The Western Union Foundation Renews Commitment to Education with Global WU Scholars Program

Through Education for Better, the Foundation is on track to help

train 50,000 women and youth across the Americas, European Union, Africa

and Asia by 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Western

Union Foundation has announced the launch of the WU

Scholars Program*, a global scholarship program focused on

supporting students around the world to pursue a post-secondary

education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics

(STEM), business and entrepreneurship.





“The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest path

to economic opportunity,” said John Dye, Western Union Foundation

Chairman. “Educational pursuits to gain knowledge and skills for

in-demand 21st century careers are helping people all over

the world rise up the economic ladder.”

The WU Scholars Program is part of the Western

Union and Western Union Foundation’s global commitment to education

through its flagship program Education

for Better to advance educational opportunities for women, youth,

migrants and refugees, through thought leadership, employee donations

and volunteerism.

Last year, in connection with International Women’s Day, the Western

Union Company and the Western Union Foundation announced an Education

for Better commitment to invest USD $5M to train 50,000 women and youth

across the Americas, European Union, Africa and Asia by 2020. Since the

launch of the program, 6,686 beneficiaries have been trained resulting

in 82 percent achieving improved employment opportunities and 83 percent

achieving improved earning potential. To date, 67 percent of

beneficiaries are women or girls.

“We know education is powerful, so we created the Program to give people

all over the world a boost toward a better life,” said Elizabeth Roscoe,

Executive Director of the Western Union Foundation. “We’re looking for

students that embody the program’s three pillars by demonstrating

perseverance, aspiration and are community-minded.”

As part of the WU Scholars program, the Western Union Foundation has

pledged to award a minimum of 100 scholarships, along with Western Union

Agent contributions. Through the WU+[You] Scholars Program, Western

Union Agents and business partners can sponsor students in their region

and receive a dollar-for-dollar contribution matched by the Western

Union Foundation. Today, more than 15 Agents have already contributed to

the program, including GraceKennedy Financial Services, Bangkok Bank

Ltd., Sogexpress, Capital Transfert, and Pay-O-Matic Check Cashing &

Financial Services.

Scholarship recipients will receive USD $2,500 (or local currency

equivalent) to contribute toward tuition or school fees at an accredited

post-secondary institution. Applications will be accepted through April

12, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Click here

to watch the WU Scholars video and apply at www.WUScholars.org.

* The Program is administered and operated by the Institute of

International Education, Inc. (IIE) a US private not-for-profit leader

in the international exchange of people and ideas.

About The Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation is dedicated to creating a better world,

where the ability to realize dreams through economic opportunity is not

just a privilege for the few but a right for all. Through its signature

program, Education for Better, and with the support of The Western Union

Company, its employees, Agents, and business partners, The Western Union

Foundation works to realize this vision by supporting education and

disaster relief efforts as pathways toward a better future. Our combined

social ventures efforts make life better for individuals, families and

communities around the world. The Western Union Foundation has paid more

than $111 million in charitable giving since inception in 2001. These

funds have been pledged in more than 138 countries and territories. The

Western Union Foundation is a separate §501(c)(3) recognized United

States charity. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org,

or Follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

