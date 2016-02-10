The Ultimate Charitable Travel Trade-In – on Wheels Briggs & Riley Rolls Out National Retailer “A Case for Giving” Event

More Than 100 Charities Get Donations When You Trade Up to Briggs &

Riley

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roll into a luggage store with one bag, and roll out with another thanks

to the two-week-long charity luggage trade-in event starting February

11, 2016 at participating specialty retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

Briggs & Riley’s “A Case for Giving” works in cooperation with more than

250 retail partners to get your gently used rolling bag to someone in

immediate need in local communities around the country. “A Case for

Giving” salutes more than 100 charity partners of Briggs & Riley’s

retailers including Ronald McDonald House, Treehouse for Kids, Make A

Wish, Goodwill and local women’s shelters, men’s homes and coalitions

for the homeless. Briggs & Riley is known for innovation, dependable

durability, and service that have earned them a fanatical and loyal

customer base of frequent travelers who demand bags that perform.





““We are very pleased to re-introduce “A Case for Giving,” for

its second year and we expect to be even more successful and to exceed

the 2,000 bags collected for the needy last year during our first

luggage trade-in program,” said Briggs & Riley CEO, Richard Krulik. “The

idea was sparked by conversations with foster care leaders who made me

realize what a wonderful added purpose our products can have,” Krulik

continued. We’ve put our support behind making sure that those in need

can transport their belongings securely, whether it be a child leaving

foster care or a woman getting out of a shelter or a family who must

travel for medical treatment,” Krulik stated.

A CASE FOR GIVING – HOW IT WORKS:

Think about a gently used rolling bag you own. It might have even been

sitting for years gathering dust in a closet.

Bring your used bag into a participating

luggage store nearby between February 11 and February 29, 2016.

Receive $100 credit on a new Briggs & Riley bag if you donate a used

Briggs & Riley bag and a $50 credit on a new Briggs & Riley bag if you

donate a used bag from another brand.

Leave your used bag behind knowing it will be a joy to someone who needs

it.

“Having Briggs & Riley’s support for another year means a great deal for

families in search of the best treatments, wherever it leads them. The

quality of their luggage ensures that they’ll have dependable and

durable luggage for the duration of their fight,” said Ronald McDonald

House New York Acting COO Richard Martin.

Participating

retailers and corresponding charities include: Briggs & Riley

partner stores in Newport Beach and Santa Monica, CA; Mori Luggage &

Gifts with 29 Southeast area stores in Atlanta, Marietta, Alpharetta,

Augusta, Kennesaw, Norcross and Buford, Georgia, Charlotte, Asheville,

Raleigh, Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina, Greenville and

Charleston, South Carolina, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and

Franklin, Tennessee, Orlando, Naples, Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida,

Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama; Bergman Luggage with 21 stores in

Seattle, Redmond, Tacoma, Bellevue and Spokane, Washington, Portland,

Happy Valley and Tigard, Oregon, Sacramento, Capitola, San Diego, Los

Gatos, San Ysidro and Santa Clara, California, Salt Lake City and

Murray, Utah, Scottsdale and Chandler, Arizona, Boise, Idaho; Innovation

Luggage with 7 stores in New York City and Hartsdale, New York, Westport

and Greenwich Connecticut, 8 Peninsula Luggage stores throughout

California in San Diego, Pasadena, Canoga Park, Rolling Hills Estates,

Walnut, Thousand Oaks and Brea and Las Vegas, Nevada; 22 Luggage Factory

stores in Cabazon, Gilroy, Camarillo, Commerce and Arvin in California,

Chandler, Arizona, Las Vegas and Primm, Nevada, Woodstock, Georgia,

Lahaina, Hawaii, Rosemont, Illinois, Somerville, Massachusetts, Central

Valley, New York, Estero and Orlando, Florida, Chesterfield, Missouri,

Charlotte, North Carolina, Cypress, Round Rock, Grapevine and San

Marcos, Texas; 8 Landmark and Passport Luggage stores in Madison and

Mequon, Wisconsin, St. Louis and Frontenac, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska,

Woodmere, Ohio, West Des Moines, Iowa; 5 Kaehler World Traveler stores

in Chicago, Winnetka, Highland Park, Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois;

Colorado Bag n Baggage with 21 locations in Dallas, Houston, San

Antonio, Austin, McAllen Southlake, Texas, Boulder, Denver, Broomfield,

Littleton, Colorado, Mission Viejo, Santa Monica and Ontario,

California, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Raleigh, North Carolina,

Arlington, Virginia, Scottsdale, Arizona; Lieber’s Luggage in

Albuquerque, New Mexico.

More than 100 charity partners and beneficiaries include Ronald McDonald

Houses in New York, NY, Atlanta, GA and Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Seattle,

WA, Charlotte, NC, San Diego, CA; Mission Men’s Home in Riverside, CA;

Martha’s Home Women’s Shelter in Amarillo, TX; Treehouse for Kids in

Tukwila, WA; the Cape Cod Center for Women, and the Coalition for the

Homeless in Chicago, IL.

About Briggs & Riley Travelware

Briggs & Riley is the international brand of luggage and business cases

whose fanatical customer base speaks loudly in the two way dialogue that

embodies the company’s mantra – Engineered for Reality, Guaranteed for

Life. Briggs & Riley’s main focus is making sure travelers are equipped

with a durable product and a dependable relationship required for

today’s travel realities. Owned by US Luggage LLC, a privately owned and

operated family company with headquarters on Long Island, New York,

Briggs & Riley and its parent company are acclaimed for innovations such

as the first ever wheeled luggage, a differentiating Outsider® handle,

the first compression/expansion luggage and backing every bag they make

with an unconditional lifetime performance warranty, the only one of its

kind in the industry. Briggs & Riley collections and products can be

found in North America, the UK, Japan and China at more than 600 fine

specialty retailers, select high-end department stores and online, with

online ordering and a store locator at www.briggs-riley.com

About Ronald McDonald House New York

Ronald McDonald House New York provides temporary housing for pediatric

cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive and caring

environment which encourages and nurtures the development of

child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. Ronald McDonald

House New York is the largest facility of its type in the world. The

House can accommodate 84 families, and it is filled to capacity almost

every night. The House’s location in Manhattan, in close proximity to 19

major medical and cancer treatment centers, draws children and families

from across the country and the world, as well as from the metropolitan

New York City area. Since its founding, more than 30,000 families have

stayed at Ronald McDonald House New York. For more information, visit www.rmh-newyork.org.

Contacts

Briggs & Riley

Pamela Johnston

Pamela@cloud12group.com

or

Ronald

McDonald House

Natalie Greaves

ngreaves@rmh-newyork.org