The TAMPICO FOUNDATION's Annual Awards Gala to Celebrate 5 Years of Giving Back to Communities

Por: Latinowire

Annual Awards Gala to Include Celebrity Supporters
and a Special Performance by Grammy and Latin Grammy Award Nominee
Shaila Dúrcal

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TampicoFoundation

WHAT:

 

The TAMPICO
FOUNDATION will be celebrating five years of giving back
to communities in need around the globe at the 5th Annual Awards
Gala. Over the past 5 years, the Tampico Foundation has raised
hundreds of thousands of dollars to support underserved
communities and the noteworthy non-profit organizations that serve
these communities. This year’s celebration will benefit PADRES
Contra El Cáncer, The Wood Family Foundation, and the Castillo
Cordova Foundation /Tzununa.

 

The Annual Awards Gala will feature celebrity supporters, business
influencers and philanthropic leaders, dinner and drinks, a
Spanish Flamenco Performance by MANUEL GUTIERREZ’S FIVE,
and a special performance by Grammy and Latin Grammy Award Nominee SHAILA
DÚRCAL.

 

WHO:

Invited guests include: TRAI BYERS (Actor/Empire); MAT
CEDEÑO (Actor/Power); BETO CUEVAS (Latin Grammy
Award Winning Singer/La Ley); SHAILA DÚRCAL (Grammy
and Latin Grammy Award Nominee); ANTONIO JARAMILLO (Actor/Shades
of Blue); ZULAY HENAO (Actor/If Loving You Is Wrong);
ESAI MORALES (Actor/How to Get Away with Murder); DORIS
MORGADO (Actor/Chicago Med); JOHNNY ORTIZ (Actor/American
Crime); and ROSIE RIVERA (TV Personality).

 

Our Generous Sponsors Include:

Distribuidora Maravilla

Tropic S.A.

TAMPICO

Sweetener Solutions

Niagara Bottling, LLC

Houchens Industries, Inc.

CC1 Companies

 

WHY:

The Tampico Foundation provides charitable contributions to eligible
organizations and individuals that are committed to supporting
programs in underserved communities in the U.S. and around the
globe. The Foundation’s Annual Gala will help raise funds benefiting
such organizations and will bring together over 200 celebrities and
leaders in business, entertainment and philanthropy.
 

WHEN:

Thursday, April 27th, 2017
6:30PM: Press Check-in
7:00PM:
Red Carpet Arrivals
 

WHERE:

Joe’s Live

5441 Park Place

Rosemont IL 60018

 

ABOUT
TAMPICO
FOUNDATION:

 

 

The Tampico Foundation is committed to supporting programs and
initiatives serving underserved communities in the U.S. and around
the globe. Proceeds fund pressing projects relating to nutrition,
hunger, education, access to clean water, and the development and
maintenance of healthy lifestyles. The Foundation seeks to serve
as a catalyst for building vibrant communities by supporting
initiatives focused on families and children in need in the
communities in which we work and live. To learn more about the
Tampico Foundation, Visit www.tampicofoundation.org.

 

ABOUT
PADRES:

PADRES Contra El Cáncer (PADRES) is a nonprofit organization
committed to improving the quality of life for children with
cancer and their family members. PADRES programs, activities and
services, while primarily oriented to the Latino community, serve
childhood cancer patients from ALL races and ethnic origins. No
family is turned away. Celebrating over 30 of years of service,
PADRES brings together children, families, healthcare
professionals and community leaders to promote a comprehensive
understanding of childhood cancer and other blood disorders as
well as effective methods for treatment. Please join our National
Spokespersons Eva Longoria and Beto Cuevas in the fight against
childhood cancer. To learn more about PADRES, visit www.IAmHOPE.org.

 

Facebook: IAmHOPE.org

Twitter: @IAmHOPE
Instagram:
@IAmHOPEorg

 

Contacts

TAMPICO FOUNDATION
For Media Credentials
Amri
Gonzalez, 310-720-0519
agonzalez@IAmHOPE.org

