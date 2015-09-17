Time Inc.’s ESSENCE Hosts ‘Reach Higher’ Panel with First Lady Michelle Obama to Kick Off Its Annual College Tour

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, as part of First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative,

Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) ESSENCE hosted a higher education panel during

her visit to Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland. The

conversation kicks off the annual ESSENCE College Tour, which will visit

three campuses this fall and feature an exclusive Q&A video with the

First Lady talking about her own college experience and giving advice

for students and parents.





The panelists included Howard Community College President Kate

Heatherington, First Lady Michelle Obama, Howard Community College

student Trecya Jordan and Howard County General Hospital President Steve

Snelgrove. They fielded questions from an audience of 30 high school

seniors on topics ranging from choosing the right college to applying

for federal aid.

The First Lady emphasized that “Education is the best investment you can

make in your future…and it’s certain.” She added that “colleges aren’t

looking for the perfect student. Colleges are looking for your authentic

story…. Don’t be afraid to share your struggles. And don’t be afraid

to fail. It’s about how you bounce back. It’s about resilience.”

The 30-minute discussion was moderated by ESSENCE Features Editor Lauren

Williams and live-streamed on ESSENCE.com.

The ESSENCE College Tour is a platform to empower African-American

college students to lead successful, focused and healthy lives. The 2015

tour will hit three schools: Hampton University (October 16), Clark

Atlanta University (October 24) and University of Maryland (November 6).

The Reach Higher initiative is the First Lady’s effort to inspire every

student in America to take charge of their future by completing their

education past high school, whether in a professional training program,

at a community college, or at a four-year college or university. In

today’s economy, a high school diploma just isn’t enough. Students have

to “reach higher,” which is why the First Lady is working to rally the

country around the President’s “North Star” goal—that by 2020, America

will once again have the highest proportion of college graduates in the

world.

For more information, visit ESSENCE.com.

Join the conversation @essencemag on Twitter

and Instagram

and on Facebook

at #EssenceOnCampus and #ReachHigher.

ABOUT ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Essence Communications Inc. (ECI) is the number one media company

dedicated to African-American women, with a multi-platform presence in

publishing, live events and online. The company’s flagship publication,

ESSENCE magazine, is the preeminent lifestyle magazine for

African-American women; generating brand extensions such as the ESSENCE

Festival, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in

Music, Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series, ESSENCE.com,

and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD). For 45

years, ESSENCE, which has a brand reach of 14.2 million, has been the

leading source of cutting-edge information and specific solutions

relating to every area of African-American women’s lives. Additional

information about ECI and ESSENCE is available at www.essence.com.

ABOUT TIME INC.

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is one of the world’s leading media companies,

with a monthly global print audience of over 120 million and worldwide

digital properties that attract more than 140 million visitors each

month, including over 60 websites. Our influential brands include

People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, Southern Living,

Entertainment Weekly, Travel + Leisure, Cooking Light, Fortune and Food

& Wine, as well as more than 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom

such as Decanter, Horse & Hound and Wallpaper*. Time Inc. is home to

celebrated franchises and events including the Fortune 500, Time 100,

People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Sports Illustrated’s Sportsman of the Year,

the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, the Essence Festival and the biennial

Fortune Global Forum. Hundreds of thousands of people attend our events

every year. We have been extending the power of our brands through

various investments and acquisitions, including the formation of Sports

Illustrated Play, a new company devoted to youth and amateur sports, and

the acquisition of inVNT, a company that specializes in live media. We

also provide content marketing, targeted local print and digital

advertising programs, branded book publishing and marketing and support

services, including subscription sales services for magazines and other

products, retail distribution and marketing services and customer

service and fulfillment services, for ourselves and third-party clients,

including other magazine publishers.

Contacts

Essence Communications Inc.

Dana Baxter, 212-522-1634

DBaxter@Essence.com