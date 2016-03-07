The Muhammad Ali Enterprises Auction to Be Presented by Graceland Auctions in the Fall of 2016

Consigned items will be included in the new exhibition “I Am The
Greatest: Muhammad Ali at The O2” in London
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the opening of an extraordinary new critically-acclaimed exhibition
on Muhammad Ali opening at The O2 in London this past Friday, Graceland
Auctions, the exclusive auction house and authenticator for Muhammad
Ali, has announced that it will be holding an unprecedented Official
Muhammad Ali Enterprises Auction, taking authenticated Muhammad Ali
memorabilia to an entirely new level. The auction will take place this
fall in the United States, with fans and collectors around the world
expected to participate on site and online.
Muhammad Ali is considered the greatest fighter of all time and a
legendary man, who rose from defeat to victory in both the ring and his
personal life. Today, Muhammad Ali continues to be revered among people
of all ages, races and religions.
The upcoming Muhammad Ali Enterprises Auction is an extraordinary
opportunity to bid on and own unique and rare treasures of the legend
himself. All artifacts related to Ali and his life, in and out of the
ring, are cherished and prized in the eyes of collectors.
Each and every autograph and artifact is carefully examined by a team of
Ali experts so that each item is guaranteed authentic by Graceland
Authenticated, LLC, the leader in pop culture authentication.
Consigned items will be included in the new exhibition “I Am The
Greatest: Muhammad Ali at The O2.” The just-opened exhibition in London
provides an incredible insight into the fascinating life of the world’s
greatest heavyweight boxer in history. The exhibition features more than
100 artifacts – including unseen footage, photographs and rare personal
memorabilia – taking visitors through Muhammad Ali’s incredible journey.
Inclusion in the exhibition will build awareness and additional interest
in consigned items for the auction in the fall.
Interested parties who wish to have their Muhammad Ali artifacts
included in this first-ever auction and displayed in the O2 exhibition
please contact Jeff Marren at consignments@graceland.com
or by phone at 773-612-0918.
About Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and
beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the
world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises,
Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland, its related properties,
including The Guest House at Graceland 450-room hotel, opening in
October 2016, as well as the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of
artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses
Elvis-themed live events, tours and attractions worldwide. Graceland
Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority
owner of EPE. Auction A Circle and Graceland Auctions TNGL#5967 is the
entity that manages Auctions at Graceland. In 2015, Graceland was named
the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern
Attraction” in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards and in 2013,
voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction” in the same poll. For more
information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.
Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland:
Website: http://www.graceland.com/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ElvisPresleysGraceland
@VisitGraceland
on Twitter, Instagram and Periscope
Graceland Blog: http://blog.graceland.com/
Graceland
Podcast: http://www.graceland.com/connect/podcast.aspx
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGraceland
Livestream
events: https://livestream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland
SiriusXM’s
Elvis Radio, Channel 19: http://www.siriusxm.com/Elvisradio
Contacts
David Beckwith, The Beckwith Company
david@thebeckwithcompany.com
/ 323-845-9836
or
Kevin Kern, Elvis Presley’s Graceland
kkern@graceland.com
/ 901-344-3127