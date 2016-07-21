The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today declared a regular

quarterly dividend of 35 cents per common share. The dividend is payable

Oct. 3, 2016 to shareowners of record as of Sept. 15, 2016.

The Board earlier this year approved the company’s 54th consecutive

annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 6 percent from

33 cents to 35 cents per common share. This is equivalent to an annual

dividend of $1.40 per share, up from $1.32 per share in 2015. The

increase reflects the Board’s confidence in the company’s long-term cash

flow.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage

company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still

brands and more than 3,800 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of

the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, our company’s

portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, 18 of which are available

in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options. Our billion-dollar brands

include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, vitaminwater,

Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia and Gold Peak. Through

the world’s largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1

provider of both sparkling and still beverages. More than 1.9 billion

servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200

countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable

communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our

environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for

our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities

where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the

world’s top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system

associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com,

follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo,

visit our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com

or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company.

Contacts

The Coca-Cola Company

Investors

Tim Leveridge,

+01-404-676-7563

or

Media

Kent Landers,

+01-404-676-2683