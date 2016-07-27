The Container Store Launches Customer Financing Through Private Label Credit Card Program

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Container Store® (NYSE:TCS), the nation’s leading retailer of

storage and organization products, today announced the launch of

customer financing through its private label credit card program with

Synchrony Financial, a premier consumer financial services company with

more than 80 years of retail heritage.

The Container Store Credit Card will provide financing options for the

purchase of the retailer’s more than 11,000 products, customized variety

of services and organization solutions such as custom closets, including

its new, luxury TCS Closets® collection and its popular

elfa® closet system. Cardholders* can

enjoy special financing offers and online and mobile account management.

The Company is launching the program with these special financing

options:

No Interest if Paid in Full within 12 Months on purchases of $500 or

more

(minimum monthly payments required, subject to credit

approval) *

more (minimum monthly payments required, subject to credit approval) No Interest for 24 Months on purchases of $3,000 or more

(24

equal monthly payments required, subject to credit approval) *

“We are excited to offer our customers the convenience and flexibility

of our new The Container Store Credit Card,” said Melissa Reiff, CEO,

The Container Store. “Financing options are yet another way we can

provide a comprehensive shopping experience for our busy, time-starved

customers. Whether it’s that luxurious master closet they’ve been

dreaming about, or that garage project they’ve been delaying, our

customers will now have more opportunities for us to help them fulfill

their storage and organization needs. Additionally, we believe the

program will further deepen our engagement with our customers.”

Shoppers spend 68 days, on average, researching both a major purchase

and the availability of financing, according to Synchrony Financial’s

Fourth Annual Major Purchase Consumer Study.** Of

cardholders surveyed, 75 percent said they always seek promotional

financing when making a large purchase. The study also confirmed that

the in-store experience is important in all major purchase decisions,

with an overwhelming majority of shoppers buying in person.

Customers can apply for The Container Store Credit Card in all of the

retailer’s stores, via their personal mobile device or by visiting

containerstore.com/credit-card.

*Subject to terms and conditions.

**Synchrony Financial’s Fourth Annual Major Purchase Consumer

Study, conducted by a third-party, reflects the average experience of

consumers making purchases valued at $500+.

About The Container Store

The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of

storage and organization products and the only retailer solely devoted

to the category. The company originated the concept of storage and

organization of retailing when it opened its first store in 1978. Today,

the retailer has 80 store locations nationwide that each average 25,000

square feet. The Container Store has over 11,000 products – many of them

multifunctional – to help customers save space and, ultimately, save

them time. Since its inception, the retailer has nurtured an

employee-first culture and couples its one-of-a-kind product collection

with a high level of customer service delivered by its highly trained

organization experts. The Company has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s

100 Best Companies To Work For® 17 years in a row. Visit www.containerstore.com

for more information about store locations, the product collection and

services offered and the retailer’s new lifestyle blog, Container

Stories (containerstore.com/blog). To find out more about The Container

Store’s unique culture, Foundation Principles and devotion to Conscious

Capitalism, visit the retailer’s culture blog at www.whatwestandfor.com

or read Chairman & Co-Founder Kip Tindell’s book UNCONTAINABLE: How

Passion, Commitment, and Conscious Capitalism Built a Business Where

Everyone Thrives (available at The Container Store, www.uncontainable.com

and anywhere books are sold).

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

is one of the nation’s premier consumer financial services companies.

Our roots in consumer finance trace back to 1932, and today we are the

largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States

based on purchase volume and receivables.*** We provide a

range of credit products through programs we have established with a

diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants,

manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare

service providers to help generate growth for our partners and offer

financial flexibility to our customers. Through our partners’ over

350,000 locations across the United States and Canada, and their

websites and mobile applications, we offer our customers a variety of

credit products to finance the purchase of goods and services. Synchrony

Financial offers private label and co-branded Dual Card™

credit cards, promotional financing and installment lending, loyalty

programs and FDIC-insured savings products through Synchrony Bank. More

information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com,

facebook.com/SynchronyFinancial,

www.linkedin.com/company/synchrony-financial

and twitter.com/SYFNews.

***Source: The Nilson Report (May 2016, Issue # 1087) – based

on 2015 data.

