To Go Stores selects P97 to transform Puerto Rican Pay at the Pump Experience

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To Go Stores has selected P97 Networks’ PetroZone® Mobile Commerce and
Digital Marketing Platform to enable mobile payments at the pump and for
in-store mobile transactions.
The platform will be deployed across all 33 stores by the end of the
year. Included in the deployment is PetroZone’s Contextual Commerce
Engine that enables To Go Stores’ white labeled branded app to provide
mobile fuel discounts and dynamically provide their consumers with
personalized digital offers to drive more in-store sales.
“To Go Stores places a high value on customers’ experiences at our
stores and P97’s PetroZone mobile platform meets our expectations for
security, time and cost savings, than ever possible with cards or cash,”
said Nelson Capote, President of To Go Stores. “We believe with as few
as five additional customers per store per day, mobile pays for itself
and avoids the costly expense of installation of card readers at the
pumps.”
The mobile deployment will take full advantage of P97’s strategic
partner Verifone’s, new Commander Electronic Payment Server/Forecourt
Controllers, which are being installed at all sites to ensure the
in-store Point of Sale systems are EMV compliant and enabled with the
Conexxus mobile standard. Rapid and secure mobile account authentication
is supported by Microsoft’s Azure B2C and payment accounts are enabled
instantly with the PetroZone integration by Automated Clearing House
(ACH) provider BIM (Buy It Mobility).
“Verifone’s Commander platform has set the pace for a new era of site
control systems, based on Conexxus industry standards. This enables
delivery of low cost plug and play integration to technologies like
P97’s mobile commerce and digital, loyalty and fleet systems, and
ensures To Go Stores and our clients worldwide have their choice of
payment types,” commented Dan Yienger, Senior Vice President and General
Manager of Petroleum for Verifone.
“To Go Stores is a visionary customer with a pragmatic approach to
better service their customers,” said Donald Frieden, President and CEO
of P97 Networks. “The Puerto Rico fuels industry is unique, as most
retail merchants never upgraded fuel pumps to have card readers, making
it the perfect market for mobile adoption. We are very excited to work
with To Go Stores and bring mobile payments and digital offers to
customers in the Caribbean.”
About To Go Stores
To Go Stores has developed an innovative and modern concept for
convenience stores in Puerto Rico. We pride ourselves in variety,
service, quality, excellent hours and unbeatable offers. With more than
30 convenience stores, To Go Stores has the best team to work with and
are dedicated to serving and contributing to the improvement of the
communities in Puerto Rico. For more information visit www.togostores.com.
About P97 and PetroZone®
P97 Networks architects and develops mobile commerce and digital
marketing solutions for the retail fueling industry. By combining a
cloud-based mobile commerce platform and a contextual commerce engine,
P97’s PetroZone® delivers a powerful, integrated solution that empowers
marketers, merchants, and oil companies to attract and retain consumers.
Agile and robust web services built on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud allow
P97’s technology to enhance customers’ current mobile solutions,
or provide a fully integrated 360-degree platform with a white labeled
mobile application. P97’s mCommerce and modern point of sale solutions
securely connect to millions of consumer mobile phones and connected
cars to create unique mobile experiences. For more information visit www.p97.com.
Contacts
Media:
P97 Networks
Monica Danna, 281-687-7515
monica.danna@p97.com