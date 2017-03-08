The Western Union Foundation Renews Commitment to Education with Global WU Scholars Program

Through Education for Better, the Foundation is on track to help
train 50,000 women and youth across the Americas, European Union, Africa
and Asia by 2020
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Western
Union Foundation has announced the launch of the WU
Scholars Program*, a global scholarship program focused on
supporting students around the world to pursue a post-secondary
education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics
(STEM), business and entrepreneurship.
“The Western Union Foundation believes that education is the surest path
to economic opportunity,” said John Dye, Western Union Foundation
Chairman. “Educational pursuits to gain knowledge and skills for
in-demand 21st century careers are helping people all over
the world rise up the economic ladder.”
The WU Scholars Program is part of the Western
Union and Western Union Foundation’s global commitment to education
through its flagship program Education
for Better to advance educational opportunities for women, youth,
migrants and refugees, through thought leadership, employee donations
and volunteerism.
Last year, in connection with International Women’s Day, the Western
Union Company and the Western Union Foundation announced an Education
for Better commitment to invest USD $5M to train 50,000 women and youth
across the Americas, European Union, Africa and Asia by 2020. Since the
launch of the program, 6,686 beneficiaries have been trained resulting
in 82 percent achieving improved employment opportunities and 83 percent
achieving improved earning potential. To date, 67 percent of
beneficiaries are women or girls.
“We know education is powerful, so we created the Program to give people
all over the world a boost toward a better life,” said Elizabeth Roscoe,
Executive Director of the Western Union Foundation. “We’re looking for
students that embody the program’s three pillars by demonstrating
perseverance, aspiration and are community-minded.”
As part of the WU Scholars program, the Western Union Foundation has
pledged to award a minimum of 100 scholarships, along with Western Union
Agent contributions. Through the WU+[You] Scholars Program, Western
Union Agents and business partners can sponsor students in their region
and receive a dollar-for-dollar contribution matched by the Western
Union Foundation. Today, more than 15 Agents have already contributed to
the program, including GraceKennedy Financial Services, Bangkok Bank
Ltd., Sogexpress, Capital Transfert, and Pay-O-Matic Check Cashing &
Financial Services.
Scholarship recipients will receive USD $2,500 (or local currency
equivalent) to contribute toward tuition or school fees at an accredited
post-secondary institution. Applications will be accepted through April
12, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Click here
to watch the WU Scholars video and apply at www.WUScholars.org.
* The Program is administered and operated by the Institute of
International Education, Inc. (IIE) a US private not-for-profit leader
in the international exchange of people and ideas.
About The Western Union Foundation
The Western Union Foundation is dedicated to creating a better world,
where the ability to realize dreams through economic opportunity is not
just a privilege for the few but a right for all. Through its signature
program, Education for Better, and with the support of The Western Union
Company, its employees, Agents, and business partners, The Western Union
Foundation works to realize this vision by supporting education and
disaster relief efforts as pathways toward a better future. Our combined
social ventures efforts make life better for individuals, families and
communities around the world. The Western Union Foundation has paid more
than $111 million in charitable giving since inception in 2001. These
funds have been pledged in more than 138 countries and territories. The
Western Union Foundation is a separate §501(c)(3) recognized United
States charity. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org,
or Follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.
