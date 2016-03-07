The Muhammad Ali Enterprises Auction to Be Presented by Graceland Auctions in the Fall of 2016

Consigned items will be included in the new exhibition “I Am The

Greatest: Muhammad Ali at The O2” in London

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the opening of an extraordinary new critically-acclaimed exhibition

on Muhammad Ali opening at The O2 in London this past Friday, Graceland

Auctions, the exclusive auction house and authenticator for Muhammad

Ali, has announced that it will be holding an unprecedented Official

Muhammad Ali Enterprises Auction, taking authenticated Muhammad Ali

memorabilia to an entirely new level. The auction will take place this

fall in the United States, with fans and collectors around the world

expected to participate on site and online.

Muhammad Ali is considered the greatest fighter of all time and a

legendary man, who rose from defeat to victory in both the ring and his

personal life. Today, Muhammad Ali continues to be revered among people

of all ages, races and religions.

The upcoming Muhammad Ali Enterprises Auction is an extraordinary

opportunity to bid on and own unique and rare treasures of the legend

himself. All artifacts related to Ali and his life, in and out of the

ring, are cherished and prized in the eyes of collectors.

Each and every autograph and artifact is carefully examined by a team of

Ali experts so that each item is guaranteed authentic by Graceland

Authenticated, LLC, the leader in pop culture authentication.

Consigned items will be included in the new exhibition “I Am The

Greatest: Muhammad Ali at The O2.” The just-opened exhibition in London

provides an incredible insight into the fascinating life of the world’s

greatest heavyweight boxer in history. The exhibition features more than

100 artifacts – including unseen footage, photographs and rare personal

memorabilia – taking visitors through Muhammad Ali’s incredible journey.

Inclusion in the exhibition will build awareness and additional interest

in consigned items for the auction in the fall.

Interested parties who wish to have their Muhammad Ali artifacts

included in this first-ever auction and displayed in the O2 exhibition

please contact Jeff Marren at consignments@graceland.com

or by phone at 773-612-0918.

About Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and

beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the

world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises,

Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland, its related properties,

including The Guest House at Graceland 450-room hotel, opening in

October 2016, as well as the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of

artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses

Elvis-themed live events, tours and attractions worldwide. Graceland

Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority

owner of EPE. Auction A Circle and Graceland Auctions TNGL#5967 is the

entity that manages Auctions at Graceland. In 2015, Graceland was named

the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern

Attraction” in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards and in 2013,

voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction” in the same poll. For more

information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Contacts

David Beckwith, The Beckwith Company

david@thebeckwithcompany.com

/ 323-845-9836

or

Kevin Kern, Elvis Presley’s Graceland

kkern@graceland.com

/ 901-344-3127