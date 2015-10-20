The New York Times Launches NYT VR; Delivers Over One Million Google Cardboard Viewers

Advertising Experience Includes Virtual Reality Films From MINI, GE

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Times announced the launch of NYT VR, a new virtual reality

project in collaboration with Google. The project includes the

distribution of more than one million Google Cardboard viewers to home

delivery subscribers with their copy of The New York Times the weekend

of Nov. 7-8. In addition, Times Insider subscribers and a

selection of Times digital subscribers will receive promo codes via

email to redeem for a free Google Cardboard viewer, which is simple to

use and allows anyone to experience virtual reality with a smartphone.

The debut NYT VR film, titled “The Displaced,” captures the resilience

of three extraordinary children uprooted by war, all through the lens of

virtual reality. The New York Times Magazine, in collaboration with

Chris Milk and his virtual reality company Vrse,

created the film to enable readers to experience what it means to be a

child caught in the global refugee crisis. There are now more than 30

million children around the world who have been driven from their homes

by war and persecution — more than at any time since World War II. The

film brings viewers into daily lives of three children from South Sudan,

eastern Ukraine and Syria.

“Our readers look to The Times for innovative and powerful storytelling

and this is The Times at its best. Our Magazine team has created the

first critical, serious piece of journalism using virtual reality, to

shed light on one of the most dire humanitarian crises of our lifetime,”

said Dean Baquet, executive editor, The New York Times.

“The power of VR is that it gives the viewer a unique sense of empathic

connection to people and events,” said Jake Silverstein, editor in

chief, The New York Times Magazine. “In the context of international

reporting and conflict reporting, where our readers rely on us to bring

them news and stories from remote and inaccessible places, this has huge

potential. Through this immersive video experience, we can put our

readers at the center of the most important story of our time.”

The New York Times developed the NYT VR app in collaboration with the

virtual reality studio IM360.

Compatible with iOS 8+ and Android 4.3+, the app supports virtual

reality playback for Google Cardboard as well as playback of 360-degree

video for mobile touchscreen navigation. The app will be free and

available for download in the Google Play and iOS App Stores beginning Nov.

5.

“Google Cardboard brings the magic of virtual reality to anyone with a

smartphone in an easy to use way,” said Mike Jazayeri, director of

project management for VR at Google. “We’re excited to support The New

York Times’s use of immersive storytelling at an unprecedented scale to

bring awareness to this important issue.”

The Google Cardboard viewer offers the most immersive experience but

users without Cardboard viewers are also encouraged to download the NYT

VR app for an enhanced video experience that opens a window into the

virtual reality environment. A version of the film will also be

available in 2-D on NYTimes.com.

Users can also go to the NYT YouTube channel to find the videos or visit youtube.com/360

for more immersive virtual reality content.

The first slate of NYT VR films include a behind-the-scenes look at the

making of the Magazine’s “Walking

New York” cover image, a third film coming in December and more in

2016. Subscribers should keep the Google Cardboard viewers for future

virtual reality videos.

Advertising

Sponsors GE and MINI both deliver virtual reality films as part of the

experience.

GE’s film, which explores a story of how design in industry and

technology takes cues from nature, was created by T Brand Studio, The

New York Times’s in-house content marketing agency, in conjunction with Framestore’s

virtual reality studio.

MINI’s two short films, “Backwater” and “Real Memories,” invite viewers

to join in the exploration of how new technologies like virtual reality

change the way stories are told and how content is viewed.

“The great irony here is that it takes the print newspaper—a 164-year

old business—and its still remarkable distribution system to deliver one

of the most advanced digital storytelling technologies to more than a

million people,” said Meredith Kopit Levien, executive vice president

and chief revenue officer, The New York Times Company. “We are inspired

by how The New York Times Magazine team used virtual reality to tell

this important story and thrilled that T Brand Studio is able to invest

in these new technologies to provide these creative tools to marketers.

We know our readers will be thoroughly entertained and engaged by the

films produced by MINI and GE.”

