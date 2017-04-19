The TAMPICO FOUNDATION’s Annual Awards Gala to Celebrate 5 Years of Giving Back to Communities

Annual Awards Gala to Include Celebrity Supporters
and a Special Performance by Grammy and Latin Grammy Award Nominee
Shaila Dúrcal
|
WHAT:
|
The TAMPICO
The Annual Awards Gala will feature celebrity supporters, business
|
WHO:
|
Invited guests include: TRAI BYERS (Actor/Empire); MAT
Our Generous Sponsors Include:
Distribuidora Maravilla
Tropic S.A.
TAMPICO
Sweetener Solutions
Niagara Bottling, LLC
Houchens Industries, Inc.
CC1 Companies
|
WHY:
|
The Tampico Foundation provides charitable contributions to eligible
organizations and individuals that are committed to supporting
programs in underserved communities in the U.S. and around the
globe. The Foundation’s Annual Gala will help raise funds benefiting
such organizations and will bring together over 200 celebrities and
leaders in business, entertainment and philanthropy.
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, April 27th, 2017
6:30PM: Press Check-in
7:00PM:
Red Carpet Arrivals
|
WHERE:
|
Joe’s Live
5441 Park Place
Rosemont IL 60018
|
ABOUT
|
The Tampico Foundation is committed to supporting programs and
|
ABOUT
|
PADRES Contra El Cáncer (PADRES) is a nonprofit organization
|
Facebook: IAmHOPE.org
