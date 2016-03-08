The Second City Takes on Gender Equality in Global Business Announces Launch of “2095 Today” Program

New Leadership Program Launched by Second City Works, the

Innovative Business Services Arm of The Second City

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second

City Works, the B2B arm of the world-renowned theatre company, The

Second City, announced today the launch of a multi-phased, business

leadership program focused on diverse leadership and gender parity

called “2095 Today.” This immersive leadership program focuses on

identifying gender gaps and challenges within organizations while

facilitating skill-building techniques that uncover tools to empower

more gender and culturally diverse leadership within corporate America.

Second City Works’ 2095 Today program is a response to the 2014

World Economic Forum report, which noted that at the current pace

gender equality in the workplace will not be reached until the year

2095. The 2095 Today improv-based curriculum provides a framework to

empower diverse voices and create an ‘ensemble dynamic’ that will

ultimately enhance next-generation leaders, both female and male.

“We are thrilled to announce 2095 Today,” said Brynne Humphreys, vice

president of client services. “2095 Today provides companies an

innovative, creative way to address a very real issue facing workplaces

across the globe.”

Drawing on The Second City’s 56-year legacy of engaging audiences with

smart, incisive comedy, Second City Works has evolved from its early

days in customized entertainment to become a leading innovator in

professional development and marketing services. Second City Works has

worked with hundreds of corporations, including Hyatt Hotels Corporation

and Procter & Gamble Co., and provides improv-based business solutions

that focuses on four key business challenges: talent development,

marketing and content strategy, sales effectiveness, and legal and

compliance training.

“Second City Works’ improv methods create cultures of collaboration that

value the unique contributions and communication styles of all leaders,

female and male. The data on gender equality is clear – it contributes

directly to corporate performance – and we are privileged to bring 2095

Today to those organizations that recognize the urgency of this

challenge. Further, on a personal level, I would like my grade school

aged daughters to experience gender equality in the workplace prior to

their 90th birthday,” said Steve Johnston, president and managing

partner of Second City Works.

A webinar, Mind the Gender Gap and Build the Workforce You Need,

will take place on March 16 from 2-3 p.m. ET. To register for this free

webinar, click here.

For more information on 2095 Today or other improv-based business

solutions, please visit www.SecondCityWorks.com/.

About Second City Works

Second City Works (SCW) is the business solutions division of the

world-renowned improvisational theater company, The Second City. Drawing

on The Second City’s 50-year legacy of bucking modern convention through

powerful content, SCW works with hundreds of Fortune 1000 clients each

year, giving individuals the skills and practices to break down

barriers, foster collaboration and co-create with both internal and

external audiences, so that change can occur and business can thrive.

Through events, workshops and video, Second City Works brings the

principles of improvisation to the world of work.

About The Second City

Beginning as a small cabaret theater on Chicago’s north side in 1959,

The Second City has grown to become a comedy empire, building a robust

$55 million business based on its core improvisational methodologies.

Resident theaters in Chicago and Toronto create topical sketch comedy

revues that satirize politics, culture and news of the day.

Additionally, Second City performs thousands of shows each year in

regional theaters, colleges and performing arts centers. Beyond its

stages, The Second City created the foremost school of

improvisation-based arts in the world with training facilities in

Chicago, Toronto and Los Angeles that currently enrolls more than 11,000

students annually. The Second City also has a business division that

works with hundreds of Fortune 500 companies in the areas of training,

marketing, entertainment and brand services, and The Second City’s

forays into television and new media continues to produce new content

and programming, including the classic, Emmy Award-winning comedy series SCTV.

Contacts

Jason Sparks, DKC

(312) 667-1410

jason_sparks@dkcnews.com