio has published a new report on the global

animal health market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR

of nearly 4% from 2015-2019.

About the Report

According to the new market analysis by Technavio, there is an increase

in pet adoption, which is primarily due to the rise in urbanization and

change in lifestyle. Along with the rise in awareness of the health and

well-being of pets, the demand for medical services for pets has also

increased.

“The increased adoption of pets and pet foods has given prominence for

distribution channels such as supermarkets, clinics, and pet shops.

Peoples’ close contact with pets necessitates regular vaccinations and

veterinary check-ups to ensure good health,” says Faisal Ghaus, Vice

President of Technavio.

The latest report by Technavio also emphasizes the prevalence of

industry-academia collaborations, where vendors are increasingly

extending their funding to academic institutions to support the R&D of

innovative products for animal healthcare.

“One such instance of industry-academia collaborations is that, in May

2013, Zoetis awarded $100,000 to Texas Tech University to provide

resources for Salmonella research,” adds Ghaus.

Market Scope and Calculation of Market Size

The new Technavio report covers the present scenario and growth

prospects of the global animal health market from 2015-2019. To

calculate the market size, the report uses revenue generated from the

sale of animal healthcare products, which include biologicals, medicinal

feed additives, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Information Covered in the Report:

Key Vendors: Bayer Animal Health Elanco Merck Merial Zoetis

Market Growth Drivers: Increase in consumption of meat and milk For a full detailed list, view

our report.

Market Challenges: Genetic erosion For a full detailed list, view

our report.

Market Trends: Increase in M&A For a full detailed list, view

our report.



Technavio currently has

more than 3000 market research reports on a huge range of topics,

including 200+ reports on the pet food market:

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team

at media@technavio.com.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK:

+44 208 123 1770

Media & Marketing Executive

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com