The Future of Sound: Bang & Olufsen Celebrates the First 90 Years with the Most Innovative Loudspeaker to Date

BeoLab 90 is a state-of-the-art loudspeaker for the uncompromising
sound enthusiast. The intelligent landmark loudspeaker from Bang &
Olufsen delivers an ultimate sound experience no matter the
circumstances. At CES 2016 in Las Vegas, BeoLab 90 is acknowledged with
a CES 2016 Innovation Award, Best of Innovation in the High Performance
Home Audio/Video product category.
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BeoLab
90 is a celebration of Bang & Olufsen’s innovative heritage and
timeless design philosophy in the year of the company’s 90th anniversary.
The highly sophisticated loudspeaker contains a multitude of
technologies. It is a perfect mix of world-class design and acoustics
in, what may well be, the most complete and powerful digital loudspeaker
ever designed for use in the home.
BeoLab 90 is fitted with Bang & Olufsen’s new Active Room Compensation
technology, which makes up for the impact of your room, your furniture,
the placement of the loudspeakers and the location of the listening
position. By this, it is able to stage the sound so superbly you can
hear precisely where the individual band members or the actors in your
favourite movie are placed.
“BeoLab 90 is the future of sound. This intelligent loudspeaker measures
the acoustical effects of its surroundings and directs superb sound to
your favourite listening position. You do not have to be close to the
speaker or even in front of it to get an excellent sound experience,”
says CEO Tue Mantoni.
Control the width and the direction of the sound
BeoLab 90 offers unique Beam Width Control, which enables you to change
the width of the sound beam to suit different listening situations. You
can easily change the listening experience from a dedicated sweet spot
to a party all-over the room setting, just by the touch of a button.
When family and friends are gathered for a film experience, the wide
sound setting will provide a great cinematic experience.
BeoLab 90 delivers perfect sound exactly where you want it. With
loudspeaker drivers placed in various directions, you can use the Beam
Direction Control to steer the sound radiation to your listening
location.
With these groundbreaking technologies, Bang & Olufsen has created a
sound experience like no one else.
A landmark loudspeaker for the future
BeoLab 90 has a unique and impressive appearance with no apparent visual
front, which substantiates the all-embracing acoustic performance of the
loudspeaker.
The 360º-design is based on a complex aluminium cabinet totalling more
than 65 kg of aluminium, so the structure is rock solid. The black
fabric covers hover like sails in front of the speakers, and the curved
wooden base lifts up the large structure from the floor, allowing the
loudspeaker to fit in with the interior design anywhere in your home.
“BeoLab 90 is our most complete loudspeaker to date. It is a committed
investment in excellent craftsmanship, ideal materials and superior
technology. Future Bang & Olufsen products will benefit from the
innovation and know-how gained from the development of BeoLab 90 – and
our customers will savour in perfect sound from the ultimate loudspeaker
for their home,” says Bang & Olufsen CEO, Tue Mantoni.
BeoLab 90 can be experienced in selected Bang & Olufsen stores. The
recommended retail price of BeoLab 90 is $38,995 per unit.
Bang & Olufsen was founded in Struer, Denmark, in 1925 by
Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, two innovative, young engineers devoted to
high quality audio reproduction. Since then, the brand has become an
icon of performance and design excellence through its long-standing
craftsmanship tradition and the strongest possible commitment to
high-tech research and development.
Still at the forefront of domestic technology, Bang & Olufsen has
extended its comprehensive experience with integrated audio and video
solutions for the home to other areas such as the hospitality and
automotive industries in recent years. Consequently, its current product
range epitomizes seamless media experiences in the home as well as in
the car and on the move.
For more information on Bang & Olufsen, please visit www.bang-olufsen.com.
Images are available free of charge from the Bang & Olufsen media
centre: http://mediacenter.bang-olufsen.dk.
