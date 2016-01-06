The Future of Sound: Bang & Olufsen Celebrates the First 90 Years with the Most Innovative Loudspeaker to Date

BeoLab 90 is a state-of-the-art loudspeaker for the uncompromising

sound enthusiast. The intelligent landmark loudspeaker from Bang &

Olufsen delivers an ultimate sound experience no matter the

circumstances. At CES 2016 in Las Vegas, BeoLab 90 is acknowledged with

a CES 2016 Innovation Award, Best of Innovation in the High Performance

Home Audio/Video product category.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BeoLab

90 is a celebration of Bang & Olufsen’s innovative heritage and

timeless design philosophy in the year of the company’s 90th anniversary.

The highly sophisticated loudspeaker contains a multitude of

technologies. It is a perfect mix of world-class design and acoustics

in, what may well be, the most complete and powerful digital loudspeaker

ever designed for use in the home.

BeoLab 90 is fitted with Bang & Olufsen’s new Active Room Compensation

technology, which makes up for the impact of your room, your furniture,

the placement of the loudspeakers and the location of the listening

position. By this, it is able to stage the sound so superbly you can

hear precisely where the individual band members or the actors in your

favourite movie are placed.

“BeoLab 90 is the future of sound. This intelligent loudspeaker measures

the acoustical effects of its surroundings and directs superb sound to

your favourite listening position. You do not have to be close to the

speaker or even in front of it to get an excellent sound experience,”

says CEO Tue Mantoni.

Control the width and the direction of the sound

BeoLab 90 offers unique Beam Width Control, which enables you to change

the width of the sound beam to suit different listening situations. You

can easily change the listening experience from a dedicated sweet spot

to a party all-over the room setting, just by the touch of a button.

When family and friends are gathered for a film experience, the wide

sound setting will provide a great cinematic experience.

BeoLab 90 delivers perfect sound exactly where you want it. With

loudspeaker drivers placed in various directions, you can use the Beam

Direction Control to steer the sound radiation to your listening

location.

With these groundbreaking technologies, Bang & Olufsen has created a

sound experience like no one else.

A landmark loudspeaker for the future

BeoLab 90 has a unique and impressive appearance with no apparent visual

front, which substantiates the all-embracing acoustic performance of the

loudspeaker.

The 360º-design is based on a complex aluminium cabinet totalling more

than 65 kg of aluminium, so the structure is rock solid. The black

fabric covers hover like sails in front of the speakers, and the curved

wooden base lifts up the large structure from the floor, allowing the

loudspeaker to fit in with the interior design anywhere in your home.

“BeoLab 90 is our most complete loudspeaker to date. It is a committed

investment in excellent craftsmanship, ideal materials and superior

technology. Future Bang & Olufsen products will benefit from the

innovation and know-how gained from the development of BeoLab 90 – and

our customers will savour in perfect sound from the ultimate loudspeaker

for their home,” says Bang & Olufsen CEO, Tue Mantoni.

BeoLab 90 can be experienced in selected Bang & Olufsen stores. The

recommended retail price of BeoLab 90 is $38,995 per unit.

#BeoLab90 #FutureOfSound #likeNoOneElse #BangOlufsen

Link to BeoLab 90 film: BeoLab

90

Link to Craftsmanship film: Craftsmanship

BeoLab90

Bang & Olufsen was founded in Struer, Denmark, in 1925 by

Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, two innovative, young engineers devoted to

high quality audio reproduction. Since then, the brand has become an

icon of performance and design excellence through its long-standing

craftsmanship tradition and the strongest possible commitment to

high-tech research and development.

Still at the forefront of domestic technology, Bang & Olufsen has

extended its comprehensive experience with integrated audio and video

solutions for the home to other areas such as the hospitality and

automotive industries in recent years. Consequently, its current product

range epitomizes seamless media experiences in the home as well as in

the car and on the move.

For more information on Bang & Olufsen, please visit www.bang-olufsen.com.

Images are available free of charge from the Bang & Olufsen media

centre: http://mediacenter.bang-olufsen.dk.

Contacts

Bang & Olufsen America Inc.

Dora Czeczotka, Senior Marketing

and PR Manager

Phone: 847-590-4920

Email: dcz@bang-olufsen.dk