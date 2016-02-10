The Ultimate Charitable Travel Trade-In – on Wheels Briggs & Riley Rolls Out National Retailer “A Case for Giving” Event

More Than 100 Charities Get Donations When You Trade Up to Briggs &
Riley
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roll into a luggage store with one bag, and roll out with another thanks
to the two-week-long charity luggage trade-in event starting February
11, 2016 at participating specialty retailers in the U.S. and Canada.
Briggs & Riley’s “A Case for Giving” works in cooperation with more than
250 retail partners to get your gently used rolling bag to someone in
immediate need in local communities around the country. “A Case for
Giving” salutes more than 100 charity partners of Briggs & Riley’s
retailers including Ronald McDonald House, Treehouse for Kids, Make A
Wish, Goodwill and local women’s shelters, men’s homes and coalitions
for the homeless. Briggs & Riley is known for innovation, dependable
durability, and service that have earned them a fanatical and loyal
customer base of frequent travelers who demand bags that perform.
““We are very pleased to re-introduce “A Case for Giving,” for
its second year and we expect to be even more successful and to exceed
the 2,000 bags collected for the needy last year during our first
luggage trade-in program,” said Briggs & Riley CEO, Richard Krulik. “The
idea was sparked by conversations with foster care leaders who made me
realize what a wonderful added purpose our products can have,” Krulik
continued. We’ve put our support behind making sure that those in need
can transport their belongings securely, whether it be a child leaving
foster care or a woman getting out of a shelter or a family who must
travel for medical treatment,” Krulik stated.
A CASE FOR GIVING – HOW IT WORKS:
Think about a gently used rolling bag you own. It might have even been
sitting for years gathering dust in a closet.
Bring your used bag into a participating
luggage store nearby between February 11 and February 29, 2016.
Receive $100 credit on a new Briggs & Riley bag if you donate a used
Briggs & Riley bag and a $50 credit on a new Briggs & Riley bag if you
donate a used bag from another brand.
Leave your used bag behind knowing it will be a joy to someone who needs
it.
“Having Briggs & Riley’s support for another year means a great deal for
families in search of the best treatments, wherever it leads them. The
quality of their luggage ensures that they’ll have dependable and
durable luggage for the duration of their fight,” said Ronald McDonald
House New York Acting COO Richard Martin.
Participating
retailers and corresponding charities include: Briggs & Riley
partner stores in Newport Beach and Santa Monica, CA; Mori Luggage &
Gifts with 29 Southeast area stores in Atlanta, Marietta, Alpharetta,
Augusta, Kennesaw, Norcross and Buford, Georgia, Charlotte, Asheville,
Raleigh, Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina, Greenville and
Charleston, South Carolina, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and
Franklin, Tennessee, Orlando, Naples, Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida,
Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama; Bergman Luggage with 21 stores in
Seattle, Redmond, Tacoma, Bellevue and Spokane, Washington, Portland,
Happy Valley and Tigard, Oregon, Sacramento, Capitola, San Diego, Los
Gatos, San Ysidro and Santa Clara, California, Salt Lake City and
Murray, Utah, Scottsdale and Chandler, Arizona, Boise, Idaho; Innovation
Luggage with 7 stores in New York City and Hartsdale, New York, Westport
and Greenwich Connecticut, 8 Peninsula Luggage stores throughout
California in San Diego, Pasadena, Canoga Park, Rolling Hills Estates,
Walnut, Thousand Oaks and Brea and Las Vegas, Nevada; 22 Luggage Factory
stores in Cabazon, Gilroy, Camarillo, Commerce and Arvin in California,
Chandler, Arizona, Las Vegas and Primm, Nevada, Woodstock, Georgia,
Lahaina, Hawaii, Rosemont, Illinois, Somerville, Massachusetts, Central
Valley, New York, Estero and Orlando, Florida, Chesterfield, Missouri,
Charlotte, North Carolina, Cypress, Round Rock, Grapevine and San
Marcos, Texas; 8 Landmark and Passport Luggage stores in Madison and
Mequon, Wisconsin, St. Louis and Frontenac, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska,
Woodmere, Ohio, West Des Moines, Iowa; 5 Kaehler World Traveler stores
in Chicago, Winnetka, Highland Park, Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois;
Colorado Bag n Baggage with 21 locations in Dallas, Houston, San
Antonio, Austin, McAllen Southlake, Texas, Boulder, Denver, Broomfield,
Littleton, Colorado, Mission Viejo, Santa Monica and Ontario,
California, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Raleigh, North Carolina,
Arlington, Virginia, Scottsdale, Arizona; Lieber’s Luggage in
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
More than 100 charity partners and beneficiaries include Ronald McDonald
Houses in New York, NY, Atlanta, GA and Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Seattle,
WA, Charlotte, NC, San Diego, CA; Mission Men’s Home in Riverside, CA;
Martha’s Home Women’s Shelter in Amarillo, TX; Treehouse for Kids in
Tukwila, WA; the Cape Cod Center for Women, and the Coalition for the
Homeless in Chicago, IL.
About Briggs & Riley Travelware
Briggs & Riley is the international brand of luggage and business cases
whose fanatical customer base speaks loudly in the two way dialogue that
embodies the company’s mantra – Engineered for Reality, Guaranteed for
Life. Briggs & Riley’s main focus is making sure travelers are equipped
with a durable product and a dependable relationship required for
today’s travel realities. Owned by US Luggage LLC, a privately owned and
operated family company with headquarters on Long Island, New York,
Briggs & Riley and its parent company are acclaimed for innovations such
as the first ever wheeled luggage, a differentiating Outsider® handle,
the first compression/expansion luggage and backing every bag they make
with an unconditional lifetime performance warranty, the only one of its
kind in the industry. Briggs & Riley collections and products can be
found in North America, the UK, Japan and China at more than 600 fine
specialty retailers, select high-end department stores and online, with
online ordering and a store locator at www.briggs-riley.com
About Ronald McDonald House New York
Ronald McDonald House New York provides temporary housing for pediatric
cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive and caring
environment which encourages and nurtures the development of
child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. Ronald McDonald
House New York is the largest facility of its type in the world. The
House can accommodate 84 families, and it is filled to capacity almost
every night. The House’s location in Manhattan, in close proximity to 19
major medical and cancer treatment centers, draws children and families
from across the country and the world, as well as from the metropolitan
New York City area. Since its founding, more than 30,000 families have
stayed at Ronald McDonald House New York. For more information, visit www.rmh-newyork.org.
