The Second City Takes on Gender Equality in Global Business Announces Launch of “2095 Today” Program

New Leadership Program Launched by Second City Works, the
Innovative Business Services Arm of The Second City
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second
City Works, the B2B arm of the world-renowned theatre company, The
Second City, announced today the launch of a multi-phased, business
leadership program focused on diverse leadership and gender parity
called “2095 Today.” This immersive leadership program focuses on
identifying gender gaps and challenges within organizations while
facilitating skill-building techniques that uncover tools to empower
more gender and culturally diverse leadership within corporate America.
Second City Works’ 2095 Today program is a response to the 2014
World Economic Forum report, which noted that at the current pace
gender equality in the workplace will not be reached until the year
2095. The 2095 Today improv-based curriculum provides a framework to
empower diverse voices and create an ‘ensemble dynamic’ that will
ultimately enhance next-generation leaders, both female and male.
“We are thrilled to announce 2095 Today,” said Brynne Humphreys, vice
president of client services. “2095 Today provides companies an
innovative, creative way to address a very real issue facing workplaces
across the globe.”
Drawing on The Second City’s 56-year legacy of engaging audiences with
smart, incisive comedy, Second City Works has evolved from its early
days in customized entertainment to become a leading innovator in
professional development and marketing services. Second City Works has
worked with hundreds of corporations, including Hyatt Hotels Corporation
and Procter & Gamble Co., and provides improv-based business solutions
that focuses on four key business challenges: talent development,
marketing and content strategy, sales effectiveness, and legal and
compliance training.
“Second City Works’ improv methods create cultures of collaboration that
value the unique contributions and communication styles of all leaders,
female and male. The data on gender equality is clear – it contributes
directly to corporate performance – and we are privileged to bring 2095
Today to those organizations that recognize the urgency of this
challenge. Further, on a personal level, I would like my grade school
aged daughters to experience gender equality in the workplace prior to
their 90th birthday,” said Steve Johnston, president and managing
partner of Second City Works.
A webinar, Mind the Gender Gap and Build the Workforce You Need,
will take place on March 16 from 2-3 p.m. ET. To register for this free
webinar, click here.
For more information on 2095 Today or other improv-based business
solutions, please visit www.SecondCityWorks.com/.
About Second City Works
Second City Works (SCW) is the business solutions division of the
world-renowned improvisational theater company, The Second City. Drawing
on The Second City’s 50-year legacy of bucking modern convention through
powerful content, SCW works with hundreds of Fortune 1000 clients each
year, giving individuals the skills and practices to break down
barriers, foster collaboration and co-create with both internal and
external audiences, so that change can occur and business can thrive.
Through events, workshops and video, Second City Works brings the
principles of improvisation to the world of work.
About The Second City
Beginning as a small cabaret theater on Chicago’s north side in 1959,
The Second City has grown to become a comedy empire, building a robust
$55 million business based on its core improvisational methodologies.
Resident theaters in Chicago and Toronto create topical sketch comedy
revues that satirize politics, culture and news of the day.
Additionally, Second City performs thousands of shows each year in
regional theaters, colleges and performing arts centers. Beyond its
stages, The Second City created the foremost school of
improvisation-based arts in the world with training facilities in
Chicago, Toronto and Los Angeles that currently enrolls more than 11,000
students annually. The Second City also has a business division that
works with hundreds of Fortune 500 companies in the areas of training,
marketing, entertainment and brand services, and The Second City’s
forays into television and new media continues to produce new content
and programming, including the classic, Emmy Award-winning comedy series SCTV.
