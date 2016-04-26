The Coca-Cola Company to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Coca-Cola Company today announced that James Quincey, President and
Chief Operating Officer, will present at 2 p.m. CET (8 a.m. EDT),
Thursday, June 16, 2016 during the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer
Conference being held in Paris.
The company invites investors to listen to the live audiocast of the
presentation at its website, http://www.coca-colacompany.com/investors.
A replay in downloadable MP3 format will also be available within 24
hours after the audiocast on the company’s website.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage
company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still
brands and more than 3,800 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of
the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, our company’s
portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, 18 of which are available
in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options. Our billion-dollar brands
include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, vitaminwater,
Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia and Gold Peak. Through
the world’s largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1
provider of both sparkling and still beverages. More than 1.9 billion
servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200
countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable
communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our
environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for
our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities
where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the
world’s top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system
associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com,
follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo, visit our blog,
Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com
or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company.
Contacts
The Coca-Cola Company
Investors:
Tim Leveridge
+01
404-676-7563
or
Media:
Petro Kacur
+1
404-676-2683