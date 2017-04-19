The TAMPICO FOUNDATION’s Annual Awards Gala to Celebrate 5 Years of Giving Back to Communities

The TAMPICO

FOUNDATION will be celebrating five years of giving back

to communities in need around the globe at the 5th Annual Awards

Gala. Over the past 5 years, the Tampico Foundation has raised

hundreds of thousands of dollars to support underserved

communities and the noteworthy non-profit organizations that serve

these communities. This year’s celebration will benefit PADRES

Contra El Cáncer, The Wood Family Foundation, and the Castillo

Cordova Foundation /Tzununa.

The Annual Awards Gala will feature celebrity supporters, business

influencers and philanthropic leaders, dinner and drinks, a

Spanish Flamenco Performance by MANUEL GUTIERREZ’S FIVE,

and a special performance by Grammy and Latin Grammy Award Nominee SHAILA

DÚRCAL.