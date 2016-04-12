TIAA Customers Say a Happy, Satisfying Retirement is Not an Impossible Dream

Follow-Up to Landmark 1982 Study Shows Retiree Satisfaction Has

Stayed Strong and Steady 30+ Years Later

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headlines frequently focus on the anxiety surrounding retirement saving

and planning, but the reality for many retirees is very different. A new

study from TIAA, a leading financial services provider serving the

nonprofit sector, reveals nearly universal satisfaction in retirement

(93 percent) among its retired plan participants.

What is even more surprising is that despite the many changes that have

taken place in the U.S. over the past 30 years, satisfaction levels are

virtually unchanged from when TIAA (then TIAA-CREF) conducted its

landmark Voices of Experience study, “a realistic, even provocative

account of retired life from the personal perspectives of retirees in

the TIAA-CREF system.” Like the original 1982 study, in which more than

1,500 TIAA annuitants answered questions about a variety of retirement

issues, the 2016 follow-up survey1 of more than 1,500 retired

plan participants measures the evolving attitudes pertaining to life in

retirement – providing insights into all facets of retired life and the

steps taken to prepare.

“It’s remarkable that even with all the changes our country has

experienced in the past 30 years – the increase in health care costs,

the predominance of technology, the overwhelming amount of

often-conflicting information – nearly all of the retirees we surveyed

feel satisfied with their life in retirement,” said Roger W. Ferguson,

Jr., president and CEO at TIAA. “It’s a vastly different world today

than 1982, but our findings show that a happy, fulfilling retirement is

still attainable.”

In fact, the intensity of satisfaction among TIAA retirees has

increased: 65 percent of today’s retirees say they are very satisfied

with retirement, up from 51 percent in 1982.

“I was excited for retirement. Twelve years later, I am still

excited, feel healthy and have big plans!”

The 2016 survey results reflect another trend first identified in 1982:

retiring earlier. In 1982, 39 percent of TIAA plan participants retired

before age 65. Among the retirees surveyed in 2016, more than half (54

percent) retired before age 65. And many individuals are retiring ahead

of their own schedule: 71 percent of today’s retirees say they had

expected to work until age 65 or older, but only 47 percent did.

Survey respondents also are more optimistic than pessimistic toward the

prospect of retiring. Three-quarters of today’s retirees said they had

looked forward to retirement. This could be due in part to the fact that

the majority are retiring on their own terms: 76 percent of those

surveyed in 2016 report that they retired by choice, an increase from 67

percent in 1982.

“What’s especially interesting about the 2016 Voices of Experience study

is that it contradicts today’s common narrative about retirement and

shows that many more retirees approached retirement with excitement and

optimism than apprehension,” said Ferguson. “The study reinforces what

we have known for years – that our participants can benefit from

outcome-oriented retirement plans that help them feel secure about their

retirement lifestyle.”

What Makes Retirement Fulfilling?

Staying busy and engaged during retirement is key to these feelings of

contentment. Seventy-six percent of today’s retirees who are engaged in

10 or more activities report being very satisfied with their retirement,

while only 52 percent of those who are engaged in 1-4 activities say the

same. Seventy-four percent are using their time in retirement to connect

with and spend time with family, and 64 percent socialize with friends

on a regular basis. More than half engage in other hobbies like

gardening or home improvement (56 percent) and/or travel (51 percent).

“I had a list of things I would do in retirement, like take piano

lessons, learn a language. But I’ve found I’m very busy every day –

every day is full! I love being able to do whatever I want whenever I

want with no obligations.”

And though recent industry

research has shown that many of today’s workers plan to work for pay

during retirement, more than eight in 10 of today’s TIAA retirees report

they are not working for compensation. This largely tracks with the

findings from 1982, which revealed that 79 percent of retired TIAA

participants were not working for pay. Instead, they have the freedom to

spend time participating in voluntary or charitable activities or

providing care for their families.

The Early Bird Gets a Satisfying Retirement

Eighty-two percent of today’s TIAA retirees feel satisfied with the

preparations they made for retirement, including 37 percent who feel

very satisfied. These numbers have remained largely unchanged since

1982, when 87 percent reported feeling satisfied with their preparations

and 36 percent said they felt very satisfied.

Is there a secret to this achievement? Getting an early start to

retirement planning can allow retirees to “choose their own retirement

adventure” and enjoy their retirement lifestyle. Among today’s retirees,

those who began retirement planning before age 30 are more likely to

retire before age 60. Not surprisingly, the majority (75 percent) of

these early planners say they are very satisfied with their retirement.

“I started saving when I was 19, investing by age 21. At retirement,

I was very well-positioned for an early retirement. Sticking to my

financial goals has resulted in my having more money now than when I

retired, so I know that I did something right.”

The survey also found the younger that people are when they retire, the

easier they find the transition to be. Seventy-six percent of

respondents who retired before age 65 say the transition was easy, while

69 percent of respondents who retired between the ages of 65 and 70 say

the same. The figure drops to 61 percent among respondents who retired

at age 71 or older.

Additionally, incorporating lifetime income solutions into retirement

plans can strengthen retirement confidence. Seventy percent of the

retirees surveyed have a fixed or variable annuity, and 92 percent are

satisfied with their decision to annuitize. Having a steady stream of

monthly income could be one reason why a majority (54 percent) of

retirees in the survey have not needed to make any financial adjustments

to their lifestyle in retirement. And with more than half of respondents

planning for their retirement funds to last 20 or more years, a source

of lifetime income can mitigate the risk of outliving their savings.

“With many people retiring earlier than they had originally expected,

retirees will need to plan for a comfortable life that will last 20 or

30 years – or even more – after leaving the workforce. In fact, TIAA

delivered monthly payments to 30,000 people older than age 90 in 2015,”

said Ferguson. “Incorporating lifetime income solutions into their

retirement plans can help retirees live comfortably for a lifetime.”

For more information about the TIAA Voices of Experience survey, see

the executive summary or the full report.

About TIAA

TIAA (TIAA.org)

is a unique financial partner. With an award-winning track record for

consistent investment performance, TIAA is the leading provider of

financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and

government fields. TIAA has $854 billion in assets under management (as

of 12/31/2015) and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including

investing, banking, advice and guidance, and retirement services.

The 2016 Voices of Experience survey was conducted by GfK Custom

Research North America among a total of 1,583 TIAA retirees between May

28 and August 27, 2015. To qualify, all respondents had to indicate that

they are retired. Respondents were mailed the survey questionnaire and

had the option to return the survey by mail or to complete the survey

online. Respondents completed 104 surveys online and 1,479 by mail. The

sample was provided by TIAA, and data were weighted by gender, age,

region, engagement, and industry sector.

This document contains edited excerpts from a survey and interviews that

describe the circumstances, opinions and experiences of specific retired

participants from one or more of the companies in the TIAA organization

(“TIAA”). The circumstances, opinions and experiences depicted may not

be representative of the circumstances, opinions and experiences of

other TIAA customers and are not indicative of future performance or

success. Individual results and experiences will vary.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and

expenses carefully before investing. Please call 877-518-9161 for

current product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other

information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

The TIAA group of companies does not provide legal or tax advice. Please

consult your legal or tax advisor.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not

bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal

government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or

activity, and may lose value.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Teachers Personal

Investors Services, Inc., and Nuveen Securities, LLC, Members FINRA and

SIPC, distribute securities products.

© 2016 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College

Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

C30771

1 The second Voices of Experience study was conducted in

2015, and the findings are being released for the first time in 2016.

Contacts

TIAA

Press:

Elizabeth Anderson, 888-200-4062

media@tiaa.org

or

Leslie

Sepuka, 888-200-4062

media@tiaa.org

Like

us on Facebook

Follow

us on Twitter

Connect

on LinkedIn