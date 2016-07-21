The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today declared a regular
quarterly dividend of 35 cents per common share. The dividend is payable
Oct. 3, 2016 to shareowners of record as of Sept. 15, 2016.
The Board earlier this year approved the company’s 54th consecutive
annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 6 percent from
33 cents to 35 cents per common share. This is equivalent to an annual
dividend of $1.40 per share, up from $1.32 per share in 2015. The
increase reflects the Board’s confidence in the company’s long-term cash
flow.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage
company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still
brands and more than 3,800 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of
the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, our company’s
portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, 18 of which are available
in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options. Our billion-dollar brands
include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, vitaminwater,
Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia and Gold Peak. Through
the world’s largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1
provider of both sparkling and still beverages. More than 1.9 billion
servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200
countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable
communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our
environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for
our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities
where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the
world’s top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system
associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com,
follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo,
visit our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com
or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company.
Contacts
The Coca-Cola Company
Investors
Tim Leveridge,
+01-404-676-7563
or
Media
Kent Landers,
+01-404-676-2683