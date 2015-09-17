Time Inc.’s ESSENCE Hosts ‘Reach Higher’ Panel with First Lady Michelle Obama to Kick Off Its Annual College Tour

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, as part of First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative,
Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) ESSENCE hosted a higher education panel during
her visit to Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland. The
conversation kicks off the annual ESSENCE College Tour, which will visit
three campuses this fall and feature an exclusive Q&A video with the
First Lady talking about her own college experience and giving advice
for students and parents.
The panelists included Howard Community College President Kate
Heatherington, First Lady Michelle Obama, Howard Community College
student Trecya Jordan and Howard County General Hospital President Steve
Snelgrove. They fielded questions from an audience of 30 high school
seniors on topics ranging from choosing the right college to applying
for federal aid.
The First Lady emphasized that “Education is the best investment you can
make in your future…and it’s certain.” She added that “colleges aren’t
looking for the perfect student. Colleges are looking for your authentic
story…. Don’t be afraid to share your struggles. And don’t be afraid
to fail. It’s about how you bounce back. It’s about resilience.”
The 30-minute discussion was moderated by ESSENCE Features Editor Lauren
Williams and live-streamed on ESSENCE.com.
The ESSENCE College Tour is a platform to empower African-American
college students to lead successful, focused and healthy lives. The 2015
tour will hit three schools: Hampton University (October 16), Clark
Atlanta University (October 24) and University of Maryland (November 6).
The Reach Higher initiative is the First Lady’s effort to inspire every
student in America to take charge of their future by completing their
education past high school, whether in a professional training program,
at a community college, or at a four-year college or university. In
today’s economy, a high school diploma just isn’t enough. Students have
to “reach higher,” which is why the First Lady is working to rally the
country around the President’s “North Star” goal—that by 2020, America
will once again have the highest proportion of college graduates in the
world.
For more information, visit ESSENCE.com.
Join the conversation @essencemag on Twitter
and Instagram
and on Facebook
at #EssenceOnCampus and #ReachHigher.
