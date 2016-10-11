To Go Stores selects P97 to transform Puerto Rican Pay at the Pump Experience

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To Go Stores has selected P97 Networks’ PetroZone® Mobile Commerce and

Digital Marketing Platform to enable mobile payments at the pump and for

in-store mobile transactions.

The platform will be deployed across all 33 stores by the end of the

year. Included in the deployment is PetroZone’s Contextual Commerce

Engine that enables To Go Stores’ white labeled branded app to provide

mobile fuel discounts and dynamically provide their consumers with

personalized digital offers to drive more in-store sales.

“To Go Stores places a high value on customers’ experiences at our

stores and P97’s PetroZone mobile platform meets our expectations for

security, time and cost savings, than ever possible with cards or cash,”

said Nelson Capote, President of To Go Stores. “We believe with as few

as five additional customers per store per day, mobile pays for itself

and avoids the costly expense of installation of card readers at the

pumps.”

The mobile deployment will take full advantage of P97’s strategic

partner Verifone’s, new Commander Electronic Payment Server/Forecourt

Controllers, which are being installed at all sites to ensure the

in-store Point of Sale systems are EMV compliant and enabled with the

Conexxus mobile standard. Rapid and secure mobile account authentication

is supported by Microsoft’s Azure B2C and payment accounts are enabled

instantly with the PetroZone integration by Automated Clearing House

(ACH) provider BIM (Buy It Mobility).

“Verifone’s Commander platform has set the pace for a new era of site

control systems, based on Conexxus industry standards. This enables

delivery of low cost plug and play integration to technologies like

P97’s mobile commerce and digital, loyalty and fleet systems, and

ensures To Go Stores and our clients worldwide have their choice of

payment types,” commented Dan Yienger, Senior Vice President and General

Manager of Petroleum for Verifone.

“To Go Stores is a visionary customer with a pragmatic approach to

better service their customers,” said Donald Frieden, President and CEO

of P97 Networks. “The Puerto Rico fuels industry is unique, as most

retail merchants never upgraded fuel pumps to have card readers, making

it the perfect market for mobile adoption. We are very excited to work

with To Go Stores and bring mobile payments and digital offers to

customers in the Caribbean.”

About To Go Stores

To Go Stores has developed an innovative and modern concept for

convenience stores in Puerto Rico. We pride ourselves in variety,

service, quality, excellent hours and unbeatable offers. With more than

30 convenience stores, To Go Stores has the best team to work with and

are dedicated to serving and contributing to the improvement of the

communities in Puerto Rico. For more information visit www.togostores.com.

About P97 and PetroZone®

P97 Networks architects and develops mobile commerce and digital

marketing solutions for the retail fueling industry. By combining a

cloud-based mobile commerce platform and a contextual commerce engine,

P97’s PetroZone® delivers a powerful, integrated solution that empowers

marketers, merchants, and oil companies to attract and retain consumers.

Agile and robust web services built on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud allow

P97’s technology to enhance customers’ current mobile solutions,

or provide a fully integrated 360-degree platform with a white labeled

mobile application. P97’s mCommerce and modern point of sale solutions

securely connect to millions of consumer mobile phones and connected

cars to create unique mobile experiences. For more information visit www.p97.com.

